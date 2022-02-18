So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KID CUDI & NIGO - "WANT IT BAD"

Having recently shared the A$AP Rocky collab from his upcoming album I Know Nigo, Bape founder Nigo has now shared the Kid Cudi collab. It was produced by Pharrell, and it finds Kid Cudi taking on more of a gurgly auto-tune vibe than usual.

--

TAME IMPALA - "THE BOAT I ROW"

Tame Impala just released The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes and one of the previously unreleased songs is this mellow jam.

--

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "I AM NOT GOING TO FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU"

“As a songwriter, you usually tend to want to forge ahead and continually try new ideas but I’m under no illusions, here," says Wedding Present frontman and founder David Gedge of the band's new single. "‘I Am Not Going To Fall In Love With You’ has ‘classic’ Wedding Present running through its veins. It’s co-written by Jon Stewart who was a huge Wedding Present fan when he was at university [and we were at RCA Records] and it’s as if he was drinking from a bottle of distilled essence of Bizarro and the Hit Parade when he came up with this one!" This is from TWP's monthly 2022 singles series.

--

SHOUT OUT LOUDS - HOUSE

Shout Out Louds' new album, House, is out today and if there's a classic feel to it, it's because it was produced by Peter Bjorn & John's Bjorn Yttling, who was behind the boards for 2007's Our Ill Wills. “We still love what we’re doing and get along like we did when we were 15, which is crazy but such a great feeling,” says frontman Adam Olenius. “It makes us really happy that we’re still able to travel around the world and hear from people that our music’s helped them in some way. We just want to create a space for people to be completely themselves, and to get a little closer to wherever they’re hoping to go in life.”

--

CANDESCENT A.D. - "WYNASH GARDEN"

UK band Candescent A.D. have announced a new EP, Dissociation In Three Fractions, due April 1 via Church Road. First single "Wynash Garden" kind of falls under the metalcore umbrella, but there's a lot of other cool stuff going on too and it's definitely not tied down to any specific genre.

--

HOT WATER MUSIC - "LOCK UP"

Hot Water Music have shared the third single from their upcoming album Feel The Void, and like the previous two, this one's an anthemic ripper that feels like it could've come right out of their classic early 2000s era.

--

HAILEY WHITTERS - "THE NEON"

As mentioned, Nashville country singer Hailey Whitters' new album RAISED comes out on March 18, and this is a melancholic one, as Hailey explains: "I think the next line that came out of the room that day was ‘here comes the sad part’ and we instantly knew it was this ‘tear in my beer’ type lyric. I love getting to tap into this song emotionally every time I sing it."

--

CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST - "NO YEAST" (ft. BOLDY JAMES)

Curren$y and The Alchemist just released their new album Continuance, and Alchemist's jazzy, psychedelic production goes with Curren$y's stoned delivery as perfectly as ever. One of the album's major standouts is "No Yeast," which features another frequent Alchemist collaborator, Boldy James.

--

BELMONT - "WHAT I LACK"

Belmont have shared another song off their upcoming album Aftermath, and it's another example of the pop-punky band going in heavier and more unpredictable directions.

--

SPITE HOUSE - 3-SONG PROMO

Spite House are gearing up to release an LP this year but first they've put out a three-song promo on the New Morality Zine label, and it's a ripping punk/post-hardcore offering that fans of stuff like Title Fight or Samiam should check out.

--

CHARGER - "SUMMON THE DEMON"

Rancid bassist Matt Freeman's Motorhead worship band Charger have shared a new song off their upcoming album Warhorse, and straight from the drum intro, the "Overkill" vibes are strong on this one.

--

DOWNSET - "BREED THE KILLER"

LA rap/hardcore vets Downset are reissuing their "Anger/Ritual" and "About Ta Blast" 7"s on Nuclear Blast, and along with the announcement comes a video for the bonus track "Breed the Killer." If you're unfamiliar with Downset but you're excited about the Rage Against the Machine reunion or into the new Turnstile album, you might wanna change that.

--

BABYTRON - "6 STAR WANTED LEVEL"

Detroit rapper BabyTron has announced a new project, Megatron, due March 4 via The Hip Hop Lab / EMPIRE. His zany, head-spinning, Midwest rap vibes are in fine form on this new song.

--

KOJEY RADICAL - "SILK" (ft. MASEGO)

UK rapper Kojey Radical's debut album Reason To Smile comes out March 4 via Asylum/Atlantic, and new single "Silk" finds him delivering tongue-twisters over airy, jazz-infused production.

--

SIMPLE PLAN - "RUIN MY LIFE" (ft. SUM 41's DERYCK WHIBLEY)

Need more early 2000s pop punk nostalgia? There's a new Simple Plan song that features the singer of Sum 41.

--

OCKHAM'S BLAZER - "PRISON OF GOLD"

Ockham's Blazer are a multi-genre, seven-piece group fronted by underground rapper PremRock, and their self-titled debut album comes out 4/29 via Fake Four Inc. Read more about first single "Prison of Gold" here.

--

EICHLERS - "THINGS U C IN ME"

Self-proclaimed "hyperska" artist Eichlers has announced his first album for Bad Time Records, My Checkered Future, and you can read more about lead single "Things U C In Me" here. Pick up the album on limited-to-100 electric blue vinyl, or in a bundle with two other exclusive BTR variants.

--

BABY TATE - "WHAT'S LOVE" & "S.H.O. (SL*T HIM OUT)"

Baby Tate announced that she'll be supporting Charli XCX on tour this spring, and shared two new singles, smooth, lush R&B track "What's Love" and the trap-infused "S.H.O. (Sl*t Him Out)."

--

RULE THEM ALL - "UNEASY FAITH"

Rule Them All have shared a song from their upcoming split with Long Island/New York hardcore vets Kill Your Idols. Read more about it here and pick up the 7" on limited ultra clear vinyl here.

--

