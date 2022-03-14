19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DAZY & MILITARIE GUN - "PRESSURE COOKER"

Dazy (James Goodson) and Militarie Gun (another project led by Regional Justice Center's Ian Shelton) have teamed up for this new dose of punky power pop. "Ever since I met Ian, we’ve had a tendency to veer off into long conversations about songwriting, but when he suggested we should try to do something together I thought he was just being friendly," James said, and Ian added, "I’d become a huge fan of Dazy and had been bugging James about doing a song together. I don’t think he took me seriously at first, but eventually he sent me 'Pressure Cooker' and within a couple hours I’d sent it back with my vocals, and the song was almost done."

--

MIKE - "MAKEDA"

The ever-prolific NYC rapper MIKE is back with a new song, and it finds his trademark hazy rap sound in fine form.

--

BIGLOVE (EMPLOYED TO SERVE) - "FOREVER INTIMATE"

bigLOVE is a new project featuring Employed To Serve's Justine Jones and Sammy Urwin, and their debut LP Crusades of Joy comes out May 27 via their own Church Road Records. Compared to Employed To Serve's metalcore, new single "Forever Intimate" is sludgier and noisier; they cite Thou, Jesu, and Crowbar as influences, and you can hear that coming through, but bigLOVE make it their own.

--

CISCO SWANK & LUKE TITUS - "NOTHING'S CHANGED" (ft. SABA)

As mentioned, Cisco Swank and Luke Titus are releasing a collaborative album Some Things Take Time in April via Sooper Records, and it includes this appealing jazz-rap song with Saba.

--

CHARLI XCX - "EVERY RULE"

The latest single from Charli XCX's anticipated new album Crash is the A.G. Cook and Oneohtrix Point Never-produced "Every Rule," which is smooth with twinkling synths and autotune.

--

D BLOC - "DO NOT CROSS"

Detroit hardcore band D Bloc have announced a new album, Do Not Cross, due May 20 via Unbeaten Records, and the just-released title track is a bone-crushing dose of metallic hardcore, featuring Mike of NYHC band Missing Link.

--

TANNA LEONE - "WITH THE VILLAINS"

The latest signing to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's pgLang company is LA rapper Tanna Leone, and his first single since signing is the ominous "With the Villains."

--

HOVVDY - "EVERYTHING"

"'Everything' is a song about having fun even when you miss the mark," Hovvdy's Will Taylor says. The mellow indie folk track was written during the sessions that produced their most recent album, 2021's True Love.

--

HALF PAST TWO - "YOUR WAY, YOUR TIME" (WE ARE THE UNION COVER)

Ska-punk bands We Are the Union and Half Past Two are gearing up to play some West Coast shows together in April, and head of that, Half Past Two put their spin on WATU's "Your Way, Your Time."

--

NECHOCHWEN - "ACROSS THE DIVIDE"

West Virginia black/folk metal duo Nechochwen have announced their first album in seven years, Kanawha Black, due May 13 via Bindrune Recordings. The first single is the nearly-eight-minute "Across the Divide," which goes all through all kinds of haunting, heavy, and melodic changes.

--

MARY LATTIMORE - "LOVE IS THE TUNE" (BILL FAY COVER)

"My friend Max introduced me to Bill Fay's records when we worked in a record store together in Philly over a decade ago," says Mary Lattimore. "His songs have kept me company on many long drives and have soundtracked lots of beautiful, quiet, kind of searching moments in my life. They have such a truth and observational solitude in them. I'm honored to be able to cover a song on the harp in tribute to him." Mary's version of "Love is the Tune" is quite beautiful. The cover comes with news that Bill Fay's Still Some Light: Part 2, featuring 2009 home recordings, will be reissued May 6 via Dead Oceans.

--

SEATBELTS - "ANOTHER PASSING DAY"

Liverpool band Seatbelts, which features former members of Hooton Tennis Club, release their debut album, A World Inbetween, this week. Get an early taste with this very catchy slice of indie rock.

--

SPIRITUAL WARFARE AND THE GREASY SHADOWS - "THICK OF IT"

Spiritual Warfare And The Greasy Shadows, the current project of Dear & The Headlights' Joel Marquard, just reissued their 2018 album, Ad Hoc, and it comes with a bandcamp exclusive bonus track, "Thick of It," which has soulful, tilted swagger a la Grizzly Bear or Animal Collective.

--

SOPHIA KENNEDY "SEVENTEEN" (DAN DEACON REMIX)

Sophia Kennedy has roots in Berlin and Baltimore, and has handed over her song "Seventeen" (from last year's Monsters) to Baltimore scene vet Dan Deacon. He makes it even more ethereal.

<a href="https://sophiakennedy.bandcamp.com/track/seventeen-dan-deacon-remix">Seventeen (Dan Deacon Remix) by Sophia Kennedy</a>

--

FONTAINES D.C. - "ONE" (U2 COVER

Young anthemic Dublin band Fontaines D.C. have covered veteran anthemic Dublin band U2's 1991 anthem "One." Their version turns it into a 1950's slow dance number.

--

TROPICAL FUCK STORM + KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "SATANIC SLUMBER PARTY"

Tropical Fuck Storm call this collaboration with King Gizzard, "like ‘Love Shack’ by the B52’s except it’s evil.”

--

WILLIAM BASINSKI & JANEK SCHAEFER - ". . . ON REFLECTION (ONE)"

William Basinski and Janek Schaefer have announced a new collaborative album, “ . . . on reflection," which will be out April 29 via Temporary Residence Limited. They have been working on it for eight years between NYC and London, using unreleased works from their respective archives.

https://www.brooklynvegan.com/william-basinski-and-janek-schaefer-announce-new-album-on-reflection/

--

CAVERNLIGHT - "THE ASHES OF EVERYTHING I’VE FAILED TO BE"

Wisconsin post-metal band Cavernlight have shared a new song off upcoming LP As I Cast Ruin Upon the Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw, and you can read more about it here.

--

JONAH MATRANGA - "BASILICA" & MIDDLE-AGED QUEERS - "FIREPERSON" (JAWBREAKER COVERS)

Lavasocks Records and Sell the Heart Records have announced a tribute album to Jawbreaker's Dear You, and here's two tracks from it. Read more about both here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.