LIKE FATHER - "IN MY HEAD"

Orlando's Like Father have announced a new EP, Talk About Forever, and first single is "Talk About Forever" is a promising dose of anthemic emo/punk.

--

CITY GIRLS - "GOOD LOVE" FT. USHER

City Girls have confirmed that a followup to 2020's City On Lock is on the way, and while most details are still TBA, they did just drop a super fun new single. It features Usher, who can still belt it like nobody else.

--

WINTER - "LOSE YOU"

Samara Winter has shared this gorgeous new single that has very strong Cocteau Twins vibes.

--

JADE BIRD - "AMERICAN PIE" (DON MCLEAN COVER)

Jade Bird covered Don McLean's iconic song as part of Paramount+ documentary The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's "American Pie," and she's donating a portion of proceeds to Planned Parenthood following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade.

--

HALSEY - "SO GOOD (STRIPPED)"

Halsey gave their recent single "So Good" a "stripped" version that transforms the song into a ballad.

--

BELLE & SEBASTIAN - "WE RULE THE SCHOOL" & "WORKING BOY IN NEW YORK CITY" (AMAZON SESSIONS)

Belle & Sebastian have released their two-track Amazon Sessions, which includes a version of Tigermilk's "We Rule the School" featuring lead vocals from Wuh Oh, and "Working Boy in New York City" which is from their new album A Bit of Previous.

--

RE SERAPHIN - "STUCK IN RENO"

Bay area indiepop/powerpop artist RE Seraphim has just shared this new single that's from his new EP, Swingshift. on Mt.St.Mtn. If you like your guitars jangly and and vocals breathy, this may be your jam.

--

THE OBSESSIVES - "EAT IT UP"

The Obsessives have dropped a new single via Counter Intuitive Records, and it finds the middle ground between quirky emo and power-poppy '90s alt-rock.

--

COQUETTISH - "FALLING DOWN"

Ska-punks Coquettish have shared a track from their upcoming split with Suicide Machines. "Falling Down" is a ripper.

--

USELESS USERS - WE ARE ALL

UK-based Useless Eaters features members of indiepop groups Action Painting!, Secret Shine, and Even As We Speak. A little twee in an early-Pulp kind of way. This is their debut

--

CURLEYS - "WHAT I LIKE"

Floriday's CURLEYS will release a new self-titled album on September 9 via Total Punk. "What I Like" is a one-minute burst of mutant punk.

--

YARD ACT & ELTON JOHN - "100% ENDURANCE"

"Within our camp we have a saying: ‘Mad shit happens when you do art’ - it means what it means," says Yard Act frontman James Smith. In this case he's talking about the new studio version of their song "100% Endurance" they made with Sir Elton John.

--

JOEY BADA$$ - "WHERE I BELONG"

Joey Bada$$ announced the release date of his anticipated new album 2000, and he just dropped a new single produced by Statik Selektah, whose psychedelic boom bap revival fits Joey's voice perfectly.

--

CALVIN HARRIS - "NEW MONEY" FT 21 SAVAGE

Here's the second single from Calvin Harris' upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. "New Money" ft. 21 Savage, whose laid-back ripping style sits nicely atop Calvin's rubbery funk.

--

DR. ACULA - "THE ABOMINABLE SNOWMAN OF PASADENA"

Long Island chaotic hardcore vets Dr. Acula announced their first new album in 10 years, and shared the first single.

--

CARDI B. - "HOT SHIT" FT. KANYE WEST & LIL DIRK

Cardi B shared her first new single in over a year, which you can read more about here.

--

SUFJAN STEVENS - "FOURTH OF JULY (APRIL BASE VERSION) & "FOURTH OF JULY (DUMBO VERSION)"

In honor of his birthday today, and the upcoming holiday, Sufjan Stevens shared two alternate versions of one of Carrie and Lowell's most haunting tracks. You can get them on a red 7" too.

--

