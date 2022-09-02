19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YEAT - "TALK"

Having released the very buzzed-about 2 Alivë earlier this year, Portland rapper Yeat returns with more of his trademark charm on "Talk."

--

CAM'RON & A-TRAK - "ALL I REALLY WANTED"

Cam'ron and A-Trak have announced a collaborative album, U Wasn't There, due September 23 via EMPIRE. It features guest rappers Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, and Juelz Santana, and co-producers Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Lakim, !llmind and more, and first single "All I Really Wanted" finds Cam rapping over the kind of pitched-up vocal sample that a handful of his classic singles utilized.

--

DYING FETUS - "COMPULSION FOR CRUELTY"

Technical death metallers Dying Fetus are back with their first new song in five years, and it's got all the flashy fretwork and guttural growls you could ask for.

--

A$AP ROCKY & PLAYBOI CARTI - "OUR DE$TINY"

A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti are back with an airy new rap song, which at the moment is only available on Instagram.

--

LIL BABY - "DETOX"

Lil Baby's path to superstardom is not slowing down, and he's dropped a handful of very good singles this year. Now he's announced a new album, It’s Only Me, due October 14 via Capitol/Motown/Wolfpack/Quality Control, along with the release of another great new single, "Detox."

--

MERLYN WOOD - "ONE OF US"

Meryln Wood of Brockhampton has unleashed a new solo song, and it finds him opening up about personal struggles with drug addiction over a glistening soundscape from producer Lido.

--

EST GEE - "HELL"

The extremely prolific Louisville street rapper EST Gee keeps it going with his melodic new song "Hell."

--

KALI UCHIS - "NO HAY LEY"

Kali Uchis has shared her first new single as a lead artist in two years, and it's a thumping pop song that finds right in with the summer of house music.

--

ROMEO SANTOS - "EL PAÑUELO" (ft. ROSALÍA)

Fresh off making a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny's Yankee Stadium show, Bronx bachata legend Romeo Santos has released Formula, Vol. 3, and it includes this duet with Rosalía.

--

PURE BATHING CULTURE - "NIGHTSWIMMING"

For Bandcamp Day, Pure Bathing Culture shared a dreamy new cover of R.E.M.'s "Nightswimming." "We had such an amazing time exploring this magical song," they say. "Recorded at home over a few days at the end of August."

--

THE PANHANDLERS - "WHERE COTTON IS KING"

Texas country supergroup The Panhandlers -- Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero -- formed in 2019, and now they've released their first new music since 2020, and they say more music is due this fall.

--

COLD CAVE - "GODSTAR" (PSYCHIC TV COVER)

Ahead of their tour this month and next (which includes Cold Waves Fest in NYC and Chicago), Cold Cave have shared a new Psychic TV cover, which was mixed by John Fryer.

--

FIEVEL IS GLAUQUE - “GO DOWN SOFTLY” + “THE RIVER”

International duo Fievel is Glauque, aka bandleader and pianist Zach Phillips (US) amnd singer Ma Clément (Belgium), will be on tour with Stereolab starting next week and ahead of that have shared this groovy two-track single that would defnitely sound good in a bachelor pad, space-age or otherwise.

--

THE UPFUX - "DROWNING"

Ska-core bands The Upfux and Noise Complaint have announced a new split, COASTAL COLLAPSE, due September 23 via Bad Time Records. The first single is The Upfux's "Drowning," a raw ripper that fans of Operation Ivy and Choking Victim should feast their ears on right now.

--

TOBACCO - "BITCH ASS MOON"

TOBACCO (aka Tom Fec of Black Moth Super Rainbow) has shared a new glitchy collage of psychedelic synths called "Bitch Ass Moon."

--

NISA - "AFFECTION"

Brooklyn-based musician Nisa Lumaj's new EP Exaggerate is out later this month, and the latest single is "Affection," which you can read more about here.

--

NILS FRAHM - "BRIEFLY"

Ambient composer Nils Frahm has shared a track off Music For Animals, due September 23 via LEITER. It's called "Briefly," but don't let the name fool you; this piece clocks in at nearly a half hour.

--

CRISIS ACTOR - "DIET OF WORMS"

Upstate New York band Crisis Actor have just unleashed a dose of chaotic, metallic hardcore, "Diet of Worms," and it's a real rager.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "TOO MUCH" (ft. MONEYBAGG YO)

Freddie Gibbs has finally announced his Warner debut, $oul $old $eparately, and he also shared this new single. Read more here.

--

