19 New Songs Out Today

GLADIE - "BORN YESTERDAY"

Philly band Gladie have released "Born Yesterday," a jam with memorable early hook, "It takes me more time/I'm a little unsteady/I was born yesterday/I forgot I could be somebody." The song shreds with fuzzy guitars and heavy cymbals. Gladie's album Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out is due November 18 via Plum Records.

--

EVERCLEAR - "YEAR OF THE TIGER"

Everclear have released their first new song in seven years, "Year of the Tiger," and more so than their last album, this one really seems like it's channelling the sound of Everclear's '90s days. It also makes reference to Nirvana smiley face shirts and MAGA hats. Not bad!

--

FALTYDL - "ONE WAY OR ANOTHER" FT. MYKKI BLANCO

FaltyDL has released another collaborative single from his upcoming album A Nurse To My Patience, this one with Mykki Blanco. It's equally bass and synth driven, with understated, blissed out vocals. The electronics are on point, and FaltyDL continues to push his style to new places.

--

SQUEEZE - "FOOD FOR THOUGHT"

Squeeze's new EP, Food For Thought, is raising money for independent UK food banks. It features new and live recordings of five of their songs, and the title track is a new one, written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook. "It’s terrible and wrong that so many people have no choice other than the help that food banks provide to feed their family," Glenn says. "That there are so many people who have to choose between food and heating is a disgrace."

--

NIGHTSHIFT - "HOLOGRAM," "MADE OF THE EARTH," "SOUVENIR"

Glasgow band Nightshift are releasing Made Of The Earth, "the last document of the band’s initial incarnation, with odds & sods as well as unreleased tracks combining to form a surprisingly cohesive whole," on November 25 via Trouble in Mind, and they've shared three tracks from it. They also say that a follow-up to last year's Zöe is still on the way.

--

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST - "BOUT MINE"

Following the four-song EP, The Intermission, she released in March, Mariah the Scientist has shared new single "Bout Mine," an enticing R&B track.

--

NICOLE DOLLANGANGER - "GOLD SATIN DREAMER"

Nicole Dollanganger is back with her first new music of the year, the slowly building "Gold Satin Dreamer," which she says is from a new album that's due out in early 2023.

--

STARS - "CHRISTMAS ANYWAY"

Montreal's Stars have released "Christmas Anyway," a wistful mid-tempo ballad to ring in the holidays. For Bandcamp Day, "the song's proceeds will be split with the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal who provide Indigenous women and their children a safe and supportive environment."

--

BILLY STRINGS - "JOHN DEERE TRACTOR" (LAWRENCE HAMMOND COVER)

Billy Strings' new album with his dad, ME/AND/DAD, features their covers of country and bluegrass classics, and it's out November 18 via Rounder Records. The latest single is their take on Lawrence Hammond's "John Deere Tractor."

--

SG LEWIS - "LIFETIME"

SG Lewis' new album AudioLust & HigherLove is due out January 27 via Astralwerks, and the latest single is "Lifetime." "I think that ‘Lifetime’ could be my favorite record I’ve ever made," Lewis says. "I wrote it with my friends Ed Drewett, Reuben James and J Moon late one night at Decoy Studios, and the song is largely about Ed and his wife. It’s a song that channels inspiration from a lot of the music I grew up listening to and holds a very special place in my heart."

--

INGESTED - "ALL I'VE LOST"

UK death metallers Ingested released their new album, Ashes Lie Still, today, and along with it they've shared a new video for "All I've Lost," featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy. "This is a song about my personal struggles with addiction, my fall into darkness, and my subsequent battle to claw my way back out," Jason Evans says. "I hope you all enjoy this song, blast it loud, and remember, even when the world seems at its bleakest, you do have value, you do have worth, and there is always hope. Big love."

--

JIMMY FALLON & DOLLY PARTON - "ALMOST TOO EARLY FOR CHRISTMAS"

Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton duet on their festive new track, which namedrops Mariah Carey and is accompanied by an animated video.

--

PHONY PPL - "DIALTONE"

"Lyrically written in split screen, ‘dialtone.’ is actually two different songs at once!" Phony Ppl write. "One song (the cause) is about a guy realizing space is only expanding between him and his lover. The other song (the effect) is about a relationship that only exists in the mind of said guy. Either way, there’s something wrong! Did they have something special, then drift apart? Or is it all in his head? … Maybe its all been in his head since they drifted. Either way, sing to the cause, whistle to the effect and dance to both at once." Read more about it here.

--

TEMPS (JAMES ACASTER) - "NO,NO"

British comediam James Acaster has released the first single of his new project Temps, which he describes as a "40-strong international music collective." "no,no," a multifaceted, arty bop, features contributions from NNAMDÏ, Shamir, Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, and Seb Rochford. Read more about it here.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "CRUCIBLE"

"Crucible" is the first glimpse at Animal Collective's score for upcoming Elegance Bratton-directed A24 film The Inspection. It's a stripped down track featuring staggered harmonies over a droning organ, capturing "the feeling of being strong but also showing vulnerability," Avey Tare says. Read more about it here.

--

BROTHERS OSBORNE & THE WAR AND TREATY - "IT'S ONLY ROCK 'N' ROLL (BUT I LIKE IT)" (ROLLING STONES COVER)

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary is coming up and a country compilation is on the way to celebrate. Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty's collaborative rendition of "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" is the first glimpse at Stoned Cold Country, which also features Maren Morris, Steve Earle, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, and more. Read more about it here.

--

WEIRD AL - "NOW YOU KNOW"

"Now You Know" is the credits song from just-released Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It's Weird Al at peak form, making reference to the movie and its authenticity, and even making an Oscar appeal at the song's end. Read more about it here.

--

BROCKHAMPTOM - "BIG PUSSY"

Brockhampton have shared the first single from their final album, The Family, which you can read more about here.

--

POINDEXTER - "SERENDIPITY"

The Michigan ska-punks have followed up their great 2020 EP with a new song, which you can read more about here.

--

