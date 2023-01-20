So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

POSH SWAT (JOHN DWYER, RYAN SAWYER & ANDRES RENTERIA) - "MORE WILL BE REVEALED"

POSH SWAT, the new improvisational record from OSEES' John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer and Andres Renteria, will be out February 17 via Rock is Hell. "MORE WILL BE REVEALED" is propulsive, rhythm-forward and synthy -- maybe not what you'd expect from these three.

BJÖRK ft. SHYGIRL - "OVULE" (SEGA BDOEGA REMIX)

Björk has tapped Sega Bodega to remix "Ovule" from last year's Fossora, and this new version finds her joined by guest vocalist Shygirl. This version turns an already-great song into something new, and it's just as worthy as the original.

SHADY BLU - "TOPIC OF DISCUSSIN" (ft. BABYFACE RAY)

Long Beach rapper/singer Shady Blu has been on the rise thanks to her fresh spin on classic West Coast hip hop and R&B, and she connects with Detroit's Babyface Ray on this new single.

NAOMI SHARON - "ANOTHER LIFE" & "CELESTIAL"

Dutch R&B singer Naomi Sharon has signed to Drake's OVO label (making her the first woman signed to the label), and her first two singles for OVO are atmospheric R&B songs produced by longtime Drake collaborator Noah "40" Shebib.

JASIAH - "KILLERS AND ROBBERS" (ft. DENZEL CURRY, MIDWXST & MATT OX)

Jasiah teams up with Denzel Curry, Midwxst, and Matt Ox for an in-your-face posse cut of abrasive-scream rap.

LAVEDA - "CLEAN"

NYC duo Laveda are releasing their sophomore LP, A Place You Grew Up In, on April 14 via PaperCup Music, and the latest single is plaintive dream pop track "Clean." "I think for the first time I truly realised that growing up was an inevitable fate," vocalist Ali Genevich says. "It’s such a strange thing, knowing you’re only to grow further and further from innocence as life goes on. I never wanted to think about getting older as a kid, I wanted to stay eight years old forever. I think there’s a part of that feeling that will always stay with me."

GOGO PENGUIN - "GLIMERINGS"

GoGo Penguin have announced a new album, Everything Is Going To Be OK, due April 14 via Sony/XXIM. it's their first with new drummer Jon Scott (formerly of Mulatu Astatke’s band), and the first single is the gorgeous, perfectly-titled "Glimmerings."

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "WELCOME TO MY ISLAND" (CHARLI XCX & GEORGE DANIEL REMIX)

Charli XCX adds rapped passages to Caroline Polachek's latest single in her rework of the track with The 1975's George Daniel.

CHELSEA GRIN - "SING TO THE GRAVE"

Deathcore vets Chelsea Grin (whose current vocalist is former Lorna Shore vocalist Tom Barber) released Suffer In Hell last year, and its counterpart Suffer In Heaven is arriving March 17 via ONErpm. The first single off the new album is the delightfully chaotic "Sing to the Grave."

VENAMORIS (PAULA & DAVE LOMBARDO) - "CRIMSON TEARS"

Venamoris, the new collaborative project of married couple Paula & (ex-Slayer drummer) Dave Lombardo, have shared the haunting, delicate "Crimson Tears" off their upcoming debut album Drown In Emotion.

IAN HUNTER (MOTT THE HOOPLE) - "BED OF ROSES" (ft. RINGO STARR & MIKE CAMPBELL)

Mott The Hoople's Ian Hunter has announced a new solo album, Defiance Part 1, due April 21 via Sun Records. It features contributions from the late Taylor Hawkins, the late Jeff Beck, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Todd Rundgren, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and more. New single "Bed of Roses" is a breezy classic rocker that was made with Ringo Starr and Tom Petty & the Hearbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

IHSAHN - "CONTORTED MONUMENTS"

Ihsahn of Norwegian black metal legends Emperor has announced a new EP, Fascination Street Sessions, due March 24 via Candlelight Records. It includes a cover of Swedish band Kent's song "The Observer" with guest vocals from Katatonia's Jonas Renske, and the first single is the shapeshifting "Contorted Monuments."

HEADIE ONE - "MARTIN'S SOFA"

UK rapper Headie One is gearing up for a new album, and he's prefacing it with new single "Martin's Sofa," which finds him getting reflective over a sample of Jeni Suk's cover of SBTRKT's "Wildfire."

RICKIE LEE JONES - "JUST IN TIME"

Rickie Lee Jones has announced a new album, Pieces of Treasure, which will be out April 28 via BMG Modern Recordings. She made the album with Russ Titelman, who was behind the boards for Rickie's classic 1979 self-titled debut and 1981's Pirates.

MIYA FOLICK - "GET OUT OF MY HOUSE"

Miya Folick announced her sophomore LP Roach, and shared a new single, which you can read more about here.

DOLLY PARTON, BELINDA CARLISLE, CYNDI LAUPER, GLORIA ESTEFAN & DEBBIE HARRY - “GONNA BE YOU”

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry and Gloria Estefan have teamed for new song "Gonna Be You" from the upcoming movie 80 for Brady. The song was written by queen of the movie ballads, Diane Warren, and this team-up of talent mirrors the veteran cast of the film: Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno.

EXHIBITION - "ON THE RUN"

Buffalo hardcore band Exhibition have announced their debut LP, The Last Laugh, due 2/27 via Triple B Records, and you can read more about new single "On the Run" here.

MIKAU - "OFFAL PLATTER"

Mattachine and Mikau--two metalcore bands that both share members with the great screamo band Infant Island--have a split EP on the way, and you can read more about Mikau's "Offal Platter" from that split here.

JESUS PIECE - "GATES OF HORN"

Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, ...So Unknown. Read more about new single "Gates of Horn" here and pick up our exclusive translucent vinyl variant.

