19 New Songs Out Today

JESUS PIECE - "TUNNEL VISION"

Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece have shared the third taste of their anticipated sophomore album ...So Unknown. Like the previous two singles, "Tunnel Vision" is an intense, chaotic, futuristic take on metalcore that really feels like a step forward for both the band and the genre overall.

--

AVEY TARE - "INVISIBLE DARLINGS"

Animal Collective member Avey Tare's new solo album 7s comes out this Friday (2/17) via Domino, and he's shared one more single ahead of the release. It's a blissful, eccentric pop song, the kind only Avey Tare can make.

--

LAMP OF MURMUUR - "SEAL OF THE DOMINATOR"

US black metal act Lamp of Murmuur is releasing new album Saturnian Bloodstorm on March 26 via Not Kvlt Records, Night of the Pale Moon, and Argento Records, and he just premiered new single "Seal of the Dominator" over at Decibel. You can also hear previous single "Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog" below and read a new interview with main member M. over at Invisible Oranges.

--

MAJESTIES - "OUR GRACIOUS CAPTORS"

Majesties, the Swedish melodeath-inspired band with members of Minneapolis black metal bands Obsequiae and Inexorum, have offered up another taste of Vast Reaches Unclaimed, and it's another great blend of tasty melodic riffs and bloodthirsty screams.

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "GONNA GO"

"if you lettin go of some shit, this one is for you," serpentwithfeet says of his new single, an airty R&B track produced by Bobby Brackins and Nic Nac.

--

NHOMME - 種​の​過​音 EP

Japan's NHOMME have dropped a new three-song EP via Zegemea Beach Records, and it finds them offering up a jazzy, very unique blend of screamo and math rock.

--

TV STAR - "IN-BETWEEN"

TV Star (who share members with Militarie Gun, Regional Justice Center, Video Prick, and more) have shared another taste of their upcoming EP Hallucinate Me, and like on first single "Room," the Mazzy Star-esque psychedelic dream pop vibes are strong on this one.

--

ELUVIUM - "PHANTASIA TELEPHONICS" & "THE VIOLET LIGHT"

Matthew Cooper has shared two new songs from his forthcoming Eluvium album (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality. "The first half of this piece was written using somewhat traditional synthesizer and sequencer techniques and automations, and applying similar methods to the piano," Matthew says of Phantasia Telephonics," continuing, "The second half was written with focus on the Make Noise René (named after René Descartes – a philosopher who is known for his 'mind / body problem,' which is reflected in the device’s 'Cartesian' manner of X / Y (and Z) mapping of a sequencer). The outgoing sequence was run through a shifting tape delay to create a reflection of itself which is scattered, shattered, and refracted."

--

DEERHOOF - "WEDDING, MARCH, FLOWER"

"Wedding, March, Flower" is not your average Deerhoof song. "I was flirting with my partner Sophie and sent her a video of me humming and playing the piano," says drummer Greg Saunier. "Deerhoof was starting to get songs together for our next record. No one had suggested we needed any tender piano ballads, but Sophie convinced me to show it to my bandmates anyway. I was so touched when they were into it. The real kicker came when Satomi wrote lyrics. They were in Japanese, so when we first rehearsed it, I wasn’t even sure what I was singing. But Satomi had written a love song about a wedding. Satomi and I ended our marriage over 10 years ago, and it hasn’t always been easy for any of us to keep the band going. Our songs have always been one way that we all process our feelings with each other. Co-writing and performing ‘Wedding March Flower’ with her was really intense." Deerhoof's new album Miracle-Level is out March 31.

--

THE CHURCH - "NO OTHER YOU"

The Church's new album The Hypnogogue is out later this month, and the latest single is "No Other You." "It's a heartfelt song about an irreplaceable woman," Steve Kilbey says. "And the Church gets to explore a slightly glam rock feel to boot."

--

DEUS - "HOW TO REPLACE IT"

“I like the openness of it,” says dEUS frontman Tom Barman of the title track from the band's new album How to Replace it that's out this week. “It’s a question, it’s an answer…it’s up to the listener to decide.”

--

ALASDAIR ROBERTS - "THE LICHTBOB'S LASSIE"

Alasdair Roberts is gearing up to release Grief In The Kitchen and Mirth In The Hall, his fifth album interpreting traditional songs, on March 31 via Drag City. Check out "The Lichtbob's Lassie," a Scottish song that most famously was recorded by Ella Ward.

--

THE LEMON TWIGS - "ANY TIME OF DAY"

The new single from The Lemon Twigs' forthcoming Everything Harmony is pure '70s soft rock.

--

THE ALARM - "NEXT"

Veteran Welsh group The Alarm are gearing up to release new album Forwards later this year. Frontman Mike Peters wrote the songs while in the hospital dealing with life-threatening illness: pneumonia and a serious leukemia relapse. “I literally took my guitar into the hospital with me," Mike Says. "I was on the ward for such a long time, I started writing these songs in between IV sessions and the first people to hear the music were the very people who were trying to keep me alive."

--

ROTTEN SOUND - "NOTHINGNESS"

Finnish grindcore vets Rotten Sound are set to return with their first full-length album in seven years, Apocalypse, on March 31, and you can read about new single "Nothingness" here.

--

MAXO - "FREE!"

LA rapper Maxo releases his new album Even God Has A Sense Of Humor this month, and today he shared album details and this new single. Read about it here.

--

CHASE PETRA - "RELIABLE NARRATOR"

Long Beach emo-pop band Chase Petra's new single "Reliable Narrator" comes out on Valentine's Day but we've got an early premiere. Read more about it here.

--

POINDEXTER - "BODY LIKE THAT"

Michigan indie-ska-punks Poindexter will put out their first full-length album this April via Ska Punk International, and you can read about its new single "Body Like That" here.

--

U2 - "ONE"

U2 are reimagining 40 of their songs for their new collection Songs of Surrender, and they've now shared a new version of "One," which adds a piano backing to the track.

--

