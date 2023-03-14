19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DRUGDEALER - "LIP SERVICE"

Drugdealer usually traffic in '70s soft rock sounds, but new single "Lip Service" sounds like gritty UK new wave guitar pop a la Wreckless Eric or Elvis Costello.

--

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS - "LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER"

UK punks The Bar Stool Preachers show off their piano ballad side on the latest single from Above the Static.

--

HARRISON - "BUMP" (ft. MED & GUILTY SIMPSON) & "FLOAT" (ft. KADHJA BONET)

Producer/musician Harrison has announced his third album, Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees, due April 28 via Last Gang. It's got some cool guests, including Kadhja Bonet, who's on the recently-released, psychedelic soul-leaning "Float," and rappers MED and Guilty Simpson, who are on the just-released "Bump," which will take you right back to the early '90s jazzy alt-rap era.

--

CONCEALED BLADE - 2023 PROMO

Pittsburgh riffy hardcore punks Concealed Blade haven't released new music since their 2017 self-titled debut LP, but they're back with a new three-song promo and the promise of a new LP. These tracks are all rippers, so consider us very stoked.

--

TEMPLES - "AFTERLIFE"

“As we were putting the tracklist together we envisioned a jet or spaceship arriving on the island and then some sort of journey across this imagined place,” says Temples's Thomas Walmsley of this song. “By the second half of the record we’re moving into twilight, and ‘Afterlife’ is definitely one of the evening tracks.” Temples' new album Exotico is out April 14 via ATO.

--

MIDWIFE & VYVA MELINKOLYA - "NMP"

Midwife and Vyva Melinkolya became close in 2020, and met up the next year in Midwife's New Mexico studio, where they wrote and recorded Orbweaving, due out May 12 via The Flenser. The first single is the haunting, dreamy slowcore track "NMP."

--

LAMBRINI GIRLS - "WHITE VAN"

“This one goes out to all of the cis men with their d*ck out behind the wheel, screaming at us in the street without consequence," say UK punk trio Lambrini Girls of their intense] new single. It's from their debut EP, You’re Welcome, that's out May 19 via Big Scary Monsters.

--

LAVEDA - "TROY CREEPS"

NYC duo Laveda's new album A Place You Grew Up In is out next month, and the latest single is the propulsive "Troy Creeps," which Ali Genevich says is meant to evoke "a long night spent along with your thoughts."

--

BODY OF LIGHT - "NEVER EVER"

Body of Light, the Arizona sibling synthpop duo of Alex and Andrew Jarson, will release their fourth album, Bitter Reflection, on June 30 via dais. With it's smooth sax and keyboards, "Never Ever" is in mid-'80s New Romantic territory a la Spandau Ballet.

--

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL - "RUN A RED LIGHT"

A dazzling, dizzying video for an equally stunning song.

--

EAST OF THE WALL - "DETONATOR GAUNTLET"

Check out the NJ progressive sludge metal band's nearly-eight minute new single from upcoming album A Neutral Second.

--

ESHU TUNE (HANNIBAL BURESS) - "VENEERS" REMIX FT PAUL WALL & DANNY BROWN

Hannibal Buress has released a new remix of "Veneers" by his rap alt-ego Eshu Tune, and this version features Danny Brown and Paul Wall.

--

INCENDIARY - "BITE THE HOOK"

”By now, you’re either 'supposed; to drastically change your sound or have it be the exact same thing as the record before,” Incendiary say of their first album in six years. ”We didn’t want to do either of those things.” Check out "Bite the Hook."

--

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE - "I POURED SUGAR IN YOUR SHOES (LAST NIGHT VERSION)"

Horse Jumper of Love released Natural Part last year, and now they've shared a new acoustic version of album track "I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes." "’Last Night Version' is always how the song was meant to be: simple and acoustic," vocalist and guitarist Dimitri Giannopoulos says. "Sometimes the pressure of turning a track into a rock song can get to me. But this is how it was meant to be. We recorded this version because I was in my friend Rhys’ student film Townsends Last Night. We were filming this scene outside of a gas station on Comm Ave. by Boston University where the main character has a vision of me playing guitar. We recorded it in one take because the guy who owned the gas station was closing and kept shutting the lights off on us. Rhys had to go in and beg him to give us five more mins with the lights on. So that’s all we had – five minutes – just enough time for one take of the song. I liked the performance and how you can hear cars driving by in it, so I asked them to rip the audio from the movie for me to be released as a Horse Jumper track.”

--

SENTINEL - 4-SONG PROMO

Sentinel--the hardcore band with the supergroup-worthy lineup of vocalist Ace Stallings (Mutually Assured Destruction), guitarists Mike Shaw (Mindforce, New World Man) and Jack Xiques (Age of Apocalypse, Colossus, Pillars of Ivory), bassist Evan Schlomann (Casket Architects), and drummer Will Hirst (Restraining Order)--recently revealed that they'd be releasing a full-length album this year, and while concrete details on the album are still TBA, they did just drop a four-song promo.

--

ESTHER ROSE - "SAFE TO RUN" FT HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

Singer/songwriter Esther Rose has shared "Safe to Run," the Hurray for the Riff Raff collaboration off her upcoming album for New West Records of the same name. It's a lovely, folky duet with HFTRR's Alynda Segarra, and it also features guitar by Nick Cohon of Bay Area death metal band Cormorant.

--

TINARIWEN - “TENERE DEN”

Tinariwen‘s new album Amatssou will be out May 19 and this is the first single.

--

LANA DEL REY - "THE GRANTS"

Lana Del Rey references her family in the title of the third single from her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Read more about it here.

--

ERICA DAWN LYLE - "SYMPOIESIS" & "WAR PIGS" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Bikini Kill's former touring guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle announced solo album SYMPOIESIS today with the release of the title track and a heavily-distorted cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs." The pre-order proceeds benefit the Atlanta Solidarity Fund. Read more about it here.

--

