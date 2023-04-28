So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BILLY STRINGS - “CALIFORNIA SOBER” FEAT. WILLIE NELSON

Released in celebration of Nelson’s 90th birthday (which is tomorrow), California Sober" is Billy Strings' first release since signing with Reprise. "I’m so honored to have made this song with Willie Nelson," Billy says. "We’re gearing up to celebrate this living legend’s 90th birthday this weekend in L.A. and he’s still out here kicking ass. What an absolute treasure and inspiration to us all. I can’t really find the right words to describe how much this means to me.. Like most of us, I grew up exposed to Willie’s music.. a little boy hearing my dad sing 'blue eyes crying in the rain' at the request of grandpa Bill sitting there with a cold beer in one hand and one of his lil’ pinner joints in the other with a big smile through the whiskers on his red face. I wish grandpa was still alive. We’d be kicking up a fuss!! Willie’s music has helped shape so many of our lives, even if we don’t know it. It’s there. It’s woven into the fabric of our nation. I feel almost patriotic when I think of Willie Nelson. I will cherish this song for the rest of my life.

--

MARGO PRICE – “HANDS ON THE WHEEL” (WILLIE NELSON COVER FEAT. PARTICLE KID)

Also out for Willie's 90th is Margo Price's cover of his "Hands on the Wheel" which she says is her favorite song of his. Margo's cover features Particle Kid, aka Willie's son, Micah Nelson.

--

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - "ALL OF A SUDDEN"

The Chemical Brothers just released great new single "No Reason" as a 12" and this banger is the b-side.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE FT JAE SKEESE “THE CHOSEN”

Here's another new single from Conway the Machine's anticipated new album Won't He Do It. "The Chosen" features his soon-to-be tourmate Jae Skeese.

--

HEEM FT CONWAY THE MACHINE & STOVE GOD COOKS “COCAINE COUNTY”

Conway also appears on this new Heem single with Stove God Cooks, that's from Heem's new album From The Cradle To The Game that is out May 12 via BSF/MNRK.

--

SNOOP DOGG AND GARYVEE - "PLEASE TAKE A STEP BACK"

Produced by Richie Souf (Future, Playboi Carti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), this new Snoop track features internet personality GaryVee. “I'm very passionate about getting my message across, just like anyone who feels like they have something to say to the world," says GaryVee. "I try to move people for a living with my content every day, and I respect the art and the capabilities of artists so highly. Music is one of the most profound ways to tell a story. You can completely change someone's mind with just one song.”

--

THE BLESSED MADONNA - "FUCK WHAT U HEARD" FEAT. TODD EDWARDS

“It's sort of everyone's dream to work with Todd Edwards, right? What rational person with ears wouldn't dream of a day with Todd the God.," says The Blessed Madonna. "Well, I got more than I could have asked for. Todd's vocal on this record came with a lesson on Todd's signature method of microsampling and possibly the greatest hugs I've ever received in my life. Todd is not just a great artist, he's a great friend and the love and admiration that I have for him, along with Big Hen from Joy Anonymous and my partner Pat Alvarez really shines through in this record.”

--

DEB NEVER - "PAPER HOUSES"

“Thank You For Attending is a collection of songs inspired by anecdotal moments in my life, where I’ve felt the high of life, the comforting moments of love, and the pain of its aftermath,” Deb Never says of this new EP. “It’s my dear and final EP that I’m excited to perform and showcase to fans all over the world and give them the experience of Deb Never.”

--

LATE BLOOMER – “STARING BACK” & “FAITHFUL”

Charlotte, NC's Late Bloomer are back with this ripping two-track new single

--

200 STAB WOUNDS - "FATAL REALITY"

Ohio death metal outfit 200 Stab Wounds are back with a new 7" that features previously released song "Masters of Morbidity" with this new song.

--

SOFT WALLS - "GOODBYE HARMONY"

Brighton, UK singer-songwriter Dan Reeves records as Soft Walls and will release new album True Love on May 5. "Goodbye Harmony" starts off gentle but builds a hazy head of steam as it goes.

--

DAISIES - "BLUE COWBOY"

Olympia, WA's Daisies fly the flag for '90s-style indie electronica, bringing to mind Saint Etienne and Mint Royale. "Blue Cowboy" is from their upcoming album Great Big Open Sky that's out May 12 via K Records.

--

GARBAGE – “CITIES IN DUST” (SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES COVER)

Garbage released the Witness To Your Love EP for last weekend's Record Store Day. It included 2008 rarity, "Witness To Your Love,' along with two previously unreleased songs from the No Gods, No Masters sessions and a cover of Siouxsie & The Banshees' great 1986 single "Cities in Dust." Garbage's version is both respectful of the original while putting their signature electro-rock spin on it.

--

THE INTERRUPTERS - "SORROW" (BAD RELIGION COVER)

The Interrupters have released a deluxe edition of last year's great album In the Wild, featuring three bonus track: an acoustic version of “Raised By Wolves”, a cover of Joe Strummer’s “Get Down Moses”, and this live cover of Bad Religion’s “Sorrow."

--

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - "POSITIVE CHARGE"

The Gaslight Anthem have shared their first new song in nine years, "Positive Charge," which is out via their own Rich Mahogany Recordings (via Thirty Tigers). It was produced by Peter Katis and the band's Brian Fallon says it "began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience."

--

MIL-SPEC - "THE DAYS DON'T END"

Toronto melodic hardcore band Mil-Spec are ready to follow their great 2020 debut LP World House with a new album for Lockin' Out this year. Most album details are TBA, but they did just release lead single "The Days Don't End." The band's love of Revolution Summer-style hardcore comes through loud and clear on this one, and it also fits very nicely next to newer bands like Fiddlehead and One Step Closer.

--

OLOF DREIJER & MT SIMS - "HYBRID FRUIT"

The Knife's Olof Dreijer has announced his first full-length since The Knife retired, a collaborative album with Mt Sims. It's titled Souvenir and will be out June 9 via Rabid Records. Check out the hypnotic first single.

--

3 CLUBMEN (XTC'S ANDY PARTRIDGE) - "AVIATRIX"

XTC's Andy Partridge has a new musical project, 3 Clubmen, which is a collaboration with Jen Olive and Stu Rowe that they describe as "a three-headed Frankenstein's monster dancing at. a neurodivergent singles club.” Check out their debut single.

--

BEACH HOUSE - BECOME

“The Become EP is a collection of 5 songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions," say Beach House. "We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes."

--

