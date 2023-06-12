19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EL ALFA - "PLEBADA" (ft. PESO PLUMA)

Fast-rising artist Peso Pluma's biggest hits revolve around his singing, but he's also a great rapper, and he shows that off on El Alfa's new dembow banger "Plebada."

--

CREEPING DEATH - "VITRIFIED EARTH"

Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death's anticipated sophomore LP Boundless Domain comes out this Friday (6/16), and here's one more single ahead of its release. You can also still pick up our limited-to-200 red & black vinyl variant.

--

NUCLEAR REMAINS - "THERMOBARIC ASPHYXIATION"

Arizona death metallers Nuclear Remains will release Dawn Of Eternal Suffering on July 14 via Maggot Stomp, and lead single "Thermobaric Asphyxiation" is pure brutality and filth.

--

DESTINY BOND - "HEADSPIN"

Denver hardcore band Destiny Bond have shared another track off their upcoming debut LP Be My Vengeance. It starts with some Eastern European-sounding string instrument, before turning into a hardcore punk ripper.

--

BJ THE CHICAGO KID - "LIQUOR STORE IN THE SKY" FEAT. FREDDIE GIBBS

BJ The Chicago Kid wrote "Liquor Store In The Sky" as a tribute to his late best friend. "My songwriting often draws from personal experiences, honoring the memory of Al Howard, a childhood best friend lost tragically in a car accident. This song resonates with anyone who has lost someone special, particularly with those who yearn for a cherished drink with their favorite person, hoping that one day they might reunite at the 'Liquor Store In The Sky,'" BJ says. He tapped Freddie Gibbs for a perfectly-paced feature, produced by Yeti Beats.

--

THE WEEKND - "FAMILY" FT. SUZANNA SON & MIKE DEAN - "DEVIL'S PARADISE"

Outside of the promotional drama, HBO's Sam Levinson- and The Weeknd-helmed TV series The Idol is delivering compelling music as the show drops. Episode two premiered last night (June 11) and came with two impressive tracks, "Family" by actress and pianist Susanna Son and The Weeknd himself, and "Devil's Paradise," a chilling instrumental by Mike Dean.

--

EMERGENCE COLLECTIVE - "S71FS"

Sheffield, UK's experimental Emergence Collective will release new album Fly Tower on July 30 via Redundant Span Records. First single "S71FS" is minimal and beguilling.

--

BAMBII - "WICKED GYAL" FT. LADY LYKEZ

Toronto DJ and producer Bambii announced a new EP, Infinity Club, due out August 4 via Innovative Leisure. It features her MacBook Air commercial-featuring April single "One Touch," and brand new single "Wicked Gyal" she's sharing now, a dancehall banger featuring London rapper Lady Lykez.

--

RXKNEPHEW & DJ RUDE ONE - "FUCK YO' SET"

"Fuck Yo' Set" is a snarling trap track with a stripped-down beat with little more than a kick drum accompanying RXKNephew's lyrics. It's the first single and opening track off his just-announced collaborative album with DJ Rude One, The ONEderful Nephew, coming at the end of the week.

--

HEMLOCKE SPRINGS - "HEAVUN"

"For a time, I thought if a person was money-motivated, they were greedy," hemlocke springs says of her new single, a dark, '80s-inspired synth-pop track. "But by that definition, everyone is greedy, so that’s a bit unfair. I don’t consider wanting to pay bills or go on occasional excursions as greedy actions. But what if I had an insatiable hunger for money? I wanted to."

--

HOLY WAVE - "BOG SONG"

"'Bog Song' is a recounting of a trip I took with my dad in Idaho while he was guiding some elk hunters," says Holy Wave's Ryan Fuson of the band's dreamy new single. "I was both in awe of the landscape and wildlife while also feeling conflicted about our reasons for being in the mountains. I would sit in the dark, before the sun would come up, and look into the mountains and hills for elk. Sometimes seeing headlights cruising along some mountain road and I would wonder what their drivers intentions were and if the animals in those mountains ever watched headlights like those and wondered the same.” New album Five of Cups will be out August 4 via Suicide Squeeze.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "ALL STAR TEAM"

Detroit's Babyface Ray released "All Star Team," his second single of 2023, today with a super-indulgent music video. It's a brief but impressive cut, just under two minutes of non-stop flows over a throwback, '90s-inspired beat.

--

APOSTILLE - "SATURDAY NIGHT, STILL BREATHING"

Apostile, aka Michael Kasparis who runs Night School Records, will release third album Prisoners Of Love And Hate on September 23. "It’s a celebration of togetherness, the desires and emotions we’re imprisoned and liberated by," Kasparis says. "There’s some swearing on it. There are love songs on it. It’s unofficially a survey of almost every “pop” genre I love. Some songs overtly or covertly reference my favourite 90s and 00s dance hits, Meat Loaf, The Cure… Apostille is my attempt to transcribe and share experience, memory and emotions as directly as I can." First single "Saturday Night, Still Breathing" is a nice piece of atmospheric minimal wave.

--

THE PARADE - "I'M A DREAMER"

The Parade hail from Stockholm, Sweden and have steeped their sound in '90s indiepop traditions. You can definitely hear that in their debut single "I'm a Dreamer" which owes a little to The Radio Dept and Saint Etienne. The band say it's "an homage to a time when music magazines were treasured possessions and record shops were cherished sanctuaries for teenage dreamers. We wanted something that seamlessly blends catchy hooks, lush arrangements, and heartfelt lyrics. The song will hopefully transport listeners to a world of youthful optimism and boundless dreams, inviting them to embrace their own aspirations and celebrate the joy of music discovery."

--

ZOH AMBA & CHRIS CORSANO & BILL ORCUTT – “WHAT EMPTINESS DO YOU GAZE UPON!” & “SWEET ONE”

Tennessee composer, saxophonist, and flutist Zoh Amba has teamed with guitarist Bill Orcutt and drummer Chris Corsano for new album The Flower School which will be out. This is on the improvisational/experimental/free jazz tip, as you can hear on these two out-there tracks.

--

SIGUR RÓS - "BLÓÐBERG"

Sigur Rós are back with their first new music in more than seven years, as well as their first music since Kjartan Sveinsson rejoined the band. "Blóðberg" is sweeping, ethereal, and orchestral, and according to the press release, "potentially signposts the way to a promised new album, the band’s first in a decade" which is supposed to be out this month.

--

LYDIA LOVELESS - "TOOTHACHE"

Lydia Loveless says this song was “Inspired by a literal toothache and knowing there were way too many other things on my plate at the time to be concerned with my fucking tooth. The millions of little things that pile up when you’re broke and overwhelmed until you snap over the dumbest thing, like running out of dish soap...I struggled with whether or not I could write an anthem with the chorus just being ‘Now I’ve got a toothache!’ But I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut." Nothing's Gonna Stand In My Way Again will be out September 22.

--

MODEL/ACTRIZ - "AMARANTH" MMPH REMIX

"Before we had started thinking about an ‘Amaranth’ remix, we got this lovely surprise in our inbox from our friend Sae (mmph)," say Model/Actriz of this new remix. "It is the perfect extension of ‘Amaranth’’s place in the Dogsbody universe. We actually played our first show as Model/Actriz with mmph (and shoutout to our friend Fitnesss who also played) in one of the many Boston basements we frequented in the early days of the band, so this remix really completes a full circle moment for us."

--

JONATHAN WILSON - "CHARLIE PARKER"

“‘Charlie Parker’ is one of my favorite songs on Eat the Worm," says Jonathan Wilson of this song that owes just a little to his time in Roger Waters' band. "It’s a fantastical and fictitious flight of fancy and fantasy. It also touches on the ups and downs of my life over the past decade as a touring musician, and more. It's filled with strings, horns, fuzzy guitars, tubular bells, and a few bebop elements as well, hence the name. In a way, ‘Charlie Parker’ encompasses what the new record is all about: adventure, fidelity and fun."

--

