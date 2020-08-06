19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

A CERTAIN RATIO - "YO YO GI”

Long-running Manchester band A Certain Ratio will release ACR Loco, their first alum in 12 years, on September 25 via Mute. “This album is a culmination of everything we've ever done,” says frontman Jez Kerr. This new single is a banger, dropping in seriously funky bass, cowbell and more into the mix. The video for "Yo Yo Gi" was inspired by the Tokyo suburb for which the track was named.

--

METRONOMY - "THE LIGHT" (KERO KERO BONITO REMIX)

Metronomy have shared the Kero Kero Bonito remix of "The Light" (from last year's terrific Metronomy Forever). KKB rip the track apart and splice their own vocals amongst Metronomy's Joe Mount. It's a good one.

--

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - "VERSIONS OF THE TRUTH"

UK modern prog band The Pineapple Thief, which currently includes Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson) on drums, will release new album Versions of the Truth on September 4 via K-Scope They've just released the title track. “This track probably doesn’t need too much in the way of explanation,” says frontman Bruce Soord. “I came up with the title when we started writing the record back in October 2018. At the time, the world around me seemed to be losing respect for ‘the truth’. Any version of the truth, it seemed, was fair game as long as it got you what or where you wanted. I never expected the song to be even more pertinent today."

--

ZIEMBA - “TRUE ROMANTIC” & “IF I’M BEING HONEST”

El Paso based songwriter René Kladzyk records as Ziemba, making windswept dreampop that pulls from a wide net of influences. Her new album, True Romantic, is out September 25 via Sister Polygon. You can check out two very appealing tracks from it now.

--

PALEHOUND - "SOUTHERN BELLE" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

Elliott Smith's self-titled sophomore album is getting an expanded 25th anniversary reissue, due out later this month, and Palehound is the latest artists to release a cover in conjunction with it, and in honor of what would've been Elliott's 51 birthday today.

--

GREENTEA PENG - "HU MAN"

South London singer-songwriter Greentea Peng makes sultry, soulful pop and is "searching for ballance, craving for clairty" on this terrific, lightly tropical new single. "'Hu Man' is an exploration of self and our attachment to identity, especially in this modern age," she says. "'Hu Man' is a war cry from the battlefield of mind, calling to the divine Mother to take this ego, take this head, to remove all these words and man made constructs and take me, take us, back to centre. Back to oneness, forward to unity. In Lak'ech Ala K'in, I am you you are me, is a Mayan saying I encountered during a Ceremony in Mexico and it's stayed with me always. I find it very fitting for the times we find ourselves in, such shifting paradigms. 'Hu Man' is an offering of peace and healing to the collective in these intense times, and I pray it takes people inside themselves if for only just a moment.” The video is cool, too.

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "LIVE 4EVER"

Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay released an EP, A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling, earlier this year, and now they've shared another new single, "Live 4ever," which PC Music fans should dig.

--

[JEFF] PEZZATI (OF NAKED RAYGUN) - THE FIRST EP

We were just recently talking about Naked Raygun's classic 1988 album Jettison in our list of 15 ’80s punk albums that shaped the ’90s/’00s pop punk boom, and today we realized frontman Jeff Pezzati released this five-song solo EP back in April. "I had the idea for a long time, and needed the opportunity to sit around the house and record some stuff," he told Punk News, and he also mentioned that he has a second new EP on the way. Stay tuned!

--

SPIRAL HEADS - "NOTHING NEW"

Spiral Heads -- the punk supergroup of Simon Doom on bass/vocals, Jim Carroll (American Nightmare) on guitar/vocals, and Q (Doomriders) on drums -- have released a new song and it's another driving, catchy, '77-style ripper.

--

PROTOJE - "LIKE ROYALTY" (ft. POPCAAN)

Reggae singer Protoje's new album In Search of Lost Time comes out August 28 via RCA, and it'll feature Koffee, Wiz Khalifa, Lila Iké, and Popcaan, the latter of whom is on this promising new song.

--

JOE VANN (FROM INDIAN LAKES) - "YOUR LOVE"

From Indian Lakes' Joe Vann has released another new solo song, and it's a gorgeous, stripped-back acoustic song that kinda sounds like a more emo version of The Microphones.

--

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES - "AFTERLIFE" (prod. JAMES BLAKE)

Flatbush Zombies and James Blake team up on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

JAMILA WOODS - "SULA"

Jamila Woods has released her first new song since 2019's great LEGACY! LEGACY!, and you can read more about it here.

--

BAD RELIGION - "FAITH ALONE" (2020)

Bad Religion have released a drastically reworked version of their 1990 protest song "Faith Alone," turning it into an orchestral piano ballad, but still retaining that classic Bad Religion sound. Read more from the band about how this version came to be here.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "OH GLORIOUS NOTHING"

Devon Kay & the Solutions' new single is a super catchy mix of pop punk, power pop, and ska-punk style horns, and you can read more about it here.

--

KHEMMIS - "DOWN IN A HOLE" (ALICE IN CHAINS COVER)

Magnetic Eye Records is releasing an Alice In Chains tribute album, and the first song released is this Khemmis cover, which you can read more about here.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "LEMON" (ft. METHOD MAN)

Conway the Machine announced a new album and released this new Method Man collab from it. Read more here.

--

PRINCE - "COSMIC DAY"

Prince's 1987 double album Sign O' The Times is getting a massive super deluxe edition in September, and here's one of the most sought-after rarities from the collection (and perhaps the entire Prince Vault) -- "Cosmic Day."

--

GARCIA PEOPLES - "ONE AT A TIME"

New Jersey's jammy Garcia Peoples have announced new album Nightcap at Wits' End which will be out October 9 via Beyond Beyond is Beyond. While the new album does not have a single song as epic as One Step Behind's 30-minute title track, the second side of Nightcap is an ambitious, interconnected song-cycle where one flows into the next. That all leads off with the groovy and rocking first single, "One at a Time."

--

