1970s indigenous hard rock band Winterhawk reissuing albums on Don Giovanni

San Francisco '70s/'80s indigenous hard rock band Winterhawk (not to be confused with the Chicago band of the same name from the same era) will reissue their two albums, 1979's Electric Warriors and 1980's Dog Soldier, on October 22 via Don Giovanni Records. It'll be the albums' first-ever digital releases and first time on CD separately (a CD release that compiled both albums came out in 2003). No word of a vinyl reissue at the moment (original pressings of the debut go for over $1,000 on Discogs). Pre-order it here.

Drummer Alfonso Kolb wrote this in the liner notes for the reissue:

Winterhawk was more than a band. It had a message. It was Nik’s plan to use the tool of music to bring this message to the youth through his lyrics combined with the type of music to grab their attention. Especially at that time a heavy rock n roll sound was the style he felt would best get the attention of Native kids. The music was loud, strong, powerful and fast. With Native chants and drum beats resembling traditional Native drums. Some critics say it had a 70’s sound, and to some degree it might have. But, there was no 70’s music like this. No music that I have ever heard before. I felt at the time I was involved with a new kind of style. I know there have been other bands before Winterhawk that have had this idea, but I had not heard of a band that was doing this style of music directed toward Native American kids. Winterhawk has its place in the Native American music world. It has its meaning for our Indian people. I recommend that all Indians give it a listen along with non-natives. It was meant for all of us to hear, and to remind us that … We’re Still Here!

Stream "Custer's Dyin'" from Electric Warriors and view the tracklists and the artwork for both albums below.

Vocalist Nik Alexander passed away in 2017, after a battle with cancer.

Electric Warriors Tracklist

1. Prayer

2. Got To Save It

3. Black Whiskey

4. Dark Skin Lady

5. Restaurant

6. Selfish Man

7. Custer's Dyin'

8. Fight

Dog Soldier Tracklist

1. Our Love Will Last

2. Honey Lady

3. Crazy

4. Loser

5. Lady Blue

6. We're Still Here

7. Warriors Road

8. We Are The People

9. I Will Remember