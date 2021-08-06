‘1991: The Year Punk Broke,’ ’24 Hour Party People’ & more showing at “Screen Slate @ Roxy Cinema” 10th anniversary

Screen Slate has been presenting curated screenings around NYC for 10 years, including events at Anthology Film Archives, Spectacle and Roxy Cinema. To celebrate they're throwing a weekend-long anniversary party Roxy Cinema from August 13-15, featuring favorite films that they've shown in the past. All will be screened on either 35mm or 16mm.

The weekend includes an August 14 (8 PM) screening of Dave Markey's classic documentary 1991: The Year Punk Broke which chronicles Sonic Youth's 1991 European tour with Nirvana that happened just months before the release of Nevermind. The film also features performances by Dinosaur Jr, Babes in Toyland, Gumball, and The Ramones, as well as cameos from by Mudhoney, Bob Mould, and Courtney Love. After the film, Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley and Lee Ranaldo will discuss the film with WFMU's Brian Turner.

Also showing as part of the "Screen Slate" celebration: Factory Records/Joy Division/New Order/Happy Mondays biopic 24 Hour Party People (August 14 at 3 PM and 7 PM), the original Friday the 13th (August 13 & 14 at 11 PM), Jackass: The Movie (August 14 at 5 PM, August 15 at 5:30 PM), and a new 2K restoration print of Roland Klick's 1970 acid western Deadlock which features a score by krautrock icons Can (August 13 at 7 PM, August 15 at 3 PM).

Advance tickets are not being sold online, but you can learn more about Roxy Cinema's "Screen Slate" weekend here and watch trailers for the films below.

Lee Ranaldo will also be a guest on our Vans Channel 66 show this Thursday (8/12) to discuss the history of Sonic Youth. More info on that coming very soon.

Speaking of Sonic Youth, Thurston Moore just released An Electric Noise Guitar Tribute to Pita for today's Bandcamp Friday. It was recorded at Thurston's Electric Daydream Library in July, and Thurston says:

The last I saw Peter Rehberg was right after David Bowie passed and the two of us were thrown together to DJ a memorial of sorts for the thin white duke at Café Oto in London and it was one of the most joyous times I can remember as we’d trade off choosing Bowie tracks for a crowd of people still dazed by the all-of-suddeness of the rock n roll hero's leaving. Peter obviously adored Bowie and at one point he became so enthralled with the musicality in all its idiosyncratic, experimental and ineffable pop magic that he began to dance and howl along and the night seemed endless and a welcome rebirth of sorts for everyone in the room. And now Peter has left us as well and I think about how incredibly lovely he was that eve in genuine heartfelt regard for what he innately knew of the essence that is creative life. A rock n roll hero forever.

