2 big Halloween warehouse parties shut down by police in NYC

Two Halloween warehouse parties attended by almost 1000 people, one in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx, were broken up by police over the weekend, New York Times reports. The Brooklyn party happened at 23 Meadow Street, right next door to where Shea Stadium used to be, and the sheriff's office says they found nearly 400 people inside when they entered around 1 AM on Saturday (10/31), in addition to Halloween decorations, three bars, and a DJ. New York Times says that "Eight people and one business, Norman Kingsland LLC, face charges and fines in connection with the party."

The Bronx party happened in a warehouse at 1420 Seabury Avenue, and deputies say they found over 500 people, a bar, a food truck, two DJs, and Halloween deocrations inside. New York Times says that the business Abe V. Systems Inc, and twenty people, face fines over the party.

Sheriff Joseph Fucito told New York Times that while people wore Halloween costumes to both parties, face mask-wearing and social distancing weren't observed by many at either.

Mitch Schwartz, spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, told New York Times that the "vast majority of New Yorkers celebrated Halloween responsibly last night. Those who didn’t should probably think hard about how long they want this pandemic to last. As always, we’re grateful to the sheriff’s team for fighting to prevent a second wave."