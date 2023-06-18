2 dead, 3 injured after shooting at campground outside Beyond Wonderland festival

A shooting at a campground near Quincy, WA venue Gorge Amphitheater, where EDM festival Beyond Wonderland was happening, left two dead and three injured, ABC and NBC report. Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, said in a news conference that officers responded to "reports of shots fired into the crowd" at 8:23 PM. "The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened," Foreman continued, adding that when police arrived, "he continued to randomly shoot into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.”

The suspected shooter was one of the three injured people, and police say their motive is not currently known. They also didn't give details on the names or ages of the victims.

Beyond Wonderland's second day has been cancelled following the fatal shooting. A statement from the festival reads, "due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge has been cancelled. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event."

An earlier statement from Beyond Wonderland read, "Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds. Our team is actively collecting more information, and we will promptly provide further updates as they become available. We genuinely appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter."