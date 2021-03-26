2 Eleven teams with Freddie Gibbs on new project ‘Mastermind’ (listen)

West Coast rapper 2 Eleven followed up 2020's Success Is The Best Revenge with a new project, Mastermind, and six of its eight songs feature Freddie Gibbs. It's not technically billed as a collaborative album with Gibbs, but it may as well be, and it continues the hot streak that Gibbs has been on since the back-to-back successes of Bandana (with Madlib) and Alfredo (with The Alchemist). Gibbs may be the more popular rapper at the moment, but 2 Eleven sounds pretty fired-up on these songs too. Other guests include Cassie, Quincey White, and Rucci. Listen below.