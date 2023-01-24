2 German festivals drop Pantera following criticism

The Pantera reunion, with original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Black Label Society/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (filling in for Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul) just announced a headlining North American tour, which follows the run of festival dates in the US, Europe, and Japan they'd already announced. Two festivals in Germany, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, have now pulled the bands from their lineups. In posts on social media, the festivals wrote (translated from German), "The band Pantera will not perform at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023 as announced. In the last few weeks we have had many intensive discussions with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program."

Phil Anselmo gave a nazi salute and yelled "white power" at the end of the annual Dimebash charity event in 2016, which he later attempted to blame on white wine and eventually issued an apology for. He and Pantera have yet to comment on the cancellations.