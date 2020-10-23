2 new ska songs from We Are The Union and Bad Operation

Detroit ska-punks We Are The Union recently released two great new singles, and now they're getting into the spooky season spirit with a two-song covers medley that includes a revved-up, punky rendition of Norma Tanega's 1960s song "You're Dead" (which got a recent boost in popularity when it was used as the theme song for What We Do in the Shadows), and it segues seamlessly into a faithful take on Horny Toad's 1996 ska-punk song "Vampire Ska." The Chris Graue-directed video also pays homage to What We Do in the Shadows, and the whole thing is very fun, especially as Halloween approaches. Watch/listen below.

For even more new ska, WATU's Bad Time Records labelmates Bad Operation (the new band with members of Fatter Than Albert, PEARS, Dominic Minix, and more) have released the second single off their upcoming self-titled debut album (due 12/18 via Bad Time/Community). Like lead single "Perilous," it finds the band navigating the sounds of 2 Tone and cleaner, soulful ska bands like The Slackers, and doing it in a way that feels fresh (they call it "new tone," which is very accurate). Listen to that below too.

More even more ska, earlier this week, we debuted the Ska Is Dead chapter from Aaron Carnes' upcoming book In Defense of Ska. The chapter focuses heavily on how Jeff Rosenstock's band Arrogant Sons of Bitches fought to keep ska alive in the early/mid 2000s when many were ready to consider the genre "dead." Read the chapter and our Q&A with Aaron here.

For even more, UK band Millie Manders and the Shutup released their new album today too: