2 suspects arrested in connection with PnB Rock’s murder, third sought

PnB Rock was fatally shot in an Inglewood, CA restaurant earlier this month, and Variety and LA Times now report that two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, and that a third suspect is being sought. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz told LA Times that a teenager (arrested on suspicion of murder) and a woman (Shauntel Trone, 38, arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder) are both in custody. A third suspect, the teenager's father, 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone, is still being sought; police describe him as "armed and dangerous."

LA Times reports that Trone was on probation at the time of the shooting, having been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in February of 2021.

The LAPD's post about Trone reads, "The suspect shot Allen [PnB Rock] and removed some of his property. The suspect also demanded property from Allen’s girlfriend. The suspect fled the location in an awaiting vehicle. Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance.”