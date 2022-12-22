20 Great Hardcore Releases from 2022

It's a question that many of us have been asking all year: Will Turnstile's success open the doors for more hardcore bands to break through? We still haven't seen any individual band get to the same popularity level as Turnstile, who are now selling out 6,000-person venues and gearing up to tour with blink-182 next year, but hardcore as an overall genre and scene has had more eyes on it this year than it maybe ever has. The 2022 editions of hardcore festivals like Sound & Fury and Outbreak have been widely referred to as the biggest fests this genre has ever seen, many hardcore bands started playing noticeably bigger venues this year, and hardcore bands constantly seem to be in-demand openers for larger bands and larger multi-genre festivals. In the landscape of music criticism, Soul Glo broke through this year with their new album Diaspora Problems (our #1 album of 2022), and as excellent as that album is, it was only the tip of the iceberg for hardcore in 2022. It's exciting to see all the attention that hardcore is getting right now, but it's not just that it's more popular than ever, it's also that we're in the midst of a very creative period for the genre. To quote Militarie Gun vocalist Ian Shelton, "We’re going towards the original intent of hardcore," when bands as musically diverse as Bad Brains and the Minutemen and Hüsker Dü all counted as hardcore, "instead of this formulaic thing.” In 2022, we saw hardcore bands embrace melody and flirt with indie/alternative rock, we saw hardcore bands go in heavy-as-fuck metal directions, we saw some bands reshape the sounds of the '80s and '90s and others set their sights on something a little more futuristic, we saw some bands combine hardcore with music from outside of the genre and we saw others stay firmly planted within it. There were so many different kinds of hardcore made this year, and if you've got even a passing interest in this style of music, I think you'll find at least one or two hardcore records from this year to love.

We've picked 20 hardcore releases from 2022 we love that are highlighted in the list below, unranked and in alphabetical order. Narrowing it down to 20 meant leaving off a lot of favorites, but these are the ones we most wanted to shine a light on as the year wraps up. Read on for the list, and let us know your favorite hardcore releases of 2022 in the comments...