20 Little Richard covers by The Beatles, Elton John, Clapton, Kinks, CCR, Queen & more

It's impossible to list all the major rock stars that the late Little Richard influenced. His look, sound, and attitude really wrote the blueprint for what it means to be a rock star, and tons of the most major artists of all time covered his songs (and often became popular for their own versions). The Beatles had no lack of Little Richard covers, and his music was also performed by Elton John, Eric Clapton, The Kinks, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Queen, Motorhead, Scorpions, Bruce Springsteen, The Band, The Animals, Fleetwood Mac, T. Rex's Marc Bolan, The Zombies, Deep Purple, and that's really just a small sample size. Listen to all of those artists' covers of Little Richard below...

The Beatles - "Long Tall Sally"

The Beatles - "Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey"

The Beatles - "Lucille"

The Beatles - "Ooh! My Soul"

John Lennon - "Rip It Up / Ready Teddy"

John Lennon - "Slippin' and Slidin'"

Paul McCartney - "Shake A Hand"

The Kinks - "Long Tall Sally"

Delaney & Bonnie & Friends with Eric Clapton - Little Richard Medley

Elton John, Marc Bolan & Ringo Starr - "Tutti Frutti"

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Good Golly Miss Molly"

Queen - "Tutti Frutti"

Lemmy - "Good Golly Miss Molly"

Scorpions - "Long Tall Sally"

Bruce Springsteen - "Long Tall Sally"

The Band - "Slippin' and Slidin'

The Animals - "The Girl Can't Help It"

Fleetwood Mac - "Jenny Jenny"

The Zombies - "Early One Morning"

Deep Purple - "Lucille"