20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the debut album from Cult of Luna/Perturbator Final Light (which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus new records from Knoll, Hush, Axioma, Chaotian, Radian, Vicious Blade, the World Peace/Blame God split, and more (read New Metal Releases at Invisible Oranges for more). We also got new singles from Ozzy Osbourne, Dreadnought, Gulch, Vomit Forth, Chat Pile, Cryptodira, Greg Puciato, Spaced, Spirit Adrift, Orthodox, Morning Again, and more, and you can read on for those and other new heavy jams...

OZZY OSBOURNE - "PATIENT NUMBER 9" (ft. JEFF BECK)

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a new solo album, Patient Number 9, which is the first Ozzy solo album to feature his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and also features the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and members of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Jane's Addiction, Guns N' Roses, and more. Read more about it here and pick up the album on limited red, white & blue marble vinyl, picture disc CD, or a bundle with both, here.

--

DREADNOUGHT - "MIDNIGHT MOON"

The increasingly-genre-defying heavy band Dreadnought have announced their fifth album, The Endless, and released lead single "Midnight Moon." Read more about it here.

--

GULCH - "MONKEY GONE TO HEAVEN" (PIXIES COVER)

The great San Jose hardcore band Gulch are in the midst of playing their final shows, which include the upcoming Sound and Fury festival, and now they've just released a cover of the Pixies classic "Monkey Gone to Heaven." Read more about it here.

--

VOMIT FORTH - "CARNIVOUROUS INCANTATION"

Dive into the swampy, gnarled death metal of Vomit Forth's new single off their upcoming debut LP Seething Malevolence. Pre-order a vinyl copy here.

--

CHAT PILE - "WHY"

Chat Pile follow "Slaughterhouse" with another track off their upcoming LP God's Country, and this one's a sludge/post-hardcore hybrid that Unsane and Jesus Lizard fans should feast their ears on.

--

CRYPTODIRA - "HYPERWEALTH"

New York math-metal freaks Cryptodira are back with their first new song since 2020's great The Angel of History, and it finds them going from complex/chaotic metallic hardcore to blissful jazz fusion and back (definitely some BTBAM vibes). Cool stuff.

--

GREG PUCIATO - "NO MORE LIVES TO GO"

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato pushed his new album Mirrorcell back to July 1 and shared this new song, which you can read more about here. Two limited, exclusive vinyl variants are up for pre-order here.

--

SPACED - "PROVE YOU WRONG"

Buffalo "far out hardcore" band Spaced have announced a new compilation, Spaced Jams, which includes their six 2021 songs and three new ones, including "Prove You Wrong." Read more about it here.

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS"

Spirit Adrift have shared one of the two original songs off their upcoming 20 Centuries Gone, which is mostly covers, and this one finds them in trad-doom territory.

--

ORTHODOX - "HEAD ON A SPIKE"

Nashville metalcore band Orthodox have announced a followup to 2020's Unbeaten Records-released Let It Take Its Course called Learning To Dissolve and due August 19 via their new label home, Century Media. It was produced by Randy Leboeuf (The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan, etc), and lead single "Head On A Spike" sounds like a modern metalcore version of early Slipknot. In other words, it rips.

--

MORNING AGAIN - "SERPIENTE"

Metalcore vets Morning Again will release a new EP, Borrowed Time, later this year via Revelation Records, and new single "Serpiente" finds them sounding as brutal, pissed-off, and political as ever.

--

AVOID - "MY WORLD"

Seattle post-hardcore/alt-metal band AVOID have announced a new album, Cult Mentality, and you can read more about new single "My World" here.

--

LOCRIAN - "THE GLARE IS EVERYWHERE AND NOWHERE OUR SHADOW"

Experimental trio Locrain have announced a new album, New Catastrophism, recorded and mixed by J. Robbins and due August 12 via Profound Lore. The first single is the droning, seven-minute hiss of "The Glare Is Everywhere and Nowhere Our Shadow."

--

ALL THEM WITCHES - "L'HOTEL SEREIN"

All Them Witches continue their Baker's Dozen singles series with some swaggering retro rock.

--

DOMAIN - 2022 PROMO

Florida metallic hardcore band Domain just dropped this new promo via DAZE, with two original crushers and a 25 Ta Life cover.

--

BIG CHEESE - "WE DON'T WANT THE LAST LAUGH" (DOMINANT FORCE COVER)

UK hardcore band Big Cheese (who share members with Higher Power and Chubby and the Gang) have released a cover of "We Don't Want the Last Laugh" by their Florida-based Triple B labelmates Dominant Force, and like the original, it's a ripper.

--

PEMBROKE (SUPERTOUCH, SAETIA, ETC) - "MUST BE NICE"

Pembroke -- guitarist Jon Biviano (Supertouch, Running Like Thieves, Windfall), six-string bassist Jamie Behar (Saetia, Off Minor, Lytic), drummer Frankie Zerilli (Lytic, Daesu), and vocalist Ron Treasure (Guns Don’t Run) -- are releasing their debut album All the Brightest Pictures next week via Handstand Records, and you can hear the speedy metalpunk of new single "Must Be Nice" at No Echo. Two previous singles below.

--

BLOODFURY - THE DEMO

Bloodfury dropped a new demo via The Coming Strife, with an intro track and two proper songs, and both are brutal doses of death metal-informed hardcore.

--

REACHING OUT - "WRONG PACE"

NJHC band Reaching Out have offered up the vicious "Wrong Pace."

--

ZEGEMA BEACH RECORDS - NOT JUST A PHASE VOL. 1

Zegema Beach Records is one of the best labels around for screamo and other screamo-adjacent subgenres, and they've just dropped this new 16-track comp featuring previously unreleased material from To Be Gentle, Warren Of Ohms, Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow, Gillian Carter, Demersal, Letterbombs and Piet Onthel.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.