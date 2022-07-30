20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

Another great week for heavy music is a wrap. This week gave us the debut albums by Chat Pile and hardcore punk supergroup Beach Rats (members of Minor Threat, Lifetime, Bouncing Souls, etc), both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus LPs from Funeral Chic, Reeking Aura, Castrator, Cara Neir, and more. Beach Rats weren't the only punk supergroup with music out this week -- we also got the first single in eight years from Keith Morris' group OFF! -- plus new singles from Lamb of God, Dreadnought, Militarie Gun, Gel, Loma Prieta, Thotcrime, Brutus, Counterparts, and much more. Read on all for the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

OFF! - "WAR ABOVE LOS ANGELES"

The first single from OFF!'s new album, Free LSD, is a fast-faced ripper in the spirit of Keith Morris' classic work with Circle Jerks and Black Flag. Read more here, and pre-order our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant, limited to 400 copies.

LAMB OF GOD - "OMENS"

Metal giants Lamb of God have shared the second single and title track off their upcoming album Omens, and this one includes contributions from a number of cool guest vocalists: American Nightmare/Cold Cave's Wes Eisold, H2O's Toby Morse, Body Count's Ernie C and Juan Garcia, and Youth Code's Sara Taylor. Read more about it here and pre-order our exclusive silver gray marble vinyl variant + picture disc CD.

DREADNOUGHT - "GEARS OF VIOLENT ENDURANCE"

Dreadnought continue their genre-defying blend of metal and non-metal sounds on "Gears of Violent Endurance," the genuinely stunning second single off upcoming LP The Endless.

MILITARIE GUN - "GIMME SOME TRUTH" (JOHN LENNON COVER)

Militarie Gun have released their John Lennon cover from their split 7" with Gulch (who contributed a Pixies cover). Read more about it here.

GEL - "PREDOMINANT MASK" & COLD BRATS - "CLI-CHECK-MATE"

Hardcore bands Gel (from NJ) and Cold Brats (from Romania) have announced a split for Convulse Records, and you can read more about each band's new song here.

LOMA PRIETA - "SUNLIGHT"

Loma Prieta have shared their first new song in nearly three years and you can read about it here.

YOU SHOULD BE WITH US - EXPRESSING WHAT WE FELT EP

Revolution Summer fans, don't miss this new one from Cleveland's You Should Be With Us, out now via Delayed Gratification and New Morality Zine.

XDELIVERANCEX - THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE EP

UK vegan straightedge band xDeliverancex (members of Cruelty, Mantlet, Suppress, and Phaze Two) dropped this new six-song EP via The Coming Strife, and it packs a viciously raw punch that'll take you right back to the days of '90s metallic hardcore.

THOTCRIME - "REJECTION SENSITIVITY DYSPHORIA"

Thotcrime have signed to Prosthetic and announced a new album, and you can read more about the LP and lead single "Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria" here.

BRUTUS - "LIAR"

Brutus have announced a new album, Unison Life, and shared new single "Liar." Read more about it here.

COUNTERPARTS - "WHISPERS OF YOUR DEATH"

Melodic/metallic hardcore vets Counterparts have shared the second single off their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and it's a powerful, personal ode to vocalist Brendan Murphy's cat Kuma. Read more about it here and pre-order our limited-to-400 blood red vinyl variant.

SUNFLO'ER - "STRAIGHT TO VHS"

As mentioned, Sunflo'er are gearing up for their third LP, All These Darlings and Now Me (due 9/2 via Dark Trail Records), and now they've shared new single "Straight to VHS." It starts out with Sunflo'er screaming the hook from the Mentor Williams-penned, Dobie Gray-popularized "Drift Away" (the "Give me the beat, boys, and free my soul" song), and then it turns into riffy metalcore worthy of an Every Time I Die record. The band also calls it "a Thin Lizzy song written by Cursed."

GEHENNA - NEGATIVE HARDCORE

US blackened hardcore vets Gehenna shelved a new album called Negative Hardcore in 2015, and now it finally sees the light of day via Iron Lung Records.

LIFE OF CRIME - "LITTLE BITCH" (ft. DEVIN SWANK of SANGUISUGABOGG)

Ohio metallic hardcore band Life of Crime have announced a new album, Street Gospel, due September 2 via Upstate Records, and the tough-as-nails lead single "Little Bitch" features growled guest vocals from Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg.

SOMNURI - "COILS"

Brooklyn sludge trio Somnuri have signed to MNRK Heavy and followed last year's Nefarious Wave LP with this immense new single.

AMITIÉ - "STRESS DREAMS" (ft. SOUL GLO's PIERCE JORDAN)

Providence screamo band Amitié tap Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan to provide guest lead vocals on this suspenseful, post-rocky new song. Listen at IDIOTEQ.

UTMOST. - "GOOD STREET"

NYC's utmost. just dropped a new single for Sunday Drive Records and it fuses hardcore grit with alt-rock melodies in a way that Turnstile and Drug Church fans might wanna check out.

VOLENTE BEACH (mem DEAF CLUB, GLASSING, etc) - "HYDRA DELETE"

Volente Beach, who share members with Deaf Club, Glassing, and other bands, offer up blackened, grindy, chaotic hardcore on new single "Hydra Delete."

CUCK - CUCK

Out this week on Tomb Tree Tapes is the self-titled LP from grindy powerviolence purveyors Cuck.

INCANTATION - TRICENNIAL OF BLASPHEMY

Death metal legends Incantation celebrate their 30th anniversary with this 31-track comp on Relapse which featuring rarities, previously unreleased tracks, demos, live recordings, and more.

