20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the great new Dreadnought album, which you can read about in Notable Releases, and we also got the debut album from former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer's new band Thoughtcrimes, a new Machine Head album, and more. Plus, the first Botch song in over 20 years, the second single off the first City of Caterpillar album in 20 years, the first single off SubRosa offshoot The Otolith's debut album, the first single off Black Math Horseman's first release in 13 years, and new songs from Foreign Hands, Mindforce, Dead Cross, Innumerable Forms, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and heavy-adjacent stuff we posted this week...

BOTCH - "ONE TWENTY TWO"

Along with their reissue campaign, mathcore legends Botch have released their first new song in over 20 years! The song came together in the past couple years, as guitarist David Knudson explains here. The song will be included on the We Are The Romans reissue, which you can pre-order on vinyl.

CITY OF CATERPILLAR - "MYSTIC SISTERS"

Richmond screamo legends City of Caterpillar have shared "Mystic Sisters," the title track and second single from their first album in 20 years, and you can read about it here. You can also pre-order the album on pink vinyl.

THE OTOLITH (ex-SUBROSA) - "SING NO CODA"

It was a real bummer when Salt Lake City doom-folk band SubRosa broke up in 2019, but the good news is that four of the band's members have continued on in new band The Otolith. They just announced their debut album, and you can read more about lead single "Sing No Coda" here.

BLACK MATH HORSEMAN - "THE BOUGH"

Black Math Horseman revealed plans to reunite in 2020, until the pandemic got in the way, and now they've announced a self-titled EP -- their first release in 13 years -- due October 21 via Profound Lore. They offer up nearly eight minutes of gothy, psychedelic post-metal on lead single "The Bough," which finds Sera Timms & co. in fine form.

FOREIGN HANDS - "CHLORINE TEARS"

Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands have signed to SharpTone, and their first single for the label is the Will Putney-produced "Chlorine Tears." Read more about it here.

MINDFORCE - "WORDS FAIL"

Mindforce's upcoming sophomore LP New Lords is one of the most anticipated albums in hardcore at the moment, and its lead single "Survival Is Vengeance" is one of the best singles in recent memory, so we are very excited that today we get to hear a second taste of the album, "Words Fail." Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

DEAD CROSS - "HEART REFORMER"

Metalpunk supergroup Dead Cross -- aka Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Retox, etc), and Michael Crain (Retox) -- have shared the second taste of their upcoming LP II, and it's another rager, with the back-and-forth shouts of Mike Patton and Justin Pearson set against a whiplash-inducing backdrop.

INNUMERABLE FORMS - "THRALL"

Innumerable Forms (members of Dream Unending, Sumerlands, Power Trip, Iron Lung, Genocide Pact, and more) have shared another burly dose of death-doom off their upcoming album Philosophical Collapse.

VIRGIN MOTHER - "I'LL NEVER FEEL LIKE ANYTHING"

Virgin Mother's plans to release three EPs and one full-length this year continue with the Mourning Ritual LP, due October 14, and here's the very noisy lead single. Band leader Seb Alvarez (also of meth.) says, "It’s a short analysis of myself during a mental spiral (a reoccurring theme throughout this record). I wanted this song to feel like you were watching something completely deteriorate in front of you and were being forced to face the reality of the situation it presents."

EXHIBITION - PROMO 2022

Buffalo hardcore band Exhibition just dropped a three-song promo, recorded and mixed by Jay Zubricky (Every Time I Die, Mindforce, etc), and their debut LP is "coming soon" via Triple B Records. The three songs (two originals and an Iron Cross cover) they've got out now are all rippers, thrilling takes on fast-paced, circle-pit-inducing hardcore with just a hint of thrash in the mix.

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS - "THE ELEPHANT MAN IN THE ROOM"

You may have noticed that The Callous Daoboys' recent promo photos were taken at a church, and those scenes come to life in the amazing music video for their amazing new song "The Elephant Man in the Room." It's the third single off their anticipated sophomore album Celebrity Therapist, and it's another chaotic offering of mathcore that finds time for a church choir, a jazz interlude, anthemic gang vocals, and more. The video begins with a preacher's sermon, and then the Daoboys start performing in the church to a stoic crowd, with band members wearing the same bags over their heads from the Celebrity Therapist album artwork. There's also a subplot where singer Carson Pace has some kind of psychedelic trip, and things get even more nuts from there. It's hilarious and over-the-top and genuinely gripping, just like the song itself.

KEN MODE - "UNRESPONSIVE"

Sludgy noise rockers KEN mode have shared the latest taste of upcoming album NULL, and it's as desolate and apocalyptic sounding as you'd hope.

GOD'S HATE - UNDER THE KNIFE EP (HATEBREED COVERS)

It's not hard to tell from listening to God's Hate's insanely heavy metallic hardcore that they're influenced by early Hatebreed, so it's very fitting that back in 2015 they recorded a cover of Hatebreed's entire 1996 EP Under The Knife. Now it's streaming for the first time.

CLOUD RAT - "KALEIDOSCOPE"

Cloud Rat have shared another taste of Threshold, which finds time for both celestial post-metal and avant-grind in under two minutes.

THOTCRIME - "CRITICAL CODEPENDENCE" (ft. DIANA STARSHINE)

Here's the second single off Thotcrime's upcoming Prosthetic debut, which you can read more about here.

INTENSIVE CARE - "INCISORS"

Intensive Care have shared the second single off their upcoming LP That We Be Made Worthy (due 9/23 via Closed Casket Activities), and it's a brutal dose of Godflesh-y industrial electronics.

AVOID - "WHATEVER"

AVOID have shared a new track off their upcoming album Cult Mentality, "Whatever." It kinda sounds like if Linkin Park were a post-hardcore band, and its entertaining music video mocks the idea of underground bands selling out to the suits at big record companies, with Hawthorne Heights' JT Woodruff (who does work at AVOID's record label Thriller Records in real life) playing the suit.

SECTOR - "WRITING ON THE WALL"

Chicago hardcore band Sector (whose members are also in MH Chaos and Hold My Own) have announced their debut LP, The Chicago Sector, due September 20 via DAZE. Along with the announcement comes the bone-crushing metallic hardcore of "Writing on the Wall."

SCHOOL DRUGS - ABSOLUTION EP

NJ hardcore band School Drugs just released the three-song Absolution EP this Friday, and it's caustic, whiplash-inducing stuff. Also catch School Drugs opening for AVAIL in NYC this October.

MISSING LINK - "UNCHAINED"

New York metallic hardcore band Missing Link share members with Pain of Truth, Buried Dreams, Heal, and more, and they've got a new EP, No Saving Grace, coming soon via Never Ran Never Will Records. Hear the grimy lead single "Unchained" and read more about it at No Echo.

