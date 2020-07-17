20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, we got new records from melodic hardcore vets Strike Anywhere and rising LA D-beaters Entry, both of which you can read more about in Notable Releases. We also got new singles from Full of Hell/HEALTH, Primtive Man, Skeletal Remains, Venomous Concept, Draagyn, Ihsahn, Gone Is Gone, Gargoyl, R.I.P., Terminal Nation, The Fall of Troy, An Albatross, a new Primitive Blast EP, and more. Scroll down for this week's new heavy jams.

Rest in peace Chi Pig of SNFU.

FULL OF HELL & HEALTH - "FULL OF HEALTH"

Full of Hell and HEALTH are both known for their awesome collaborations with other artists, and now they've done one together. It's called "FULL OF HEALTH" (naturally), and it's a fusion of death-y sludge and melodic industrial that basically sounds exactly like one part Full of Hell, one part HEALTH. More info here.

--

PRIMITIVE BLAST - ANIMALISTIC EP

Sydney's Primitive Blast just dropped this 6-song EP on Triple B. Every song is under two minutes, and the whole thing is in-your-face, no-bullshit hardcore. It rips.

--

PRIMITIVE MAN - "MENACING"

Primitive Blast are not to be confused with Denver sludgesters Primitive Man, who have shared the nearly-nine-minute "Menacing" off their upcoming album Immersion (due 8/14 via Relapse). "Menacing" is the perfect name for this track, which goes back and forth between swampy sludge and a jackhammering attack before evolving into a noisy coda creepy enough to soundtrack a David Lynch movie.

--

SKELETAL REMAINS - "ILLUSIVE DIVINITY"

California death metallers Skeletal Remains are set to follow 2018's very solid Devouring Mortality with their anticipated fourth album, The Entombment Of Chaos, on September 11 via Century Media (pre-order). The first single is "Illusive Divinity," which is a pretty killer offering of thrashy death metal. Read more here.

--

VENOMOUS CONCEPT - "ELMINATE"

Napalm Death's first album in five years is on the way, but first Shane Embury and Danny Herrera's other band Venomous Concept (which also includes Brutal Truth's Kevin Sharp on vocals and Corrupt Moral Altar's John Cooke on guitar) are releasing their new album Politics Versus The Erection on August 28 via Season of Mist. They recently put out the killer lead single "Lemonade," and now they've followed it with another total scorcher, "Elminate."

--

DRAAGYN - "A NIGHT BETWEEN TWO DAYS"

Draagyn blends dark folk, ethereal goth, doom metal, black metal, and more on her new single, which you can read more about here.

--

IHSAHN - "SPECTRE AT THE FEAST"

Earlier this year, Emperor frontman Ihsahn released the Telemark EP, the most straight-up black metal record he'd put out in a long time, and he had told Prog ahead of Telemark's release that "the plan is to then follow up this EP with its aesthetic and musical counterpart, wherein I can distil all those more progressive, experimental and mellow elements of my music. Ultimately, it’s all a means for me to get some of those ideas out of my system, giving myself space before I delve into the next album!" Now he has announced that "more progressive, experimental and mellow" EP, Pharos, which is due September 11 via Candlelight, and released its lead single "Spectre at the Feast." The EP also includes a Portishead cover and a song featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous. More info here.

--

GARGOYL - "ELECTRICAL SICKNESS"

Gargoyl, the grungy project of Revocation's Dave Davidson and Thantifaxath/Ayahuasca's Luke Roberts, have announced their self-titled debut album, due October 9 via Season of Mist. The first single is the dark, heavy, prog-ish rock of "Electrical Sickness."

--

GONE IS GONE - "EVERYTHING IS WONDERFALL"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone -- Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive In drummer Tony Hajjar, and guitarist Mike Zarin -- followed their December 2019 single "No One Ever Walked On Water" with this new one that finds the band nearing industrial metal territory.

--

R.I.P. - "OUT OF TIME"

R.I.P. have announced a new album Dead End (produced by the famed Billy Anderson), which comes out October 9 via RidingEasy, and their doomy hard rock is fine form on lead single "Out of Time."

--

TERMINAL NATION - "DISCIPLE OF DECEIT"

Little Rock, Arkansas extreme metallic hardcore band Terminal Nation have debuted the third single off their very promising new LP Holocene Extinction (due 8/7 via 20 Buck Spin), and it's another rager that toes the line between hardcore and death metal in very exciting ways, while coming armed with a powerful message.

"’Disciple of Deceit’ is about these right wing (typically straight, white, male) politicians and political types who use their cherry-picked version of Christianity as a means to infringe upon the existence of others," vocalist Stan Liszewski tells Decibel. "They’ll go after things like marriage equality, other religious beliefs, trans rights, abortion rights and more, taking stabs at some of the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in the US, yet upon meeting any resistance to their regressive way of thinking, they develop a persecution complex and act as if they are the ones that are the oppressed."

--

THE FALL OF TROY - "WE ARE THE FUTURE"

Tech-y post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy have released their first new song in four years and announced a new album, which you can read more about here.

--

AN ALBATROSS - "RETURN OF THE LAZER VIKING" & "MORT BLEU"

Wilkes-Barre, PA noise/synth/screamo spazzes An Albatross returned from hiatus a few years back and today they released their first new music in over a decade in the form of this two-song single. It's as chaotic as pulverizing as An Albatross have ever sounded.

--

BLACK MAGNET - "DIVINATION EQUIPMENT"

Oklahoma City industrial act Black Magnet (aka James Hammontree) have announced a new Sanford Parker-recorded album, Hallucination Scene, due September 4 via 20 Buck Spin. First single "Divination Equipment" is pretty filthy stuff, and should appeal to fans of anything from Streetcleaner-era Godflesh to newer bands like Uniform.

--

LIFE FORCE - "SPARK OF DISSENT"

Life Force (a new-ish band led by Matt Fletcher of Shai Hulud and Zombie Apocalypse) have shared the second single off their upcoming Hope and Defiance (following "Out Front" ft. Tim McMahon of Mouthpiece), and it's a pure adrenaline rush of tough '90s-style hardcore. Pre-orders are also now up at the New Age Records webstore.

--

INCANTATION - "FURY'S MANIFESTO"

Incantation have debuted another track off their upcoming album Sect of Vile Divinities (due 8/21 via Relapse), and it's another face-melter. Bassist Chuck Sherwood tells Decibel it's "a more crushing choice from the album to express blasphemy towards religious ethics and its failure to the very evil that the faiths themselves created."

--

CONCRETE - "EXECUTING VENGEANCE"

Albany metallic hardcore maniacs Concrete are releasing their new album Everything Ends Now in August, and you can read more about the skull-crushing new single here.

--

FUNERAL FIRES (mem GATHERERS, COARSES) - "PARTY PUKE"

Funeral Fires is a new post-hardcore band with some familiar faces -- drummer Adam Cichocki (Gatherers), bassist Brandon Gallagher (Coarse, Trace Amount), guitarist Matt Popowski (Tidal Gloom, ex-Gatherers), and vocalist Kyle Galloway (ex-Lakota De Kai, Kingmaker) -- and you can read more about their debut single here.

--

ANGEL DU$T - LIL HOUSE

Hardcore-turned-jangle-pop band Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile) are back with a surprise new three-song EP, and you can read more about it here.

--

TSOL - "SWEET TRANSVESTITE" (ROCKY HORROR COVER ft. KEITH MORRIS)

West Coast horror punk vets T.S.O.L., their old pal Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, OFF!), and newer artist Savannah Pope have teamed up for a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic "Sweet Transvestite," which you can read more about here.

--

