20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, we got the new Touche Amore album, and you can read my review of that in Notable Releases, where you'll also find a writeup on the debut EP by The Troops of Doom, the new band led by mid '80s Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz.

KILLER BE KILLED - "DREAM GONE BAD"

Killer Be Killed -- the metal supergroup of Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Ben Koller (Converge), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura) -- have released the second single off Reluctant Hero, and this one's an especially Mastodon-like ripper.

PICTURES OF JUNE - GHOST OF THE FEAST

Bloomington, Indiana screamo band Pictures of June released the Ghost of the Feast EP in September, and after picking up some buzz, the EP got a re-release on Missed Out Records this week.

156/SILENCE - "VEXATION"

Pittsburgh metalcore up and comers 156/Silence will re-release their 2020 debut album Irrational Pull in November on SharpTone Records with three new songs, this being one of them. Read more here.

PULCHRA MORTE - "THE SERPENT'S CHOIR (ft. 50+ GUEST VOCALISTS)

Pulchra Morte -- the death/doom supergroup with members of Skeletonwitch, Wolvhammer, Abigail Williams, and more -- made this song with an actual choir made up of metal (and some non-metal) musicians, including members of 1349, Immolation, Exhumed, Black Tusk, Mondo Generator, The Accüsed, Uada, Nocturnus AD, GWAR, Abysmal Dawn, Scour, Yazuka, Cloak, Exhorder, Withered, and more. Read more here.

AC/DC - "SHOT IN THE DARK"

AC/DC have officially released their first new song in six years and detailed their upcoming album, which you can read more about here.

WORLD BE FREE - "ACCEPTANCE"

World Be Free -- the hardcore supergroup of vocalist Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive), guitarists Andrew Kline (Strife) and Joe Garlipp (Despair), drummer Sammy Siegler (Youth of Today, Judge, CIV, Rival Schools), and new bassist Alex Barreto (Chain of Strength), who had to replace original bassist Arthur Smilios (Gorilla Biscuits) -- announced a new EP, and you can read more about lead single "Acceptance" here.

SOUL GLO - "29"

We recently named "(Quietly) Do The Right Thing," the opening track of Soul Glo's upcoming EP Songs to Yeet At The Sun, one of the best punk songs of September, and today we get another scorcher from the EP, "29." In less than 90 seconds, it goes from whiplash-inducing hardcore to chaotic noise rock.

ILSA - "POOR DEVIL"

DC sludgesters Ilsa have announced a new album, and you can read more about the pulverizing yet melodic lead single "Poor Devil" here.

VOIVOD - "THE LOST MACHINE" (LIVE)

Prog/psych/thrash greats Voivod are releasing a live album, Lost Machine - Live, which was recorded on tour supporting 2018's The Wake. It's only their second live album ever, and first in 20 years, and it comes out November 27 via Century Media. Here's a song/video from it, which does a great job of showing what a force Voivod still are on stage.

LORNE MALVO - LORNE MALVO

French screamo band Lorne Malvo just dropped their debut EP on Zegema Beach, who compare it to Birds In Row, Daitro, Maree Noire, and others. That's pretty on point, and this isn't just impressive for a debut -- this shreds in general.

MIZMOR & ANDREW BLACK - DIALETHEIA CLIP

Portland doom great Mizmor and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Black (who's in Mizmor's live band) are releasing a collaborative album with two lengthy tracks on November 20 via Gilead Media. Along with the announcement comes a minute-long clip of the album in this video which features visuals by Emma Ruth Rundle.

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "I, PALLBEARER"

Austrian post-black metallers Harakiri for the Sky will release their fifth album Mӕre in 2021 -- February 19 via AOP Records, to be exact -- and here's the tornadic, seven-minute new single "I, Pallbearer."

NITESOIL - "MOTHER OF LUST" (ft. GOST)

NiteSoil is the new collaborative death metal project by Frank Godla (Meek Is Murder, Enabler, Metal Injection) and Nick Emde (Contracult Collective, White Widows Pact), and their upcoming EP has an awesome guest vocalist on each track. Here's the new one with GosT. Read more about the EP (and a Q&A with Frank) here.

WINDCHIMES - "ZETSUBO//SUCCUMB TO" (ft. KAONASHI'S PETER RONO)

Western Pennsylvania's Windchimes make music that's like 48% black metal, 48% metalcore, and a melting pot of post-hardcore, post-metal, alternative rock and more to top it off. This new song off their upcoming debut EP features guest vocals by Peter Rono of Equal Vision-signed metalcore band Kaonashi. Read more about it here.

PG.LOST - "SUFFERING"

Pg.lost -- the long-running Swedish post-metal band whose bassist Kristian Karlsson has also played keys in Cult of Luna since 2015, and whose drummer Martin Hjertstedt used to be one of the Nameless Ghouls in Ghost -- will release a new album in November via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Suffering" here.

MORK GRYNING - "INFERNAL"

Hinsides Vrede, Swedish black metal vets Mörk Gryning's first album in 15 years, is just a few weeks away, and here's another evil yet melodic scorcher from it.

ZEAL & ARDOR - "TRUST NO ONE"

Zeal & Ardor continues to completely defy genre on his new song "Trust No One," which is part vintage blues, part black metal, and will appear on his upcoming EP of protest songs, Wake Of A Nation.

THE OBSESSED - "SPIRIT CARAVAN"

Doom legends The Obsessed will release an expanded edition of their long-out-of-print rarities compilation Incarnate, titled Incarnate Ultimate Edition, for the Record Store Day drop on October 24. It'll include this heavy-psych rarity, "Spirit Caravan," which Wino tells Metal Injection "is about making life as good and sweet as possible against a myriad of odds, and our strength which is the music and family created in its wake."

ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, ETC MEMBERS - "RHIANNON" (FLEETWOOD MAC COVER)

Fleetwood Mac is everywhere lately, and here they are again, getting a faithful (non-metal) cover by a cast of metal musicians: Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Skolnick‘s Metal Allegiance bandmate Mark Menghi, Beauty In The Machine's Jennifer Cella, and Randy McStine.

DEATH ANGEL - "UNDER PRESSURE" (QUEEN & DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Bay Area thrash vets Death Angel have released a new acoustic EP, Under Pressure, and the title track is a cover of the Queen & David Bowie song. It also includes a new song and two acoustic versions of older songs.

