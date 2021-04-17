20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

The big album in heavy music this week is The Armed, which you can read about in Notable Releases (along with a review of the new album by Colombian screamo band Vientre, which I highly recommend), and this week also gave us new LPs from Cannibal Corpse, Spectral Wound, Bewitcher, Gabestok, and more. You can read about those at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. We also got new songs from Gojira, Quicksand, Fiddlehead, Colonial Wound, Satanic Planet, Candy Apple, and more. Read on for those and others...

GOJIRA - "INTO THE STORM"

Gojira's anticipated new album Fortitude arrives later this month (4/30 via Roadrunner), and today they've shared its fourth single, "Into The Storm." It's a big, chugging, anthemic alt-metal song, and vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier said, "This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience. Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us. Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!"

--

QUICKSAND - "INVERSION"

Quicksand are back with their first song in three years, and it's a great one. Read more about it here.

--

FIDDLEHEAD - "HEART TO HEART"

Have Heart/Basement-related post-hardcore band Fiddlehead have shared the second single off their anticipated sophomore album Between The Richness. You can read more about the song here and pre-order the album on blue & white galaxy swirl vinyl in our store.

--

COLONIAL WOUND - "II" & "III"

Colonial Wound (mem Yashira) recently released "I" off their three-song EP Degradation, and now they're streaming the whole thing. Read more about it here.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "EXORCISM" (ft. CATTLE DECAPITATION'S TRAVIS RYAN)

Satanic Planet -- Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- have shared the Travis Ryan collab off their upcoming debut LP, and like previous single "Baphomet," it feels extremely creepy and genuinely Satanic.

--

OUR FUTURE IS AN ABSOLUTE SHADOW + KOMAROV - SPLIT

Out Future Is An Absolute Shadow and Komarov are two bands who toe the line between metal and screamo, and they've got a punishing new split out on Zegema Beach/Witch Elm/Clever Eagle/Fresh Outbreak.

--

JORNADA DEL MUERTO - ONE LAST FLOWER

Istanbul screamo band Jornada del Muerto released a new 14-minute album One Last Flower (on Desperate Infant/Depressive Illusions/Mevzu/No Funeral/Dingleberry) and it nails the balance between sounding raw/intimate and towering/climactic all at once.

--

BLOOD TIES - BLOOD TIES E.P.

Blood Ties make raw, rippin', pissed-off hardcore, and their new self-titled EP is a blast.

--

BLVD OF DEATH - HATE TOO MUCH TO LOVE... EP

Blvd of Death may sound like classic NYHC but they hail from Italy (and share members with No More Fear, Face Your Enemy, and other bands), and this new four-song EP is a tough-as-nails, ass-kicking, sonic assault.

--

CANDY APPLE - "SWEET DREAMS OF VIOLENCE"

Denver punks Candy Apple will release their debut LP Sweet Dreams of Violence on April 30 via Convulse Records, and the title track is a pretty killer dose of raw, garagey punk.

--

SHI - "TERMINUS"

Not only is Relapse reissuing Japanese hardcore vets Zouo's discography, band leader Cherry Nishida's newer band S.H.I. (Struggling Harsh Immortals) are also releasing their new album 4 死 Death on the label. Here's the third single, and it's another scorcher.

--

SPITER - "I AM DRACULA"

Philly blackened punks Spiter share members with Devil Master, Disjawn, and Shitfucker, and their debut EP The Draconian Death Curse comes out April 22. Judging by their new music video, they've clearly got a sense of humor, but they also make genuinely badass music that toes the line between punk and black metal.

--

SOLSTICE - "IGNITE"

Florida death metal vets Solstice -- still with original guitarist Dennis Muñoz and drummer Alex Marquez -- will release their new album Casting The Die on April 23 via Emanzipation Productions, and new single "Ignite" channels the thrashy, hardcore-informed death metal that this band helped define in the early '90s.

--

GRIDFAILURE & MAC GOLLEHON - "CRIME SCENE DESIGNERS"

Gridfailure (aka noise/audiovisual artist David Brenner) and veteran trumpet player Mac Gollehon (who's played on records by David Bowie, Duran Duran, Chic, Blondie, and more) are releasing a collaborative album, and you can read more about this song from it here.

--

BURIAL WAVES (mem PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH) - "LIGHT HEADS"

Pianos Become The Teeth frontman Kyle Durfey's new band Burial Waves (also featuring members of We Were Black Clouds, Deleted Scenes, Caverns, and more) will be releasing a series of singles throughout 2021. This is the first one and you can read more about it here.

--

IF I DIE FIRST - "MY NIGHTMARES WOULD DO NUMBERS AS HORROR MOVIES"

If I Die First is the new metalcore/post-hardcore supergroup of emo-trap artists Lil Lotus, Nedarb, and Zubin, plus two members of From First To Last, and they're releasing a split with SeeYouSpaceCowboy on Pure Noise in May. It includes the awesome collaborative song by both bands, plus two tracks by each band individually. Here's one of the IIDF songs, which sounds like it would've been blasting at Hot Topics nationwide in 2005.

--

THE LIVING (DUFF MCKAGAN'S '80S PUNK BAND) - "LIVE BY THE GUN"

The Living, the early-'80s Seattle punk band that featured Duff McKagan and Greg Gilmore before they joined Guns N' Roses and Mother Love Bone (respectively), are getting their only (and previously unheard) recording sessions released as a new album, 1982, this Friday via Stone Gossard's (Pearl Jam/Mother Love Bone) Loosegroove Records (preorder). Here's a second track off the record.

--

TO BE GENTLE - "SPIRITUAL PRUNING"

While you await Oregon screamo band To Be Gentle's new album Wounded, they've released this noise track which they call "a sonic representation of the notion of being comfortable with the uncomfortable."

--

DELVING (ELDER) - "THE REFLECTING POOL"

Elder frontman Nick DiSalvo is releasing his solo debut as delvin, Hirschbrunnen, on June 11 via Stickman Records. New single "The Reflecting Pool" is nine a half minutes of hypnotic music that toes the line between '70s synth prog and '90s post-rock.

--

BLACK SABBATH - "AM I GOING INSANE (RADIO)" (REMASTERED SINGLE EDIT)

Black Sabbath have announced a massive Sabotage reissue, including a bonus 7" with a remastered single edit of "Am I Going Insane (Radio)," which you can hear now. Read more here.

--

--

