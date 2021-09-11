20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Aborted, Chrome Waves, Mastiff, Mehenet, Starless, Black Mass, Lvcifyre, Replicant, Teeth, and more, all of which you can read about at Invisible Oranges, and we also got new singles from Mastodon, Khemmis, Employed To Serve, Fronterier, Glassing, Kowloon Walled City, Thoughtcrimes, One Step Closer, Worm, Unto Others, Sulphurous, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

MASTODON - "PUSHING THE TIDE"

Mastodon have announced a new album, Hushed and Grim, and first single "Pushing The Tide" is more of a fired-up rager than we've heard from Mastodon in a minute. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on black double vinyl or get the Revolver collector's bundle.

KHEMMIS - "LIVING PYRE"

Denver doomsters Khemmis have announced a new album, Deceiver, and you can read more about lead single "Living Pyre" here.

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "THE MISTAKE"

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve have shared another rager off their upcoming album Conquering. Guitarist/vocalist Sammy Urwin says, "'The Mistake' is about letting other people's opinions of you seep into your subconscious and filling you with self-doubt. In life, you can't always win over everyone. But don't let the haters stifle your true potential and stand in between you and your goals."

FRONTIERER - "OPAQUE HORIZON"

Scotland hardcore/metalcore band Frontierer have shared a second track off their new album Oxidized, and this one's another offering of pure chaos, with screeching, nails-on-a-chalkboard riffs at times and parts that sound downright beautiful at others.

GLASSING - "BURDEN"

Austin post-metallers Glassing will release their third album, Twin Dream, on November 5 via Brutal Panda, and new single "Burden" connects the dots between sludge, screamo, black metal, psychedelia, and more.

KOWLOON WALLED CITY - "PIECEWORK"

Kowloon Walled City have announced their first album in six years, Piecework, and you can read about the just-released title track here.

THOUGHTCRIMES - "MISERY'S A MUSE"

Thoughtcrimes (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) have signed to Pure Noise and will give their 2019 debut EP Tap Night an expanded vinyl reissue with two new songs. Pre-order our exclusive black & red smash w/ white splatter variant and read more about this new song here.

ONE STEP CLOSER - "AUTUMN"

One Step Closer shared another hard-hitting track from their anticipated debut LP, This Place You Know (pre-order on white vinyl).

WORM - "EMPIRE OF THE NECROMANCERS"

Florida blackened death-doomers Worm will release a new album, Foreverglade, on October 22 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Empire of the Necromancers" offers up a nice balance of filth and melody.

UNTO OTHERS - "NO CHILDREN LAUGHING NOW"

Portland goth rockers have shared another single off their upcoming album Strength (due 9/24 via Roadrunner), and it's another dose of brooding '80s worship.

SULPHUROUS - "THE BLACK MOUTH OF SEPULCHRE"

Danish death-doomers Sulphurous will release The Black Mouth of Sepulchre on October 24 via Dark Descent Records, and you can stream the monstrous title track now.

SAUDADE ft. RANDY BLYTHE - "DAY OF THE LORDS" (JOY DIVISION COVER)

Saudade, the band led by Chuck Doom and Gil Sharone that features collaborations with famous guest vocalists and musicians, have covered Joy Division's classic "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on lead vocals. Read more about it here.

JERRY CANTRELL - "BRIGHTEN"

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has shared the title track off his first solo album in 18 years. Read more about it here.

GRACE - "COMFORT IN MISERY"

NJHC band Grace will release a new self-titled EP on September 24 via Upstate Records, and the first single is "Comfort In Misery," a heavy, crushing song that hearkens back to '90s East Coast metallic hardcore.

DEMERSAL - "TO DECORATE THE END"

Danish screamo band Demersal have shared another song off their upcoming EP Death Routines, which arrives next week (9/17) via Zegema Beach and other labels. It's a caustic, furious song.

BOTFLY - "REFLECT // REJECT," "LIFE AS A 9-5" & "LOWER THAN LOVE"

Fresh off releasing a 4-way split with Anthesis, Cell Press, and Greber, Nova Scotia post-hardcore band Botfly are now set to release a new full-length, Lower Than Love, on November 26 via No Funeral. Three songs are streaming now, and they occupy space all across the post-hardcore spectrum, from metallic hardcore to clean-sung emo.

SUNSTROKE - "I WANNA BE IGNORED"

Philly melodic hardcore band Sunstroke are back with a new song and you can read about it here.

LLNN - "DESECRATOR" (ft. CRYPTOPSY's MATT MCGACHY)

Copenhagen sludge metallers LLNN will release a new album, Unmaker, on 9/24 via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Desecrator" here.

THE BODY & BIG | BRAVE - "BLACKEST CROW"

On September 24, The Body and BIG | BRAVE will release their folk-inspired collaborative album Leaving None But Small Birds via Thrill Jockey, and today they've shared its opening track. It's a nearly-eight-minute trek through hypnotic, psychedelic folk rock.

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "RETURN"

Emma Ruth Rundle has announced a new album and shared the hauntingly gorgeous, piano-based lead single "Return," which you can read more about here.

TOMB TREE TAPES - YEAR ONE

Zegema Beach Records' tape label Tomb Tree Tapes have put out a compilation with 28 tracks from their first year in existence, including songs by Sarin, Naedr, Amitié, Agent Mulder, Crowning, The Kidnap Soundtrack, Virgin Mother, Cara Neir, Lowmeninyellowcoats, Temenigru, Norse, Grip, and more.

