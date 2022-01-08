20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

2022 is here, and it's already off to a great start, musically speaking. In this week's Notable Releases, I reviewed the new APES EP and Deaf Club album, and we also got a handful of good new singles across metal, hardcore, and adjacent subgenres this week. This week's roundup also includes stuff from late December, including Voivod, Vein.fm, Drowningman, Corpsegrinder, †††, Wiegedood, Voidceremony, Loathe, Aeviterne, Eternal Sleep, ABRAHAM, The Body & OAA, and more...

VOIVOD - "PARANORMALIUM"

Canadian prog-thrash freaks Voivod will release new album Synchro Anarchy on February 11 via Century Media (vinyl pre-order), and new single "Paranormalium" finds them sounding as deliciously weird as ever.

--

VEIN.FM - "THE KILLING WOMB"

After much teasing and anticipation, Vein.fm (fka Vein) have finally announced their sophomore album, This World Is Going To Ruin You. Read more about the intense lead single "The Killing Womb" here.

--

DROWNINGMAN - "NAVIGATING GRIEF AND LOSS IN A PRE-APOCALYPTIC LANDSCAPE"

Vermont post-hardcore/metalcore vets Drowningman are gearing up for their first new album in over 16 years and this demo is the first taste. Read more about it here.

--

CORPSEGRINDER (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - "ACID VAT" (ft. ERIK RUTAN)

Cannibal Corpse frontan George Fisher, better known as Corpsegrinder, will release his self-titled debut solo album on February 25 via Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's new label Perseverance Media Group. It was co-produced by Jamey and Nick Bellmore, and Corpsegrinder's backing band for the album includes Nick and his brother Charlie Bellmore. Current Cannibal Corpse guitarist Erik Rutan guests on lead single "Acid Vat," a whiplash-inducing dose of death metal that's cut from a similar cloth as the great new CC album.

--

††† (CROSSES) - "GOODBYE HORSES" (Q LAZZARUS COVER)

Chino Moreno's group ††† are gearing up for their first release in eight years, due this spring via Warner, and their first new song is a cover of Q Lazzarus’ 1988 song "Goodbye Horses" (which was famously used in The Silence of the Lambs).

--

WIEGEDOOD - "CAROUSEL"

As mentioned, Belgian black metal band Wiegedood (members of Oathbreaker and Amenra) are putting out new album There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road next week (1/14) via Century Media. Here's the tornadic new single, "Carousel."

--

VOIDCEREMONY - AT THE PERIPHERY OF HUMAN REALMS

Voidceremony (members of Mournful Congregation, Atramentus, Chthe'ilist, and more) are gearing up for their TBA sophomore album, but first they've released this three-song "intermission" on 20 Buck Spin, and it's a very promising offering of progressive, blackened death metal with all kinds of twists and turns.

--

LOATHE - "DIMORPHOUS DISPLAY"

UK shoegazy nu metallers Loathe have a TBA new album due this year, and you can read more about lead single "Dimorphous Display" here.

--

AEVITERNE - "DENATURE"

NY death metallers Aeviterne (members of Flourishing, Artificial Brain, Luminous Vault, Miasmatic Necrosis) have announced a new album, The Ailing Facade, due March 18 via Profound Lore. It was engineered and mixed by drummer Ian Jacyszyn, with drum engineering by Colin Marston, and the first single is the brain-melting "Denature."

--

ETERNAL SLEEP - "THERE ABOVE" / "AGAINST A WALL"

Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band Eternal Sleep (whose vocalist Joe Sanderson also fronts Unreal City) have finally followed 2016's The Emptiness Of... with new music, an Arthur Rizk-produced two-song single out now on Closed Casket Activities. "There Above" is gnarly and caustic, while "Against A Wall" goes in a more melodic direction and sounds like it could've been a hit song in the '90s alt-rock era. A new album is due this year too, and judging by these two songs, it's gonna be a good one.

--

ABRAHAM - "VERMINVISIBLE"

Swiss post-metallers ABRAHAM will release new album Debris de mondes perdus in February via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Verminvisible" here.

--

THE BODY & OAA - "BARREN OF JOY" (ft. FULL OF HELL's DYLAN WALKER)

Experimental duo The Body and electronic producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) have announced a collaborative album, Enemy of Love, and lead single "Barren of Joy" features guest vocals from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. Read more here.

--

STATIC DRESS - "DI-SINTER" (ft. KING YOSEF)

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress have kicked off 2022 with a killer new single, and you can read more about it here.

--

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY - "TWO TOWERS"

NJ deathcore staples Fit For An Autopsy (whose guitarist is in-demand producer Will Putney) are releasing their sixth album, Oh What the Future Holds, next week (January 14 via Nuclear Blast). The latest taste is the atmospheric yet pulverizing "Two Towers."

--

DEEPER GRAVES - "IN COLD BLOOD"

Heavy shoegazers Deeper Graves' sophomore LP The Colossal Sleep comes out later this month, and you can read more about new single "In Cold Blood" here.

--

JOLIETTE - "CONTRALUZ"

Mexico City screamo band Joliette are back with their first new song since 2019's Luz Devora, "Contraluz," and it's a towering song that finds them nailing the heavy/beautiful divide expertly.

--

AGE OF APOCALYPSE - "FURY"

Hardcore-infused alt-metal band Age of Apocalypse's debut full-length Grim Wisdom arrives 1/21 via Closed Casket Activities, and here's another heavy, howling single from it.

--

G.I. BILL - "NOT IN MY BACKYARD"

G.I. Bill are a rising hardcore band whose previous shoegazy harcore singles reminded us of Floral Green-era Title Fight, but this new one is a rager that finds them in way heavier territory. It just might be their best song yet.

--

REJOICE - PROMO 2022

Rejoice have been making noise in the thriving Ohio hardcore scene lately, and they're kicking off the year right, with a three-song promo on Delayed Gratification Records that absolutely shreds.

--

40 WATT SUN - "A THOUSAND MILES"

40 Watt Sun, the slowcore project of Warning leader Patrick Walker, have shared the third single off upcoming album Perfect Light: the tender, rustic, nine-minute "A Thousand Miles."

--

