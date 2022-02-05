20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the very good new Rolo Tomassi album, which I reviewed for Notable Releases, and you can also head to Invisible Oranges to read about the new Venom Prison, Saxon, Abysmal Dawn, Thorn, Abhoria, and more. We also got new singles from Absent In Body (members of Neurosis, Amenra, and Sepultura), Kreator, Pupil Slicer, Black Death Cult, Abbath, No Souls Saved (members of Vein.fm, Sanction, All Out War, Mindforce), Ithaca, and more. Read for all of this week's heaviness...

ABSENT IN BODY (NEUROSIS, AMENRA, SEPULTURA) - "THE ACRES/THE ACHE"

Absent In Body -- aka Neurosis' Scott Kelly, Amenra members Mathieu Vandekerckhove & Colin H. Van Eeckhout, and doriginal Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera -- will release their debut album Plague God in March via Relapse, and the first single is a towering 8+ minute dose of post-sludge metal. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited splatter vinyl here.

KREATOR - "HATE ÜBER ALLES"

German thrash legends Kreator are releasing their 15th album, Hate Über Alles, on June 3 via Nuclear Blast, and they've just put out the title track, a ripper that sounds like classic Kreator. "'Hate Über Alles' reflects the time we’re living in," said frontman Mille Petrozza in a statement. "Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title."

PUPIL SLICER - "THERMAL RUNAWAY" (ft. THE ARMED'S CARA DROLSHAGEN)

Pupil Slicer and The Armed each released one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, so it's awesome to learn that Pupil Slicer have just teamed up with The Armed's Cara Drolshagen for a new song, "Thermal Runaway." Read more about it here.

BLACK DEATH CULT - "KNIGHTS OF THE HEADLESS ORDER"

Canadian progressive death metallers Black Death Cult are releasing a new album, DIASPORA, on April 1 via Profound Lore, and the first taste is the truly gruesome-sounding "Knights of the Headless Order."

ABBATH - "DREAD REAVER"

Abbath, the current project of Abbath Doom Occulta, guitarist/vocalist of black metal legends Immortal, has shared the title track of his upcoming album Dread Reaver, and it's another great example of Abbath's ability to mix evil black metal with arena rock bombast.

NO SOULS SAVED - "BEHOLD" / "ENTER MY SOCIETY"

No Souls Saved is a new death metal/hardcore band with members of Vein.fm, Sanction, King Nine, All Out War, and Mindforce, and you can read more about their debut two-song promo here.

THIN - "I DON'T GO ON WALKS ANYMORE" / THE WIND IN THE TREES - "EONS FROM MORALITY"

Chaotic, grindy bands Thin and The Wind in the Trees are releasing a split on Twelve Gauge, and you can stream one track from each now. Read more about it here.

BERTHOLD CITY - "ONLY TRUTH WINS"

Berthold City -- the hardcore band fronted by Strife guitarist Andrew Kline that also features members of Internal Affairs, Abrasion, and more -- have shared a new ripper off their upcoming debut LP When Words Are Not Enough, and you can read more about it here.

TÓMARÚM - "IN THIS EMPTY SPACE"

Georgia progressive black metal duo Tómarúm will release Ash in Realms of Stone Icons on May 6 via Prosthetic Records, and you can read more about the nearly-nine-minute lead single here.

ITHACA - "THEY FEAR US"

UK metalcore band Ithaca have announced their anticipated sophomore album, They Fear Us, and shared the excellent title track. Read more about it here.

KUBLAI KHAN TX - "SWAN SONG" (ft. TERROR's SCOTT VOGEL)

Texas metalcore band Kublai Khan TX have announced a new EP, Lowest Form of Animal, and shared this new song which features Terror (and Buried Alive and World Be Free) frontman Scott Vogel. Read more about it here.

MIND POWER (mem A LIFE ONCE LOST, DEAD END PATH, etc) - "DISCOURAGED MESSAGES"

Pennsylvania metallic hardcore band Mind Power (members of A Life Once Lost, Dead End Path, Ligeia, and Bring The Heat) are back with a new single, and it's a bone-crushing song with some eerie, atmospheric stuff in the mix too.

VOLCANO (mem SANGUISUGABOGG) - "DISCIPLE"

Volcano, a metallic hardcore band with two members of Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg, have announced a new EP, Fool 2 Tha Game, due March 1 via DAZE. The first single is the extremely hard "Disciple."

VERDUGO - "NO SOMOS IGUALES"

Barcelona straightedge band Verdugo are releasing their debut 7" ...es tu peor enemigo on March 1 via Triple B Records, and lead single "No Somos Iguales" is a classic '80s hardcore-style ripper that sounds totally urgent and vital in 2022 too.

ALL THEM WITCHES - "BLACKSNAKE BLUES"

Stoner rockers All Them Witches have launched a new project, Baker's Dozen, with one song each month in 2022 plus an extra track. The first is "Blacksnake Blues," a jammy, 11-minute song that'll take you right back to the original blues rock era.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - "BLACKSMITH"

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher has shared another single off his upcoming LP Krüller, and this one adds in more of an atmospheric, psychedelic twist.

MOON TOOTH - "CARRY ME HOME"

Long Island heavy prog rockers Moon Tooth have announced a new album, Phototroph, due May 13 via Pure Noise. Along with the announcement comes the arena-sized riffy hard rock of "Carry Me Home."

LOATHE & SLEEP TOKEN - "IS IT REALLY YOU?"

UK shoegazy metal band Loathe are gearing up for a new album and recently put out its lead single, but meanwhile, they're also rolling out new collaborative versions of songs from 2020's I Let It In and It Took Everything. They recently put out a version of "Is It Really You?" with Teenage Wrist, and here's a more ballad-driven version of that same song with Sleep Token.

LUSTMORD & BOHREN UND DER CLUB OF GORE - "PLATEAU"

Following the recent Godflesh rework of "Ashen," here's another track from Lustmord's upcoming The Other box set, which includes interpretations of past Lustmord tracks by a slew of impressive artists. It's an eerie, ambient piece that clocks in at nearly 13 minutes.

YEARNING - MMXXII

Another album that dropped this week and deserves your attention: this short-but-sweet screamo ripper from Yearning.

ARCH ENEMY - "HANDSHAKE WITH HELL"

Swedish melodeath vets Arch Enemy's 11th album Deceivers comes out 7/29 via Century Media, and you can read more about new single "Handshake With Hell" here and pre-order the album on limited-to-500 tan vinyl here.

