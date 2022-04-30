20 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a great week for heavy music, with new albums/EPs from Heriot, Squint, No/Más, and Pyrithe that you can read about in Notable Releases, not to mention new albums from Negative Plane, Devil Master, Spill Your Guts, and more that you can about in Upcoming Metal Releases over at Invisible Oranges. I also recommend the latest from Helms Alee and Last Wishes. On top of all that, we got new singles from Cave In, Misery Index, Terror, Final Light (Perturbator, Cult of Luna), Yatra, Drowningman, GWAR, Randy Holden, Tombs, Skullshitter, Cartilage, and more, and you can read on for those and other heavy and heavy-adjacent songs we posted this week...

CAVE IN - "BLOOD SPILLER"

Cave In have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Heavy Pendulum, and it comes with a video directed by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman of Two Minutes To Late Night. It's an anthemic, sludgy rock song and here's what frontman Stephen Brodsky says about it: "If you laid out the timeline for 2020 like a recipe, it might look something like this: global pandemic + lockdowns + worldwide protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd + election year = cocktail for end times. Somewhere in that concoction, we found ingredients for a new Cave In album. 'Blood Spiller' is the sound of us swallowing it, getting ripped on the horrors within, and coming down to reflect on it through song."

MISERY INDEX - "COMPLETE CONTROL"

Baltimore deathgrinders Misery Index have shared the title track off upcoming LP Complete Control and it's a scorcher.

TERROR - "PAIN INTO POWER"

Hardcore vets Terror have shared the 56-second title track off their upcoming album Pain Into Power. It's very short, but 56 seconds is all it needs to deliver its bone-crushing attack. Pre-order the album on limited color vinyl.

FINAL LIGHT (PERTURBATOR & CULT OF LUNA'S JOHANNES PERSSON) - "IN THE VOID"

Final Light is the collaborative project between James "Perturbator" Kent and Johannes Persson from Cult of Luna that was initiated by Roadburn Festival, and their debut album comes out June 24 via Red Creek. Here's the 9-minute lead single, which kinda sounds like a more atmospheric, industrial version of Cult of Luna.

YATRA - "DEATH CANTATION"

Maryland metal band Yatra were previously best known as a sludge/doom band, but they tell Decibel that their upcoming album Born Into Chaos will be old school death metal and blackened sludge, and you can definitely hear the former coming through in this new rager. The album drops June 10 via Prosthetic.

DROWNINGMAN - "IT WILL END IN COPS"

Back-in-action Vermont post-hardcore vets Drowningman released their first song in 16 years on New Year's Day, and now here's a second. Read more about it here.

GWAR - "MOTHER FUCKING LIAR"

GWAR have shared the first single off their upcoming album The New Dark Ages (due June 3 via their own Pit Records), and vocalist Blöthar the Berserker says "This song is for anybody who’s sick of all the pieces of shit talking out of both sides of their mouth. Motherfuck a motherfucking liar." Pre-order the album on limited-to-500 white vinyl.

RANDY HOLDEN - "SWAMP STOMP"

Former Blue Cheer guitarist Randy Holden recorded a followup to his 1970 pioneering doom metal classic Population II in 2010 called Population III but shelved it, and now it's set to come out this July via RidingEasy Records. Read more about new single "Swamp Stomp" here.

TOMBS - "SOMBRE RUINS NOTHING REMAINS" (BKGD AUDIO REMIX)

Tombs has shared a new track off upcoming EP Ex Oblivion, and it's a remix of "Sombre Ruin" from 2020's Under Sullen Skies by BKGD (aka former Dälek member Alap Momin, aka Oktopus). The original is sort of an ambient post-metal song, and this remix turns it into industrial trap.

SKULLSHITTER - "DIGITALLY REPRODUCTIVE WORLD"

NYC deathgrinders Skullshitter have a new single off their upcoming LP Goat Claw, and you can read more about that here.

CARTILAGE - "I SKIN YOU"

San Francisco goregrinders Cartilage are releasing a new LP, The Deader the Better, on May 13 via Creator-Destructor Records. It was produced by goregrind legend Matt Harvey (of Gruesome, Exhumed, Pounder, Expulsion, and more), and features contributions from Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed), Leon del Muerte (Murder Construct, Terrorizer LA) and Tom Draper (Pounder, ex-Carcass). "I Skin You" is as gory and brutal as it sounds.

BILLY HOWERDEL (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - "POISON FLOWERS"

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has announced a new solo album, What Normal Was, due June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG, and new single "Poison Flowers" is an atmospheric, psychedelic alt-metal song that's not too far removed from APC.

ALL THEM WITCHES - "SLOW CITY" (PHAROAH OVERLORD COVER)

All Them Witches continue their song-a-month project with a cover of Finnish experimental rock band Pharaoh Overlord's "Slow City."

RLYR - "REAL AIR"

Chicago instrumental rock trio RLYR (members of Pelican, Locrian, and Bloodiest) have shared another track off their upcoming self-titled album (due 5/13) via Gilead Media), and it's a compelling, shapeshifting, seven-minute song that comes with a video directed by Cloakroom's Bobby Markos.

ENACT - "THE TRUE BALANCE"

Portland hardcore band Enact are releasing their self-titled debut album in May via WAR Records, and you can read more about new single "The True Balance" here.

DEMERSAL - "NO NEED FOR STORIES WHERE WE NEVER COME ALIVE" / VIENTRE - "NACIDO PARA MORIR" / PIET ONTHEL - "FABLE" / LETTERBOMBS - "MANSUIT"

A new 4-way screamo split from Denmark's Demersal, Colombia's Vientre, Malaysia's Piet Onthel, and Finland's Letterbombs is arriving May 23 via Tomb Tree/Witch Elm, and one track from each is out now. All four put a different spin on the genre, and they all go great together.

LOWLIFE - "ENDLESS PUNISHMENT"

Bay Area hardcore band Lowlife wrote and recorded their Endless Punishment LP in 2003 but shelved it for nearly 20 years, and now it's coming out on May 27 via Twelve Gauge. The title track is out now, and it's a rager that sounds as fresh today as it would have two decades ago.

HILARY WOODS - "IN HEAVEN" (DAVID LYNCH COVER)

From the upcoming Sacred Bones covers comp, Hilary Woods has covered "In Heaven" from David Lynch's Eraserhead. (You might know it as "the lady in the radiator song.") The song was already plenty eerie but Hillary takes it to even higher spectral planes.

DAWN OF OUROBOROS - "SORROW'S ECLIPSE" (LIVE)

Progresive black metal band Dawn of Ouroboros have signed to Prosthetic Records ahead of their upcoming tour with new labelmates Tómarúm, and their first release for the label is a new video for "Sorrow's Eclipse" off their 2020 debut album The Art of Morphology, featuring great live footage.

ONI - "SECRETS" (ft. IGGY POP & RANDY BLYTHE)

Canadian progressive metalcore band ONI have just announced a new album, Loathing Light, and its new single "Secrets" features two very huge guests: Iggy Pop and Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe. Read more about it here.

