20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

For new rap/R&B albums, I wrote about Boldy James, Fana Hues, and Channel Tres in Notable Releases, and the new Lakeyah mixtape here, and this week was also loaded with new songs from Westside Boogie/Joey Bada$$, Mulatto/Lil Baby, Gang Starr, King Von, Haviah Mighty, Chika, Nyck Caution, MF DOOM, Benny the Butcher, Kid Cudi, Chance The Rapper, and more. Read on for all the hip hop tracks we posted this week...

WESTSIDE BOOGIE - "OUTSIDE" (ft. JOEY BADA$$)

Westside Boogie (fka Boogie) nods at his Shady Records boss with an interpolation of "The Way I Am" on this soulful new Joey Bada$$ collab.

--

MULATTO - "SEX LIES" (ft. LIL BABY)

Atlanta rapper Mulatto has released a deluxe edition of her very good 2020 debut album Queen of Da Souf, and it includes this new jetsonmade-produced, Lil Baby-featuring melodic rap ballad.

--

GANG STARR - "GLOWING MIC"

DJ Premier just released an instrumental version of the new Gang Starr album from last year (featuring posthumous Guru verses), and he also included this previously unreleased, non-instrumental song. It's always a treat to hear previously unreleased Guru material, and this song is great.

--

FUNK FLEX x KING VON - "LURKIN"

Chicago rapper King Von was tragically shot and killed at age 26 this year, but he left behind some unreleased material, including this hard-hitting collab with Funk Flex.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "OCCASION"

Toronto rapper Haviah Might follows up her November single "Atlantic" with another great one, "Occassion." It finds her in menacing form over some dark, airy production, and she says "this song is about the low expectations that people have of those that don’t follow or fit the status quo, and how I’ll push to overcome those doubts and surpass those expectation."

--

CHIKA - "FWB"

Alabama rapper/singer will release a new project in 2021 via Warner, and it'll include this new single which finds her churning out chilled-out neo-soul.

--

NYCK CAUTION - "PRODUCT OF MY ENVIRONMENT" (ft. KOTA THE FRIEND & ERICK THE ARCHITECT)

Nyck Caution will release a new album, Anywhere But Here, on January 15 via Pro Era, and this new single is a great dose of throwback New York rap that features Kota The Friend and Flatbush Zombies' Erick The Architect.

--

TH1RT3EN - "666 (THREE, SIX WORD STORIES)"

th1rt3en -- the new rap rock trio of Pharoahe Monch, Jack White drummer Daru Jones, and guitarist Marcus Machado -- sample Black Sabbath's "Hand of Doom" on this new track, and Pharoahe Monch delivers hard-hitting rhymes worthy of Sabbath's classic riff. Their new album A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism drops in January.

--

FREDO BANG - "BIG STEPPA" (ft. SADA BABY)

Two rising rappers -- Baton Rouge's Fredo Bang and Detroit's Sada Baby -- put their heads together on this infectious new song.

--

KOJEY RADICAL - "GOOD"

UK rapper Kojey Radical wraps up 2020 with this melodic new song that looks back on this crazy year. "It’s been a crazy year of turbulence and self-reflection," he said. "I wrote 'Good' as a personal reminder that we are still going strong despite the pressures and anxiety that life offers."

--

MF DOOM & BADBADNOTGOOD - "THE CHOCOLATE CONQUISTADORS"

BADBADNOTGOOD and MF DOOM fuse jazz, funk, psych-rock, and underground rap on this new song from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online expansion.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "3:30 IN HOUSTON"

Benny the Butcher addresses the recent shooting that left him wounded on this new song, which is from the soundtrack to the upcoming Griselda movie.

--

KID CUDI - "LOVIN' ME" (ft. PHOEBE BRIDGERS)

Kid Cudi and Phoebe Bridgers duet on "Lovin' Me" off his new album, which you can read more about here.

--

KID CUDI - "SHOW OUT" (ft. SKEPTA & POP SMOKE)

Cudi's new album also includes this great collab with UK rapper Skepta and the late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "THE RETURN"

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih (who was recently released from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis) are releasing Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving on Friday, and it'll include this soulful new song from Chance, which is holiday-themed but isn't necessarily "holiday music." It'd sound good any time of year.

--

SADA BABY - "PRESSIKAN"

Prolific Detroit rapper Sada Baby had his biggest year yet in 2020, and he's still going. He just returned with the new single "Pressikan," a hazy yet bouncy song that proves he's still got plenty of more ideas up his sleeve.

--

KENNY MASON - "A+" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Kenny Mason follows up his 2020 album Angelic Hoodrat with a new song that features Denzel Curry. Both rappers share an abrasive, punk-ish approach to rap, but on "A+" they explore a more chilled-out side.

--

KRS-ONE - "DON'T FALL FOR IT"

Bronx rap legend KRS-One will release his 23rd album Between Da Protests on December 21, and it'll include this new single, which finds KRS delivering political tongue-twisters over a bouncy bassline. "It is not just about protesting injustice; it is also about being just," KRS says. "It is also about staying motivated and focused upon what is real and what is right, and not getting distracted by the obvious hype."

--

ASIAN DOLL - "NUNNADET SHIT"

Dallas rapper Asian Doll (aka Asian Da Brat) turned 24 yesterday, and to celebrate her birthday she dropped this loud, booming, hard af new song.

--

ERICK THE ARCHITECT - "LET IT GO" (ft. LOYLE CARNER & FARR)

Flatbush Zombies' Erick the Architect will put out his official debut project as a solo artist, the Future Proof EP, on January 22 via self-release, and the very good first single is the laid-back "Let It Go," which features UK rapper Loyle Carner and FARR (the duo of vocalist Roméo and producer Linden Jay).

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--