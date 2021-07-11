20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Vince Staples' long-awaited fourth full length album came out this week, as well as Australian rapper/singer Tkay Maidza's Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, completing the trilogy she began in 2018 with Vol. 1. We also got new singles from Snoah Aalegra (ft. Tyler, The Creator), Post Malone, Dave (ft. Stormzy), Fredo Bang (ft. Polo G), Little Simz, Tinashe, IDK (ft. MF DOOM, Westside Gunn & Jay Electronica), Haviah Mighty, Homeboy Sandman, Dave East & Harry Fraud, Bad Bunny, Sech & Jhay Cortez, Moor Mother (ft. Pink Siifu), and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

SNOH AALEGRA - "NEON PEACH" & "IN THE MOMENT" (FT. TYLER THE CREATOR)

Swedish-Iranian R&B singer Snoah Aalegra's new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies is out now, and it includes two songs featuring Tyler, the Creator, who just released a new album of his own, Call Me if You Get Lost. Both "In The Moment" and "Neon Peach" are full of retro R&B flair.

--

POST MALONE - "MOTLEY CRUE"

"Motley Crue" is Post Malone's first new original music of the year and is from a companion project to a forthcoming documentary.

--

DAVE - "CLASH" (Ft. STORMZY)

Dave just announced his sophomore album, We're All Alone In This Together, and now he's shared a new single from it, produced by Kyle Evans. It's the first collaboration between the two UK rappers, and its minimal, skittering backing keeps the focus on their rhymes.

--

FREDO BANG FT. POLO G - "BLESS HIS SOUL"

Louisiana rapper Fredo Bang is working on a new album, reportedly titled Murder Made Me, and while we wait for that here's a new single produced by Hardbody B-Eazy and DJ Chose and featuring Polo G.

--

LITTLE SIMZ - "I LOVE YOU, I HATE YOU"

Little Simz's new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert can't get here soon enough but "I Love You, I Have You" will have to hold us till September 3. Inflo's widescreen, soulful production is a luxurious backdrop for Simz' confessional track about “A woman who hasn’t confronted all her Daddy issues.”

--

TINASHE - "BOUNCIN"

Tinashe released her first single of 2021, "Pasadena," last month, and now she's followed it with another, the bubbly, futuristic "Bouncing."

--

BACKROAD GEE x NISSI - "READY OR NOT"

Rising UK rapper Backroad Gee teams with Nigerian singer Nissi (Burna Boy's sister) on this blend of UK hip hop and Afrobeats.

--

IDK WITH MF DOOM, WESTSIDE GUNN, JAY ELECTRONICA - "RED"

IDK releases new album USEE4YOURSELF on Friday (7/9) and as one last taste before the whole thing drops at midnight, here's "Red" featuring the late MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "AVOCADO"

The latest single off Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty's new mixtape, Stock Exchange, is "Avocado." "Finding that true inner confidence has come with a lot of introspection over the past year," she says. "Unlike before when I appeared confident on the outside but had many insecurities, I feel my confidence is now much more rooted to my internal core." Grandtheft who produced the song, says, "2oolman (from Halluci Nation / A Tribe Called Red) put me onto Haviah’s music and I was instantly a fan. There is this side to her as an artist that reminds me of Lauryn Hill - she can rap the most lyrical verses and still sing a perfect hook. I wanted to feature this when we worked together."

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "NO BEEF"

Homeboy Sandman's Anjelitu EP, produced by Aesop Rock, is out August 6 and here's another track from it. The song was inspired by his decision to go vegan. "I had psoriasis all over my body. It was driving me crazy. I asked the doctor 'could it be something I’m eating?' She looked me dead in the eye, straight faced, 'food has nothing to do with it.' Thank God for the intuition to disregard her 'treatment plan' intended to make me a lifetime customer of the medical industry. Year and a half after removing all meat and dairy from my diet my skin is completely clear. I met a dude who told me he cured his diabetes eating plants. I talked to a guy just the other day who told me he cured his mother’s cancer. It’s all in The China Study you should read that. I’m not saying everybody is the same. I’m just saying my doctor straight lied to me. Now that’s true, that’s why I never have no beef."

--

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD - "DIAMONDS"

Dave East and Harry Fraud's HOFFA will be out July 30 and features G Herbo, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, the late Kiing Shooter, and more. Get a taste with the dark and story "Diamonds."

--

BAD BUNNY - "DE MUSEO"

The extremely prolific Bad Bunny embraces his minimal, atmospheric side on his latest single.

--

SECH & JHAY CORTEZ - 911 (REMIX)

Panamanian reggaeton star Sech has a new remix of "911" (from this year's 42) out featuring Jhay Cortez and comes with an explosive video shot in Miami.

--

L'ORANGE - "DURBIN WAS A TRAP HOUSE"

Hip hop producer L'Orange is releasing a new solo album, The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better, on September 3 via Mello Music Group, and lead single "Durbin Was A Trap House" is a very appealing dose of sample-heavy instrumental hip hop.

--

BIA - "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" (REMIX FT. NICKI MINAJ)

Los Angeles rapper Bia's song "Whole Lotta Money," from her 2020 EP For Certain, went viral on TikTok, and she's now tapped Nicki Minaj for a new remix.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "OBSIDIAN" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Moor Mother has announced her first albujm for ANTI-, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, and shared this new song featuring Pink Siifu. Read more about it here.

--

ZELOOPERZ - "BASH BANDICOOT" FT. DANNY BROWN

Detroit's ZelooperZ just released Van Gogh's Left Ear and one of the highlights is this Dilip-produced videogame-inspired track featuring Danny Brown.

--

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY OST (LP STREAM)

The soundtrack to Space Jam sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy has arrived; Spencer Beighley, head of film at SpringHill, LeBron James' production company, told Billboard, "we knew that with the soundtrack for this one, that whole idea of making a soundtrack for this generation, but still having that melting pot, was something we all really wanted." It features songs from Chance the Rapper, Brockhampton, Lil Uzi Vert (reworking Technotronic's "Pump Up the Jam"), Cordae and DUCKWRTH, Big Freedia, Leon Bridges, Saweetie ft. Kash Doll and Salt-N-Pepa (who also appeared on the soundtrack to the original), and still more.

--

BAS & J. COLE - "THE JACKIE" (FT. LIL TJAY)

Bas and J. Cole have teamed up for this self-proclaimed "summer anthem" featuring Lil Tjay. The video doubles down on the summer vibes.

--

VINCE STAPLES - "ARE YOU WITH THAT?"

Vince Staples has shared the second single off his upcoming Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album, and you can read more about it here.

--

