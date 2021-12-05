20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new projects from Tierra Whack and Your Old Droog, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and we also got Wreckage Manner (Styles P & Havoc), Nardo Wick, CRIMEAPPLE, Cozz, deluxe editions from EST Gee and Polo G, and more. We also got new songs from SZA, Vic Mensa, Fly Anakin, Mary J. Blige, Monaleo, Rick Ross, Cordae (ft. Lil Wayne), Dionne Warwick (ft. Chance the Rapper), MFnMelo & squeakPIVOT (ft. Pivot Gang), Juice WRLD, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

SZA - "I HATE U"

SZA has officially released "I Hate U," wwhich came out as a Soundcloud drop earlier this year. Read more here.

VIC MENSA - "WHAT YOU TAUGHT US" (VIRGIL ABLOH TRIBUTE)

Vic Mensa has paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with an open letter in the form of a hypnotic rap song. Vic says, "Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary. To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionizing the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die."

FLY ANAKIN - "GHOST" (ft. NICKELUS F)

Underground rap staples Fly Anakin and Nickelus F have teamed up for a new song that finds them trading razor-sharp bars over airy production from Like of PacDiv.

MARY J. BLIGE - "GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS" & "AMAZING" (ft. DJ KHALED)

Mary J. Blige will release a new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, on February 11 via Mary Jane Productions (two days before she plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem). Two songs are out from it now: the title track is a soaring ballad that finds Mary J's powerhouse pipes in fine form, while "Amazing" goes in more of a triumphant, horn-fueled hip hop direction.

MONALEO - "WE NOT HUMPING"

Houston rapper Monaleo, who went viral for "Beating Down Yo Block" and has a standout verse on Maxo Kream's Weight of the World, is back with a new single, and you can read about it here.

RICK ROSS - "LITTLE HAVANA" (ft. WILLIE FALCON & THE-DREAM)

Rick Ross' new album Richer Than I Ever Been arrives next week, and ahead of that, here's another single which finds Rick Ross sounding pensive and larger-than-life all at once.

CORDAE - "SINISTER" (ft. LIL WAYNE)

Cordae has been gearing up for his anticipated new album, From A Bird’s Eye View, and it'll presumably feature this song which was produced by Hit-Boy and features Lil Wayne. Cordae sounds like he's just getting better and better.

DIONNE WARWICK - "NOTHING'S IMPOSSIBLE" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER)

As you probably know, last year, Dionne Warwick tweeted, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." (Among other things, her tweet inspired a recurring SNL sketch.) Now, Dionne has actually teamed up with Chance the Rapper for a new song that toes the line between Dionne's classic soul and Chance's modern melodic hip hop. Nothing's impossible, indeed.

MFNMELO x SQUEAKPIVOT - "MOOD SWING" (ft. PIVOT GANG)

Chicago rapper MFnMelo is gearing up for a deluxe edition of En Route, his project with the late Pivot Gang producer Squeak, and it'll include this new song which features Pivot Gang members Saba, Joseph Chilliams, and Frsh Waters.

JUICE WRLD - "WANDERED TO LA" (ft. JUSTIN BIEBER)

Juice WRLD's posthumous album Fighting Demons arrives next week, and here's a new song from it featuring Justin Bieber. This one's a little brighter and poppier than "Already Dead," but it's still got Juice WRLD's trademark emo-rap sound intact.

ARIANA GRANDE & KID CUDI - "JUST LOOK UP"

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have teamed up for the titular song from Netflix's upcoming Don't Look Up (which was directed by Adam McKay and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and more), and it's a grand, sweeping pop ballad.

STUNNA GIRL - "RATCH" (ft. 42 DUGG)

Stunna Girl teams with 42 Dugg for this new single, which is a great pairing; both rappers know how make songs that go hard while staying super catchy.

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J - "POP THAT TRUNK"

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J will release a collaborative project in early 2022, and it'll feature this song, which is powered by a typically crowdpleasing Juicy J hook.

SECH - "BORRACHO" (ft. DJ KHALED)

Panamanian reggaetón singer Sech is gearing up for a new album, and it'll feature this new DJ Khaled-assisted single, "Borracho." It's a catchy, upbeat song, but there's an underlying sense of melancholy too.

MURS - "GOATS" (ft. DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN)

MURS has released a new remix of "GOATs" from his 2020 album Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration, and this new version features a rap by fellow underground rap veteran Del The Funky Homosapien. Del's verse is as tongue-twisting and mind-bending as you'd expect.

BENNY THE BUTCHER x RICK HYDE - "UNDER THE SCOPE" (prod. IM'PERETIV)

Benny the Butcher and his Black Soprano Family groupmate Rick Hyde have teamed up for a new song and they sound as tough and gritty as ever over an ominous beat from IM'PERETIV.

DUKE DEUCE - "I AINT WORRIED BOUT IT"

Crunk revivalist Duke Deuce continues to gear up for his new album Crunkstar, and while you wait for that, here's another brash, loud, in-your-face single.

OT THE REAL x DJ GREEN LANTERN - "GO TO WAR" (ft. MILLYZ)

Philly rapper OT The Real and Rochester producer DJ Green Lantern's album Broken Glass arrives next week (12/10), and here's a tough-as-nails new single featuring Millyz.

JAY BEZZY - "OVERSEAS" (ft. SHEFF G & SLEEPY HALLOW)

Jay Bezzy signed to Winners Circle, and his debut single for the label features labelmates Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. It's a chilled-out, melodic dose of Brooklyn drill.

LOOPY FERRELL - "PROFIT" (ft. ASIAN DOLL)

Following a Benny the Butcher collab, Mount Vernon, NY rapper Loopy Ferrell has shared another track from In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1, and this one features Asian Doll.

