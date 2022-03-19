20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This was a slightly slower week for albums in the hip hop world, but a very stacked week for singles, with new songs from Syd, Normani, Leikeli47, Coi Leray/Nicki Minaj, Nigo/Lil Uzi Vert, 700 Bliss, Princess Nokia, MIKE, Tha God Fahim, Yaya Bey, Joyce Wrice, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

SYD - "CYBAH" (ft. LUCKY DAYE)

Syd has finally announced her much-anticipated sophomore album -- and first in five years -- Broken Hearts Club, and you can read more about new single "CYBAH" here.

--

NORMANI - "FAIR"

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani's Cardi B collab "Wild Side" was one of 2021's best R&B songs, and she shows off a softer, more atmospheric side on "Fair," which feels like yet another great one.

--

LEIKELI47 - "LL COOL J"

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47's anticipated new album Shape Up comes out in April, and new single "LL Cool J" (which stands for "Ladies Love Cool Jewelry") is an instantly-satisfying new song and maybe the best one we've heard from this album yet.

--

COI LERAY - "BLICK BLICK!" (ft. NICKI MINAJ)

The latest single off NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray's debut album gets an added dose of starpower from Nicki Minaj, and both of them are in fine form on this fun track.

--

NIGO - "HEAVY" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Bape founder Nigo releases his new album I Know Nigo next week, and he's been rolling out singles with awesome guests, including A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Pusha T. Here's one with Lil Uzi Vert, a dose of melodic trap that would fit right in on one of Uzi's own albums.

--

700 BLISS (MOOR MOTHER & DJ HARAM) - "TOTALLY SPIES" (ft. LAFAWNDAH)

700 Bliss, the collaborative project of Moor Mother and DJ Haram, have announced their debut album, and you can read more about lead single "Totally Spies" here.

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "NO EFFORT"

Princess Nokia has made a lot of different types of rap music over the years, and for this one she's in hard-hitting, no-bullshit mode.

--

MIKE - "MAKEDA"

The ever-prolific NYC rapper MIKE is back with a new song, and it finds his trademark hazy rap sound in fine form.

--

CISCO SWANK & LUKE TITUS - "NOTHING'S CHANGED" (ft. SABA)

As mentioned, Cisco Swank and Luke Titus are releasing a collaborative album Some Things Take Time in April via Sooper Records, and it includes this appealing jazz-rap song with Saba.

--

SADA BABY - "BOP STICK"

Sada Baby is gearing up to release his new album Him Not Them later this year, and here's the kinetic "Bop Stick," which samples Slick Rick's classic "Children's Story."

--

LANDSTRIP CHIP - "WRONG WAY" (REMIX ft. BABY TATE)

Atlanta rapper/singer Landstrip Chip has released a new remix of his downtempo R&B song "Wrong Way," and this one features airy guest vocals from Baby Tate.

--

DOECHII - "PERSUASIVE"

TDE's newest signee is Tampa rapper/singer Doechii (who appeared on Isaiah Rashad's 2021 album and opened SZA's 2021 tour), and her first single for the label is the chilled-out rap&B of "Persuasive."

--

TANNA LEONE - "WITH THE VILLAINS"

The latest signing to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's pgLang company is LA rapper Tanna Leone, and his first single since signing is the ominous "With the Villains."

--

THA GOD FAHIM - "4 MATIC"

Tha God Fahim will release a new album, Six Ring Champ, next week (3/25) via Nature Sounds. It features three songs with frequent collaborator Your Old Droog, and this great new single which finds Fahim spitting over a woozy beat from Nicholas Craven.

--

YAYA BEY - "KEISHA"

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey has announced a new album, Remember Your North Star, which Yaya co-produced with Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant and DJ Nativesun and which comes out 6/17 via Big Dada. Read more about lead single "Keisha" here.

--

JOYCE WRICE - "ICED TEA" (prod. KAYTRANADA)

R&B singer Joyce Wrice teams with Kaytranda for this new song, which you can read about here.

--

ZORA - "RUNNITUP" (ft. MYIA THORNTON)

Minneapolis rapper/singer/producer Zora has announced her new album, Z1, due May 20 via Philly queer punk label Get Better Records. It's a loud, brash, rap/dance music fusion, and Zora says, "We wanted to make a song about metaphorically running up on somebody who didn’t give us what we were owed. In reality, this song is pretty explicitly about US Capitalism and how we need to just overthrow it."

--

SUPA BWE - "SERENGETI" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Chicago rapper Supa Bwe is releasing a new project, No Thanks, on March 25 via Freddy Got Magic, and it'll include this distorted, punk-rap protest song featuring Mick Jenkins.

--

JADA KINGDOM - "DICKMATIZED"

Reggae/R&B singer Jada Kingdom is back with a new song, "Dickmatized," a cool, chilled-out song that's about exactly what you think it's about.

--

IBLSS - RAJA'S SUN

Underground New York hip hop producer iblss has released this new project which is loaded with impressive guests, including Maassai, Nappy Nina, Quelle Chris, AKAI SOLO, Nakama, S!LENCE, and Zeroh, and the whole thing is a hazy, psychedelic head trip.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today