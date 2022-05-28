This week in hip hop, we got the very good new album from 700 Bliss (Moor Mother & DJ Haram), which you can read about in Notable Releases, and Eminem celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show with an expanded reissue, and you can check that out here. We also got new projects from Kamaiyah, Your Old Droog, Conway the Machine, and more, as well as new singles from M.I.A., Rico Nasty, Brandy (Jack Harlow diss), Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Chance the Rapper, Logic, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Muggs, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

M.I.A. - "THE ONE"

M.I.A. has signed to Island Records for her first album since 2016, MATA, and you can read more about lead single "The One" here.

--

RICO NASTY - "INTRUSIVE"

Rico Nasty continues to gear up for her anticipated new project, and its latest single is "Intrusive," which Rico says "tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements. The song is a true free style for me and takes you for a ride through my mind." The song does indeed have industrial elements, and the ride it takes you on is pretty wild.

--

BRANDY - "FIRST CLASS" FREESTYLE/JACK HARLOW DISS

After Jack Harlow seemed to not know very much about R&B veteran Brandy in an interview on Hot 97, Brandy said "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep" and that's exactly what she did on this new freestyle over the beat to Jack's hit "First Class."

--

CALVIN HARRIS, DUA LIPA & YOUNG THUG - "POTION"

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's "One Kiss" remains one of the best singles of the past few years, so it's exciting that they've teamed up once again, this time with Young Thug in tow too. It's full of future-funk magic, and it serves as a taste of Calvin's upcoming LP.

--

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - "SKANK ALL NIGHT (YOU WOT, YOU WOT)" (ft. MAJESTIC)

UK dance-rap party-starters Bad Boy Chiller Crew already released one of 2022's most fun albums with Disrespectful, and now they've teamed up with veteran UK MC Majestic for another new single, "Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)," which is just as high-energy as anything on their album.

--

KALI UCHIS - "DESAFINADO" (STAN GETZ & JOAO GILBERTO COVER)

Following the Diana Ross & Tame Impala song comes another taste of the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. This one finds Kali Uchis putting an appealingly modern twist on the bossa nova classic "Desfinado," popularized by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "A BAR ABOUT A BAR"

Chance the Rapper's been in the midst of his "writing exercises," and those have now produced this new song and self-directed video.

--

KAASH PAIGE - "24 HRS" (ft. LIL TJAY)

Dallas R&B singer Kaash Paige follows recent single "Girlfriend" with new single "24 Hrs," and it's an airy, downtempo song that Kaash says "is about taking risks. You got 24 hrs to finally do something you’ve been waiting for." She's got a new project on the way too (details TBA).

--

LOGIC - "ORVILLE" (ft. LIKE, BLU, & EXILE)

Logic has shared another single from his upcoming album Vinyl Days, and this one features Like alongside both members of the beloved underground rap group Blu & Exile. As the album name suggests, this album seems to find Logic channelling a more vintage sound, and this single takes us right back to the early '90s boom bap era.

--

MONEYBAGG YO - "SEE WAT I'M SAYIN"

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo returns with a new Tay Keith-produced single, and it's got a hook that makes this one sound like a surefire hit.

--

DJ MUGGS - "METROPOLIS" (ft. METHOD MAN & SLICK RICK)

Cypress Hill co-founder and prolific producer DJ Muggs is gearing up to release a third installment of his Soul Assassins albums, and new single "Metropolis" finds veteran rappers Method Man and Slick Rick gracing Muggs' ominous, hypnotic production.

--

MURA MASA - "BLESSING ME" (ft. PA SALIEU & SKILLIBENG)

Mura Masa has announced his third album, Demon Time, which is loaded with amazing guests, two of whom are on this great new single. Read more here.

--

TONY SHHNOW - "KEEP IN TOUCH"

Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow has shared the second single off his upcoming project Reflexions, following "Last Chance" (ft. ZelooperZ), and finds him shouting over a nostalgic, '90s R&B slow jam-style backdrop.

--

PLATO III - "HOLIDAY"

Texas indie rock-loving rapper Plato III has shared another taste of his upcoming album The Devil Has Texas (due 6/17 via Polyvinyl), and this one finds him toeing the line between dream pop and trap.

--

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY - "GOLDEN GREEN" (REMIX ft. WIKI)

Jazz/electronic/psychedelic UK musician Emma-Jean Thackray has released a new remix of "Golden Green" from her great 2021 debut album Yellow, and this new version features laid-back verses from the great New York rapper Wiki.

--

LEON THOMAS - "X-RATED" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

R&B singer Leon Thomas has signed to fellow crooner Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY label, and his first single for the label is the warm, soulful "X-Rated," which features a sentimental verse from Benny the Butcher.

--

KAMAIYAH - DIVINE TIMING EP

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has released her first new project in two years, the quick-and-dirty Divine Timing EP, which features seven tracks that find her doing what she does best. Features include Sada Baby, Da Boii, and Cash Kidd.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - YOD STEWART EP

The extremely prolific Your Old Droog has dropped yet another new project, the Yod Stewart EP, with seven songs that find him rapping over beats by Tha God Fahim, Conductor Williams, Nicholas Craven, and more.

--

TRILLMATIC & CONWAY THE MACHINE - ORGANIZED GRIME 2

Speaking of extremely prolific rappers, a new Conway the Machine project has arrived today. It features Benny the Butcher, Flee Lord, Rome Streetz, TF, and Vic Spencer, with beats by Mephux, Apollo Brown, and more.

--

HITKIDD & GLORILLA - "FNF (LET'S GO)"

As a bunch of other people have said, Hitkidd and Glorilla's "FNF (Let's Go)" is a serious contender for Song of the Summer. Glorilla is a previously little-known rapper from Memphis, while fellow Memphis native Hitkidd has made beats for Megan Thee Stallion, Bladee, Duke Deuce, Baby Tate, and others, and the two of them have struck gold with this collab, an ode to being single, not having to worry about cheating men, and just hanging with your girls.

--

--

