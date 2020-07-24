20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Still no sign of any Kanye West album, but there's plenty of other rap, R&B, and hip hop-adjacent music out this week, including the new Boldy James & Sterling Toles album, the new Flo Milli album, and singles from Earl Sweatshirt, J Cole, Headie One/Drake, Smino/JID/Kenny Beats, Princess Nokia, Gorillaz/Schoolboy Q, and much more. Scroll down for all the new rap and R&B we posted this week...

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "GHOST" (ft. NAVY BLUE)

The deluxe edition of Earl Sweatshirt's Feet of Clay got its digital release day, and that includes the first-ever digital release of "Ghost," which you can read more about here.

J COLE - "THE CLIMB BACK" & "LION KING ON ICE"

Following his controversial new song "Snow on tha Bluff," J Cole has dropped two more new songs, which are set to appear on his upcoming album The Fall Off. Cole produced "The Climb Back" himself and he did "Lion King on Ice" with DaBaby collaborator JetsonMade and T-Minus (who also co-produced Cole's standout 2019 single "Middle Child").

HEADIE ONE x DRAKE - "ONLY YOU FREESTYLE"

Fresh off releasing two new songs with DJ Khaled, Drake has just dropped one with Headie One, whose GANG is one of the year's best UK drill albums. "I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world. Scratch that—the best drill artist in the world," Drake said, and he clearly did his best impression of Headie's hometown scene for this one.

SMINO, JID & KENNY BEATS - "BAGUETTI"

Smino, JID, and Kenny Beats, who all contributed to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III, are all great artists on their own right, and "Baguetti" proves they sound pretty great together too.

PRINCESS NOKIA - "CYNTHIA" (prod. TONY SELTZER & ALAU)

NYC rapper Princess Nokia embraces her psychedelic side on this new Tony Seltzer & Alau-produced joint.

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD - "RIVIERA BEACH" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

The prolific Curren$y dropped a new Harry Fraud-produced project, The OutRunners, and among the highlights is this song with a few very memorable one-liners by Griselda's Conway the Machine.

REESE LAFLARE - "HO HOOK" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Reese LAFLARE has a new project called Diva, Vol. 2 on the way, and the latest single finds him pairing his own auto-tuned sing-raps with hard-hitting grit from Benny the Butcher.

GORILLAZ - "PAC-MAN ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

Gorillaz have continued their Song Machine series with this new Pac Man-inspired song which features Schoolboy Q, whose fired-up verse makes for a nice contrast to Damon Albarn's hazy hook.

KINGDOM - "NO MORE SAME" (ft. LUVK)

LA electronic musician Kingdom will release his new album NEUROFIRE on September 18 via his own Fade to Mind label, and first single "No More Same" is a pretty killer offering of avant-R&B led by guest lead singer LUVK.

TWELVE'LEN - "JITS"

Florida R&B singer and Denzel Curry collaborator Twelve'Len is releasing his new EP Tomorrow After One in "late July / early August," and this smooth-as-molasses new song is a very promising taste.

070 SHAKE - "GUILTY CONSCIENCE" (TAME IMPALA REMIX)

NJ rapper/singer 070 Shake has released a new Tame Impala remix of her song "Guilty Conscience," and it basically sounds like "Guilty Conscience" with an added dose of psych-pop. Pretty cool.

GUNNA - "RELENTLESS" (ft. LIL UZI VERT) & "STREET SWEEPER" (ft. FUTURE)

Gunna's Wunna is one of the year's biggest rap albums, and today it got a deluxe edition with eight new songs including one featuring Lil Uzi Vert and one featuring Future.

POP SMOKE - "PARANOIA" (ft. GUNNA & YOUNG THUG)

15 more Pop Smoke songs came out today (on what would've been Pop's 21st birthday) on the deluxe edition of the late Brooklyn rapper's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. That includes the much-anticipated "Paranoia," which features Gunna and Young Thug (but not Pusha T). Read more here.

SADA BABY - "BILLIE HOLIDAY" (ft. DEJ LOAF)

Rising Detroit rapper Sada Baby dropped his new album Bartier Bounty 2 today, and among the highlights is this song featuring fellow Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf. They both show off melodic and tougher sides, and they sound great together.

BFB DA PACKMAN - "MADE ME MAD" (ft. DICE SOHO)

Speaking of Sada Baby, his "Free Joe Exotic" collaborator Bfb Da Packman (originally from Flint, Michigan, now based in Houston) dropped this new song featuring fellow Houston rapper Dice Soho, and it's a great example of Packman's over-the-top, show-stealing style.

BOBBY SESSIONS - "MADE A WAY"

Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions contributed this booming, triumphant song to FIFA 21, and it's also out now as a single.

THE KICKDRUMS - "SLEEPING LIMB" (ft. R.A. THE RUGGED MAN)

The Kickdrums' new album came out todaay and was prefaced earlier this week by this song featuring veteran rapper R.A. the Rugged Man. Read more here.

TERRELL HINES - "BALANCE"

Following his recent Vince Staples-featuring single, Terrell Hines has dropped another new song which is one part classic soul, one part classic rap.

BUSTY AND THE BASS - "GO SO FAR" (ft. SLUM VILLAGE’S ILLA J & JON CONNOR)

Canadian 8-piece hip hop/soul collective Busty and the Bass are releasing their new album Eddie (ft. George Clinton, Macy Gray, and others, produced by OutKast/Tyler the Creator collaborator Neal Pogue, and executive produced by Earth Wind & Fire's Verdine White) on August 14 via Arts & Crafts, and the new single is a blend of funk, soul, jazz, and rap that features Slum Village’s Illa J and Dr. Dre collaborator Jon Connor.

J BAVLIN, DUA LIPA, BAD BUNNY & TAINY - "UN DÍA"

J Balvin taps frequent collaborators Bad Bunny and Tainy, as well an English-language hook from UK pop star Dua Lipa, for this new jam that sounds as gigantic as you'd hope.

