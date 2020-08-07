20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Australian rapper Tkay Maidza's 4AD debut (ft. JPEGMAFIA and Kari Faux) is the must-hear hip hop project of the week (read about it in Notable Releases), and we also got tons of cool new singles, including Cardi B/Megan, Kali Uchis/Rico Nasty, Machinedrum/Freddie Gibbs, Armani Caesar, Jamila Woods, Flatbush Zombies/James Blake, IDK/JID/Kenny Mason, Anderson .Paak/JID/Noname/Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Popcaan/Drake, DaBaby, and much more...

CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION - "WAP"

In a team-up that seems designed to break the internet, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released a collaborative new song, "WAP" (which stands for "wet ass pussy"). Read more about it here.

MACHINEDRUM - "KANE TRAIN" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

Machinedrum has announced a new album and released this great new single featuring Freddie Gibbs, which you can read more about here.

ARMANI CAESAR - "SIMPLY DONE" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER, prod. DJ PREMIER)

Fresh off a standout verse on Westside Gunn's recently-released album Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, Armani Caesar has made her Griselda debut with new song featuring Benny the Butcher and produced by DJ Premier. Read more here.

CHIKA - "U SHOULD"

Chika follows her great EP Industry Games with this new dose of acoustic guitar-fueled rap&B.

JAMILA WOODS - "SULA"

Jamila Woods has released her first new song since 2019's great LEGACY! LEGACY!, and you can read more about it here.

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES - "AFTERLIFE" (prod. JAMES BLAKE)

Flatbush Zombies and James Blake team up on this new song, which you can read more about here.

IDK, JID, KENNY MASON & DJ SCHEME - "CEREAL"

If you guessed these four teaming up would result in a very awesome dose of psychedelic rap, you guessed right.

ANDERSON .PAAK - "LOCKDOWN" (REMIX ft. JID, NONAME & JAY ROCK)

Anderson. Paak has released a new remix of his recently released Jay Rock collab "Lockdown," and this one features new verses by JID and Noname. That's a very, very cool team and they very much deliver.

DOJA CAT - "FREAK"

Doja Cat continues to be prolific, and today she returns with the chilled-out, vocal-jazz-inspired "Freak."

KALI UCHIS & RICO NASTY - "AQUÍ YO MANDO"

Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty put their heads together for some dizzying, airy R&B that's sung mostly in Spanish.

2 CHAINZ - "MONEY MAKER" (ft. LIL WAYNE)

Last night, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross went head to head on the latest Verzuz. Today, both rappers released new songs. 2 Chainz has offered up this luxurious-sounding Lil Wayne collab. And...

RICK ROSS - "PINNED TO THE CROSS" (ft. FINN MATTHEWS)

...Rick Ross went in a darker direction on his new single, which also takes a shot at Terry Crews.

POPCAAN - FIXTAPE (2 SONGS ft. DRAKE)

Jamaican dancehall great Popcaan dropped a new mixtape today, and among other things, there are two songs featuring Drake.

JUICE WRLD & THE WEEKND - "SMILE"

The Weeknd, who's been having a major year, has released a new collaboration with the late emo-rapper Juice WRLD. "Wish we could celebrate together," The Weeknd wrote.

14 TRAPDOORS - "ORION'S BELT" (ft. CHE NOIR & CAMOFLAUGE MONK)

Buffalo alt-rap trio 14 trapdoors are releasing the Camoflauge Monk-produced Eileen soon, and today they released this new song which features another great Buffalo rapper, Che Noir.

YOUNG M.A - "BIG STEPPA"

Young M.A continues to be very good at churning out her own fresh version of classic New York rap, and this song is no exception.

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "LEMON" (ft. METHOD MAN)

Conway the Machine announced a new album and released this new Method Man collab from it. Read more here.

645AR - "SUM BOUT U" (ft. FKA TWIGS)

645AR is a buzzed-about, Bronx-born, Atlanta-based rapper who sounds like he ingested copious amounts of helium and then still digitally pitched-up his voice after that, and he tapped FKA twigs for his latest single.

DABABY - BLAME IT ON BABY (DELUXE EDITION)

Dababy has released a deluxe edition of Blame It Baby with 10 new tracks, including one with Young Thug ("Blind") and one with Gunna ("TLC").

K.A.A.N - ALL PRAISE IS DUE (PROD. BIG GHOST LTD)

Big Ghost Ltd is on a roll this year with his own very good album Carpe Noctem, his production on the Conway the Machine EP No One Mourns The Wicked, and more, and now he also produced the new album by motormouthed Maryland rapper K.A.A.N.

