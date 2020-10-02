20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new albums from Westside Gunn (read our review), YG, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, Smoke DZA, Flee Lord, Alchemist, Sa-Roc, and more, plus new singles from Megan Thee Stallion, Jorja Smith/Popcaan, Small Bills, Denzel Curry, Ella Mai, Lupe Fiasco, Seba Kaapstad/Quelle Chris, Chuck Strangers, and more.

We also recently rounded up the best rap albums of September, and there's even more new music out for today's Bandcamp fundraiser.

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "DON'T STOP" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Ahead of her performance on SNL this Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new song and you can read more about it here.

--

JORJA SMITH - "COME OVER" (ft. POPCAAN)

UK soul/R&B singer Jorja Smith and Jamaican dancehall singer Popcaan offer up a very appealing fusion of their styles on this new collab.

--

SMALL BILLS (ELUCID & THE LASSO) - "ET DIAMOND" (ft. KONCEPT JACKSON)

Elucid and The Lasso have released the second single off their anticipated collaborative album as Small Bills, Don't Play It Straight, which is due 10/30 via Mello Music Group. This one features Koncept Jackson and it's a dose of hypnotic, psychedelic rap.

--

BRYSON TILLER - "OUTTA TIME" (ft. DRAKE)

R&B giant Bryson Tiller released his new album A N N I V E R S A R Y today, and it features just one guest appearance: Drake, who shows up in fine form on "Outta Time."

--

21 SAVAGE x METRO BOOMIN - "MR. RIGHT NOW" (ft. DRAKE)

Bryson Tiller's album isn't the only major album out today featuring Drake. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's anticipated SAVAGE MODE II has arrived, and Drake lends a verse to "Mr. Right Now."

--

DENZEL CURRY - "LIVE FROM THE ABYSS"

Denzel Curry has released a new protest song as a Bandcamp exclusive, with all net proceeds going to Dream Defenders, which was founded in 2012 after the killing of Travyon Martin and "[organizes] Black and Brown youth to build power in our communities to advance a new vision we have for the state." It's a loud, distorted, powerful song from an artist who's already part of one of 2020's most iconic protest songs.

--

ELLA MAI - "NOT ANOTHER LOVE SONG"

Ella Mai's knack for making airy, captivating R&B is in fine form on new single "Not Another Love Song."

--

BLACKPINK - "BET YOU WANNA" (ft. CARDI B)

The gigantic K-pop group BLACKPINK group released THE ALBUM today, and among its eight tracks is this one with a show-stealing verse from Cardi B.

--

DUA LIPA - "LEVITATING" (REMIX ft. DABABY)

It's the year of Dua Lipa, who's got a very fun new album and an entirely remixed version of it out, and now she's also got another new remix of standout track "Levitating" featuring a new verse from the increasingly massive DaBaby.

--

KALI UCHIS & JHAY CORTEZ - "LA LUZ"

Genre-crossing R&B singer Kali Uchis and Latin trapper Jhay Cortez put their heads together for the moody new track "La Luz."

--

LUPE FIASCO - "OH YES" & APOLOGETIC"

Lupe Fiasco is back with two catchy, pop-rap-tinged songs, both produced by Soundtrakk.

--

WESTSIDE GUNN - "ALL PRAISES" (ft. BOLDY JAMES & JADAKISS)

Westside Gunn's new album Who Made The Sunshine is here. No singles were released from it, but if you're looking for a place to start, this song is a good one.

--

SEBA KAAPSTAD - "OUR PEOPLE" (ft. QUELLE CHRIS)

Johannesburg, South Africa neo-soul group Seba Kaapstad are releasing a new album, Konke, on November 13 via Mello Music Group. It features Georgia Anne Muldrow, Oddisee, and Quelle Chris, the latter of whom is on opening track/lead single "Our People." Read more here.

--

JIMMY EDGAR - "GET UP" (ft. DANNY BROWN)

Detroit electronic musician Jimmy Edgar has released a new two-song single featuring the zany SOPHIE collaboration "METAL" and the subwoofer-rattling "GET UP," led by some perfectly matched rapping by Danny Brown.

--

TIGA & HUDSON MOHAWKE - "VSOD (VELVET SKY OF DREAMS)" (ft. ABRA)

Tiga and Hudson Mohawke have followed "Love Minus Zero" with their second collaborative single of 2020, and this one's a thumping track featuring the vocals of avant-R&B singer Abra.

--

GIRL TALK & BAS - "FALLIN'"

Though probably best known as a mash-up artist, Girl Talk is also a pretty great rap producer and he's now got a new song out with Dreamville's Bas.

--

ARI LENNOX - "CHOCOLATE POMEGRANATE"

Dreamville's Ari Lennox is back with a dose of atmospheric, syrupy-smooth R&B.

--

CHUCK STRANGERS - "REGULAR SEASON"

Chuck Strangers is back with a grainy, crackling new single, and he promises "much more to come."

--

LIAM BAILEY - "CHAMPION" (REMIX ft. BLACK THOUGHT)

UK artist Liam Bailey, who's of half-Jamaican, half-English descent, blends reggae, soul, and more on his upcoming album Ekundayo (due November 13 via Big Crown), and its song "Champion" also has a remix featuring a verse by The Roots' Black Thought.

--

--