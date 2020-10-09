20 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It's been another stacked week for rap/R&B/etc, with the new Headie One album (which I reviewed for Notable Releases), and songs from Benny the Butcher, Junglepussy, Ghetts/Skepta, Reason/Rapsody, Bun B, Caleb Giles, Chuck Strangers, CupcakKe, Preme/Popcaan/Davido, Big Boi/Killer Mike, and more. Scroll down for all the hip hop we posted this week...

JUNGLEPUSSY - "MAIN ATTRACTION"

New York rapper Junglepussy has announced a new album coming out on Jagjaguwar in two weeks, and you can read more about the great lead single "Main Attraction" here.

--

SA-ROC - "THE BLACK RENAISSANCE" (ft. BLACK THOUGHT)

One of the highlights of Sa-Roc's new album The Sharecropper's Daughter, "The Black Renaissance" finds her and Black Thought trading bloodthirsty verses over equally ominous, jazz-inflected production.

--

FIELDED - DEMISEXUAL VIOLENCE

Brooklyn's Fielded has transformed from electronic art pop into something more firmly planted within the world of R&B, and that very comes across on her very good new album Demisexual Violence, which features guest verses from Armand Hammer members Elucid and billy woods.

--

GHETTS - "IC3" (ft. SKEPTA)

UK rappers Ghetts and Skepta team up on "IC3," which is named for the code police used to identify Black suspects in the UK. As you'd expect from this pair and a song title like that, this is powerful stuff.

--

REASON - "I CAN MAKE IT" (ft. RAPSODY)

Reason just dropped his new album New Beginnings on TDE today, and along with some of the collabs he released already (like Vince Staples and Schoolboy Q) comes this new collab with the great Rapsody.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "TIMELESS" (ft. LIL WAYNE & BIG SEAN)

Benny the Butcher's new Hit-Boy-produced album will be out next week, and you can read more about lead single "Timeless" here.

--

PAPOOSE - "KICKBACK" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE & FRENCH MONTANA)

Benny's not the only Griselda member with new material out today; Conway's also on this throwback East Coast bounce by Papoose.

--

MASEGO - "SILVER TONGUE DEVIL" (ft. SHENSEEA)

Genre-defying musician Masego has a "concept EP" on the way, and its new single "Silver Tongue Devil" features fast-rising Jamaican singer Shenseea. It finds a balance between airy neo-soul, jazzy horns, Shenseea's dancehall vibes, and more.

--

BOATHOUSE - "SUCKERS" (ft. BUN B)

Chicago producer BoatHouse (who's worked with Quelle Chris, Kemba, and others), has a new track featuring the legendary Bun B of UGK. BoatHouse's production is part throwback, part futuristic, and Bun B handles it like the pro that he is.

--

CALEB GILES - "NO DIFFERENCE"

Caleb Giles plays saxophone in the genre-less NYC group Standing on the Corner and he's also a great rapper, who will release a new album, Meditations, on October 21 via self-release. His chilled-out yet impactful delivery is in fine form on new single "No Difference," which finds him rapping over jazzy, soulful, psychedelic production and comes with Naquan Rollings-directed video shot in various locations in NYC.

--

CHUCK STRANGERS - "LUKE CRIB"

It was also just revealed that Caleb will one of the guests on fellow New York rapper Chuck Strangers' new EP Too Afraid To Dance, due October 13 via his own Sounds of Beverly label. Ka and Navy Blue will be on the EP too, and it'll feature his recently released single "Regular Season" and his just-released "Luke Crib," a short but sweet song that comes with a Levi Turner-directed video. More info on the EP here.

--

JAY NICE, RU$H & THA GOD FAHIM - "GRANDIOSE"

Rappers RU$H, Tha God Fahim and Jay Nice will release An Album Called Classic, produced entirely by Wolf Wilson (and featuring one song with Quelle Chris), on October 28. Lead single "Grandiose" is a hypnotic, psychedelic rap song that sounds like the aural equivalent to weed smoke.

--

ANDERSON .PAAK - "JEWELZ" (prod. TIMBALAND)

Anderson. Paak's been dropping singles all year, and now he's back with another, which finds him delivering pitched-up vocals over a funky Timbaland beat.

--

CUPCAKKE - "ELEPHANT"

CupcakKe's been dropping a handful of new songs lately, and this hard-hitting, no-frills track proves she's still got a lot to say.

--

NAS, DAVE EAST, STYLES P, REMY MA, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, RAHDAMUSPRIME - "THE MECCA"

Netflix's The Forty-Year-Old Version premieres today. It was written and directed by Radha Blank, who also stars as frustrated playwright and Harlem high school teacher. To quote Vox, "She likes the play she’s written about a couple living in Harlem, but to get it produced she’ll have to change it to align with a prominent white producer’s ideas about what a play should be — and her exasperations drive her to a (hilarious) breaking point that seems to scuttle her future chances of ever getting a play on stage again. Bereft, but exhilarated, she has an epiphany: She’s going to try becoming a hip-hop performer instead." Her rap moniker is RadhaMUSPrime, and along with the premiere of the show comes this new song which finds RadhaMUSPrime joined by some actual New York rap greats.

--

PREME & POPCAAN - "COMFORTABLE" (ft. DAVIDO)

Fresh off dancehall great Popcaan releasing an album that has two songs featuring Drake, OVO's Preme and Popcaan are set to release a collaborative EP, Link Up, next week (10/16). This new single features Afrobeats star Davido and it's a compelling, genre-blurring track.

--

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN - "WE THE ONES" (ft. KILLER MIKE & BIG RUBE, ORGANIZED NOIZE REMIX)

It's a Dungeon Family reunion on this new remix of 2017's "We The Ones." "In a time of so much despair we wanted to give the people a little light to live to," said Big Boi of the new track.

--

BEBE REXHA - "BABY, I'm JEALOUS" (ft. DOJA CAT)

R&B/pop singer Bebe Rexha and rapper Doja Cat take on social media-induced insecurity on this funk-infused new track that comes with one hell of a music video.

--

JHENE AIKO - "VOTE"

Jhene Aiko encourages you to vote with this airy R&B song that debuted during blackish's hour-long special on the 2020 election on Saturday.

--

LIL WAYNE - "NFL" (ft. GUDDA GUDDA & HOODYBABY)

Lil Wayne's had a busy year, and that just got busier with this new song "NFL," which Wayne says is for the official soundtrack of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

--

--