20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review five new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, show recaps, track premieres, and more all day. That includes a lot of tour announcements, a list of tonight's NYC shows, and NY shows that just went on sale. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here’s a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

TOKYO POLICE CLUB - "SIMPLE DUDE"

Tokyo Police Club have shared another song from their first album in four years, TPC (due October 5 via Dine Alone). "Simple Dude" is a rocker that sounds a little more like their early material than their last album did, perhaps inspired by revisiting their early material on tour last year.

--

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT - "INDIANS NEVER DIE"

Black Belt Eagle Scout is giving a wider release to her debut album Mother Of My Children next week (9/14) via Saddle Creek, and she's now streaming another track from it, "Indians Never Die." This one's a gorgeously atmospheric song with a bit of a post-rock vibe, and it's lyrically about some very serious stuff. Main member Katherine Paul says "‘Indians Never Die’ is a call out to colonizers and those who don’t respect the Earth; they don’t care about the water, they don’t care about how they are destroying what is around them." Also, her tour with Saintseneca hits NYC tonight (9/6).

--

MEN I TRUST - "SEVEN"

While Montreal indie pop outfit Men I Trust haven't announced a new record, the band has been sharing a few one-off singles, and this recent track continues their trajectory of crafting light, breezy dream pop tunes. The song's slightly surreal music video serves as a fitting backdrop for the track's hazy sound, which will pair well with Wild Nothing on their upcoming tour together.

--

DIZZEE RASCAL - "MONEY RIGHT" (FT. SKEPTA)

UK grime stars Dizzee Rascal and Skepta have teamed for this new single, "Money Tight," which is the first single from Diz's new EP (due out soon). Their respective styles -- Skepta, controlled; Dizzee, manic -- work well together against this slow-burn beat.

VOIVOD - "ALWAYS MOVING"

Prog-thrash vets Voivod's new album The Wake comes out September 21 via Century Media, and they've just released a new song from it, "Always Moving," which is both psychedelic and headbang-worthy in equal measure.

--

RICHARD THOMPSON - "13 RIVERS" (ALBUM STREAM)

Legendary British folk songwriter Richard Thompson's newest LP 13 Rivers isn't officially out until next week, but the record is streaming one week early via NPR. The record features Thompson's signature, moody vocal style and skillful guitar playing, along with a full backing band. As NPR writes, "Thompson more than manages to bring [his spectacular] live energy and those searing and soaring guitar solos to life in the studio, with an ace band, his commanding voice and eloquent storytelling." Stream the full album HERE.

--

LONNIE HOLLEY - "SOMETIMES I WANNA DANCE"

The first single off cult artist Lonnie Holley's upcoming album MITH, "I Woke Up In A Fucked-Up America," is a dark song inspired by struggle and injustice. That kind of thing is very powerful, but in Lonnie's own words, "Sometimes I Wanna Dance." That's the name of the much more joyous sounding song he just released, which features piano by fellow cult artist Laraaji. "For the accompanying video, Lonnie and a film crew created their own juke joint, Tonky’s Rocket Ship, in the middle of Atlanta and called up some of the city’s blues legends to play the band," according to a press release.

--

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "SPRINT" and "FAWN"

Tyler, the Creator continues to drop "new" songs with instrumentals from his 2015 album Cherry Bomb, and the latest are "SPRINT," which uses the instrumental from "RUN," and "FAWN," from "FUCKING YOUNG/PERFECT." Regarding the latter, Tyler said it's "not a 'rework', 'new mix' or 'different version,'" but the "original instrumental by gap tooth t."

--

DEVENDRA BANHART - "25TH"

A new compilation, 27: The Most Perfect Album, collects songs about each of the U.S. Constitution's 27 amendments from WNYC's More Perfect podcast. We already heard Kevin Morby's contribution, about the 24th Amendment, and now Devendra Banhart has shared his, about the 25th, which deals with filling vacancies in the presidency and presidential disabilities.

--

GUERILLA TOSS - "COME UP WITH ME"

NYC band Guerilla Toss go full-on 1980 helium-filled new wave on this new single from their forthcoming album Twisted Crystal (due out 9/14 on DFA). Synth-lines ping pong, guitars spiral to the sky, and the chorus is very infectious.

--

DAVID CROSBY - "GLORY"

The legendary David Crosby shared the first single from his upcoming album, which we wrote more about here.

--

ANTARCTIGO VESPUCCI - "WHITE NOISE"

Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren's collaborative project Antarctigo Vespucci announced its first album for Polyvinyl and shared the lead single, which we wrote more about here.

--

TYPESETTER - "MONOGAMY I (GLISS HAPPENING)"

Chicago punks Typesetter are releasing a new album on 6131 in October, and we wrote more about the new single here.

--

PHONY PPL - "WAY TOO FAR"

NYC hip hop/neo-soul band Phony Ppl's new album comes out this Fall and we wrote more about the lead single here.

--

PHOSPHORESCENT - "CHRISTMAS DOWN UNDER"

Phosphorescent released the second single off their first album in five years, which we wrote more about here.

--

JULIA HOLTER - "I SHALL LOVE 2"

Julia Holter announced her first album in three years and released the first single, which we wrote more about here.

--

LIP TALK - "ALL THIS LIGHT"

Sarah K. Pedinotti used to play in Secret Machines and is a touring member of Okkervil River, but she makes music on her own as Lip Talk. Her full-length debut is out in January and you can listen to the first single, and read more about it HERE.

--

CHARLES BRADLEY - "I FEEL A CHANGE"

We lost Charles Bradley last year, but there will be one last album consisting of unreleased songs and non-LP tracks. Check out first single "I Feel a Change" and get more info HERE.

--

LOW - DOUBLE NEGATIVE (ALBUM STREAM)

Low are streaming their new album. Listen here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the 'New Songs' archive.