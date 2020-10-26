20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JESU - "ALONE"

Jesu follows this year's Never EP with his first full-length in seven years, Terminus, on 11/13. He just released the new song "Alone," a gorgeous shoegaze/dream pop/post-rock song that finds Jesu in very bright, upbeat territory.

--

WORLD BE FREE - "DOWN & BEYOND"

Hardcore supergroup World Be Free (members of Terror, Youth of Today, Judge, etc) have shared another track off their anticipated new EP One Time For Unity, and as you'd expect from this band, it's a classic-sounding, '80s/'90s-style ripper that still feels fresh today.

--

RECORD SETTER - "A PORTRAYAL," "AN EXPLANATION" & "FUTURE TENSE"

Denton, Texas' Record Setter combine melodic Midwest emo with raw, harsh screamo on these three very promising songs, which are off their new album I Owe You Nothing. It comes out November 6 via Topshelf, but in their new Band to Watch feature on Stereogum, the band tell Ian Cohen that they're giving the album a unique livestreamed release party on Halloween night.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "TOP OF THE WORLD" (PATTY GRIFFIN COVER, ft. BARTEES STRANGE)

Dave Hause released EPs of Patty Griffin and Dillinger Four covers, including songs with cool guests like Brian Fallon and Laura Stevenson, and here's his Patty Griffin cover that features rising, genre-defying artist Bartees Strange.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "I HATE EVERYTHING" (ft. ACTION BRONSON)

The always-great rap producer The Alchemist continues his prolific 2020 with a new album, The Food Villain. It's mostly instrumental, but there are a couple guests, including this song with frequent collaborator Action Bronson. As always, these two go great together.

--

LANDSHAPES - "DRAMA" & "LET ME BE"

UK band Landshapes will release new album Contact on November 20 via Bella Union. The dreampoppy "Drama" is out "the imbalance of emotional labor that can happen between men and women, and in those instances all the work women often have to do to manage and protect fragile egos"; while the clamatos "Let Me Be" is "an inside-out critique of white male self-entitlement set to a whirligig of organs, chants and fuzzy math-rock guitars."

--

THESE NEW PURITANS - "WE WANT WAR [DRUMS]"

These New Puritans are releasing a 10th anniversary edition of Hidden on December 4 via Domino, and featuring unreleased recordings, live tracks and more. One of those unreleased session recordings is a "[Drums]" version of their single "We Want War."

--

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "BLUE" FT. SUFJAN STEVENS

"'Blue' speaks of an admission in confidence to a friend," Angelo De Augustine says of his delicate new single. "The eternal and symbiotic bond of mother and child, and an inquisition into our inner pain, investigating if we are forever bound by it." It features frequent collaborator Sufjan Stevens on vocals, piano and guitar, and it comes out as a double A-side with his April single "Santa Barbara" later this year via Asthmatic Kitty.

--

EDITH FROST - "LITTLE SIGN"

Chicago singer-songwriter Edith Frost released a new EP back in May which was her first new music in 15 years. She's now back with this election-themed protest song, "Little Sign." Says Edith: "I wanted to make a song about how much I fucking hate Trump and what he’s done to America. The last four years have been a hellride. It’s beyond me why anybody wouldn’t see him the way I do, as an evil, malicious black hole of greed and ego. Fuck that guy!! But anyway, that wasn’t going to be a very good song, so I wrote this one instead. It’s a little more oblique and uplifting. It focuses less on the misery and hatred, and more on the optimism we can hold on to. We have the power to change things by using our voices and our VOTES. Make a sign to carry around, make a phone call to your representative, make a promise that you’ll vote for someone better. Let’s hope the worst is upon us now, and better days are coming very soon. Fingers crossed."

--

LIVE SKULL - "ADEMA"

NYC vets Like Skull release new album Dangerous Visions on December 11 via Bronson Recordings, with one side being new recordings and the other being tracks from 1989, including Peel Sessions. Guitarist Tom Paine calls "Adema" a "jacked-up smash-n-grab that still makes a pretty fine impression."

--

SMALL CRUSH - "RUNNING"

Indie-pop-punks Small Crush are back with new single "Running," which feels like the sonic equivalent of a warm, sunny day.

--

JID - "CLUDDER FREESTYLE"

JID's been busy this year with Spillage Village and guest verses, and now he's back with his own new single, which finds his melodic motormouth style in fine form.

--

JEEZY - "BACK" (ft. YO GOTTI)

Atlanta rappers and collaborators T.I. and Jeezy will do a Verzuz battle on November 19, and ahead of that Jeezy released this new classic-Jeezy-sounding song.

--

POSTHUMA - "GLORIA BEATTY"

Madison, Wisconsin's Posthuma dropped a new three-song EP which was self-produced and mixed/mastered by Shin Guard's Owen Traynor. Opening track "Gloria Beatty" has a video, and it's a pretty killer dose of metallic yet melodic screamo.

--

MIKE PARK & CATBITE - "YOU FEEL LIKE YOU'RE IN QUICKSAND"

Mike Park is a ska lifer and Catbite are one of the best new ska bands around. They come together on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

XENIA RUBINOS - "WHO SHOT YA?"

Xenia Rubinos is back with a powerful new song and video that you can read more about here.

--

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER - "NO NIGHTMARES" (ft. THE WEEKND)

Oneohtrix Point Never's new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never comes out this Friday (10/30) via Warp, and he's now released another suite from the album with five new songs, one of which features The Weeknd. Read more and hear the other four here.

--

OUTKAST - "B.O.B. (BOMBS OVER BAGHDAD" (ZACK DE LA ROCHA REMIX)

This Friday (10/30), OutKast will release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their classic 2000 album Stankonia on streaming services and as Vinyl Me, Please's record of the month. It's got a few bonus tracks, and perhaps the most anticipated one is the remix of "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" by Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha, which was originally released only to radio and never available commercially. Read more here.

--

SOFT KILL - "FATIGUE" (BLITZ COVER, ft. JERRY A of POISON IDEA)

Soft Kill are releasing a 7" with two Blitz covers, including this one featuring the legendary Jerry A of Poison Idea. Read more here.

--

ANTI-FLAG - "BORN TO RUN"

Anti-Flag will release 20/20 Division -- an expanded edition of this year's 20/20 Vision -- on Friday, and it'll include the previously unreleased ripper "Born To Run" (not a Springsteen cover), which you can hear now if you pre-save the album.

--

