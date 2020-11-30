20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BOKANI DYER - "KE NAKO"

Indaba Is, "a compilation of current South African improvised music and jazz," comes out January 29 via Brownswood Recordings, and the first track released from it is Bokani Dyer's stunning "Ke Nako."

--

STR4TA - "ASPECTSS"

UK jazz-funk group STR4TA are releasing a new album, Aspects, on February 19 via Brownswood, and you can hear the hypnotic groove of the nearly-eight-minute title track now.

--

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD - "RIVIERA BEACH" (EXTENDED CLIP ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE & BOLDY JAMES)

Curren$y and Harry Fraud released a Bonus Footage EP with more tracks from the sessions that produced The OutRunners, and that includes this new version of "Riviera Beach" with a newly-added verse by Boldy James, who's the perfect fit for this song's laid-back psychedelia.

--

TOBE NWIGWE - "FATHER FIGURE" (ft. BLACK THOUGHT & ROYCE DA 5'9")

Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe recently went viral, and now he has released a new song featuring two well-respected vets, who he stands tall next to.

--

LOST HORIZONS – “EVERY BEAT THAT PASSED” (FEAT. KAVI KWAI)

Lost Horizons, the duo of Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz) will release Part 1 of their guest-filled two-part album In Quiet Moments this Friday, and here's one last early taste, a collaboration with Swedish singer and producer Kavi Kwai. "Richie came up with the piano part for this and it grabbed my attention immediately,” Raymonde says. “That ‘waltz’ rhythm is pretty much in my DNA from my Cocteaus days, and the other instrumentation just kinda flowed out in a rush of emotion and memory. Discovering Kavi Kwai was akin to roaming the beaches of Bognor with a defective metal detector and discovering a whopping blue diamond. She is from Sweden and on hearing her music, I vowed to create a track especially for her. When I received her vocal back, I had that unusual experience of simultaneously laughing and crying at the same time. Laughing because I couldn’t believe how incredible it was, and crying because she turned our tune into a beautifully sad song which really moved me. Still does to be honest.”

--

I BREAK HORSES - "DEATH ENGINE" (THE FIELD REMIX)

I Break Horses, the dreampop project of Maria Linden, will release a new 12" single on February 5 with two tracks from this year's Warnings: "Death Engine" remixed into ambience by The Field, and "Turn" remixed by Mythlogen.

--

MAXÏMO PARK - "I DON'T KNOW WHAT I'M DOING"

Maxïmo Park's new album Nature Always Wins is out in February and here's another pre-release single. “It's about taking responsibility for how your own behaviour can affect other people, and how nobody knows it all, but that doesn't stop us from trying," says frontman Paul Smith. "More personally, it's about the fears and self-doubt I've experienced as a new parent, which we've tried to put across in our new video via the more abstract notion of an endless ladder!”

--

DAVE VETTRAINO (THE HECKS) - "BENTON HARBOR"

Chicago musician, engineer and producer Dave Vettraino -- who plays in The Hecks -- will release solo album Exercise this week via Fire Talk. "Benton Harbor" is a nice bit of ethereal loop pedal work, or as Dave puts it, “harmonically still or droney music without overdeveloping it.”

--

JOHN CARROLL KIRBY - "LOVE THEME"

John Carroll Kirby, who has played with Solange, Blood Orange, Frank Ocean, Connan Mockasin and more, is the latests artist to contribute to Mexican Summer's "Looking Glass" digital singles series. "Love Theme" is jazzy and psychedelic, with some very cosmic synthesizers sailing high in the mix.

--

WITCH EGG (OH SEES) – “GREENER POOLS”

Witch Egg is an "improvised set of songs" by Osees' John Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Greg Coates & Tom Dolas. "When you’ve left the world behind, you will need a soundtrack while you lay in dream stasis," says Dwyer. "This is it."

--

POM POM SQUAD - "LAST CHRISTMAS" (WHAM COVER)

How many covers of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" does the world need? At least a couple more, apparently. Here's NYC's Pom Pom Squad with a synth-rock take on the track. It's from a new comp out this Friday, titled Simply Having a Wonderful Compilation and featuring Ohmme, Sad13, Diet Cig, Pronoun, Melkbelly, and more.

--

U.S. GIRLS FT. RICH MOREL - "SANTA STAY HOME"

"When one stops to really think about it, Santa is creepy and Christmas makes no damn sense," Meg Remy says. She wrote her anti-consumerist minded new holiday song with Rich Morel.

--

ARLO PARKS - "LAST CHRISTMAS" (WHAM COVER)

Meanwhile here's another "Last Christmas" cover, this one by Arlo Parks who chills things out considerably.

--

JAMES BLAKE - "IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER"

Part of a series of holiday singles for Apple Music, James Blake takes Christina Rossetti poem "In the Bleak Midwinter" (which was also recently covered by Jarvis Cocker and Chilly Gonzales).

--

BEABADOOBEE - "WINTER WONDERLAND"

Another of Apple Music's holiday singles, Beabadoobee offers up this very traditional orchestral version of "Winter Wonderland."

--

RON GALLO - "WHITE CHRISTMAS"

"A few years ago around Christmas I sat on the floor solo in front of a TV fireplace and listened to the Dean Martin Christmas Album 12 full times on repeat then recorded this cover," says Ron Gallo. "I love the old crooner stuff. It's like a blanket. With how 2020 has been, I've leaned heavy into nostalgia as a mental survival tactic so figured I'd give this track a proper release and used a photo of me as a kid on Christmas as the cover art as another way to return to what seemed like 'simpler times."

--

THE RAGING NATHANS - "CAN'T RELATE"

Two punk bands, Dayton, OH's The Raging Nathans and Joliet, IL's The Reaganomics, are releasing the Midwest Duress split EP this Friday (12/4) via Rad Girlfriend/Red Scare, and you can read more about new single "Can't Relate" here.

--

BEACH BUNNY - "GOOD GIRLS (DON'T GET USED)"

"As a veteran of engaging with emotionally unavailable people, I wanted to create a sassy song that calls out players by talking down to them as if they were children, showing that poor communication skills and mind games are immature," Beach Bunny's Lili Trifilio says of their new single "Good Girls (Don't Get Used)." "It shifts the blame to the person that was acting disrespectful, instead of myself. The song also hammers home the point that I know my worth; I'm not afraid to call out players on their stupid behavior and I'm not going to tolerate being thrown around emotionally." It's from their new EP, Blame Game, due out January 15, 2021 via Mom+Pop.

--

HAMRAHLÍÐ CHOIR - "SONNETS"

Iceland's The Hamrahlíð Choir release their new album, Come and Be Joyful, on December 6. It grew out of their collaborations with Bjork, and the latest single is an acapella take on "Sonnets" which she composed, set to a poem by e e cummings.

--

HOSPITAL BRACELET - "HAPPY BIRTHDAY"

Chicago's self-described "emo bummer pop" trio Hospital Bracelet will release their debut album South Loop Summer on 1/12 via Counter Intuitive Records, and you can read more about lead single "Happy Birthday" here.

--

