20 New Songs Out Today

PINO PALLADINO & BLAKE MILLS - "JUST WRONG"

Pino Palladino has played bass with everyone from The Who and Jeff Beck to Bary Numan and Nine Inch Nails, and is gearing up to release Notes With Attachments, a collaborative jazz album with Blake Mills, on March 12 via New Deal / Impulse! The first single is the chill "Just Wrong" that glides along layers of warm saxophones courtesy Sam Gendel, Marcus Strickland and Jacques Schwartz-Bart. Says Mills: “With a song like this, built in layers, at various points along the road you look around and go: what is this? Where is the composition? Sometimes you end up drawing the blueprints of the house after it’s fully been built.”

--

WARISH - "SAY TO PLEASE"

Not only is Riley Hawk a pro skater like his dad Tony, he's also the frontman of a genuinely sick stoner punk band Warish. Their sophomore album Next To Pay comes out April 30 via RidingEasy Records, and lead single "Say To Please" is a scuzzy ripper that fans of The Stooges, Mudhoney and Bleach-era Nirvana should definitely check out.

--

JENNY LEWIS & SERENGETI - "VROOM VROOM"

Jenny Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti made five tracks together during coronavirus lockdown. We already heard "Unblu," and here's the second song, the glitchy "Vroom Vroom."

--

DOLLAR SIGNS - "BAD NEWS"

North Carolina punks Dollar Signs will release their new album Hearts of Gold on March 12 via Pure Noise. It features recent single "Negative Blood" and the just-released "Bad News," which is yet another fine example of this band's ability to craft quirky, anthemic punk rock.

--

MISS GRIT - "BLONDE"

NYC-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn is releasing a new EP as Miss Grit, Impostor, on February 5, and the latest single, "Blonde," is "the song my angsty, adolescent self would have written,” she says. "She was willing to adapt to her surroundings though her surroundings were unwilling to adapt to her."

--

BILL MACKAY AND NATHAN BOWLES - "JOY RIDE"

The very talented Bill MacKay and Nathan Bowles, who both know their way around string instruments, have collaborated on new album Keys which will be out April 9 via Drag City. These two multi-hyphenates blend folk, bluegrass, jazz and classical in natural ways, as you can hear on the album's first-shared track.

--

TEX CRICK - "SOMETIMES I FORGET"

Australian singer-songwriter Tex Crick, who travels in similar circles as Weyes Blood, Kirin J. Callinan, and Connan Mockasin, is the first artist not named Mac DeMarco to be signed to Mac DeMarco's Mac's Record Label and will release Live In... New York City on March 26. It's not actually a live album but it does throw back to the '70s soft rock singer songwriter days of James Taylor, Harry Nilsson and John Sebastian's Welcome Back Kotter theme. "Sometimes I Forget" is the first single.

--

HOLY SHIP - "GIANT STEP, SMALL LEAP"

Stockholm band Holy Ship, led by former Blackstrap member Jonatan Westh, are back with this new single that trades in heavy, danceable psych vibes, a la The Verve, Stone Roses and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

--

BUGGIN - "BRAINFREEZE"

Chicago hardcore band Buggin (fka Buggin Out) have signed to Flatspot, and their first single for the label "Brainfreeze" is a real stomper. Read more about it here.

--

MIKAU - "AT THE EDGE OF FADING CONSCIOUSNESS" / P.S.YOU'REDEAD - "BABY'S FIRST PYRAMID SCHEME"

DC synthcore band Mikau and Buffalo danceviolence band p.s.you'redead both put fresh spins on the Hot Topic/Myspace/white belt era, making them a perfect pair for this new split. Listen to a song from each band, and read more about the split here.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "OH MY, OH MY, WE'RE FAR PAST THAT NOW"

Power pop/punk/indie/ska/etc band Devon Kay & the Solutions have released their second single of 2021, and you can read more about it here.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN & SHOVELS & ROPE - "IN MY ROOM" (THE BEACH BOYS COVER)

Sharon Van Etten sings guest lead vocals on Shovels & Rope's new cover of The Beach Boys' "In My Room," which will appear on the third volume of their Busted Jukebox series, which also features collaborations with M. Ward, The Felice Brothers, Deer Tick, The Secret Sisters, and more. Read what Sharon had to say about the cover here.

--

LOST HORIZONS FT MARISSA NADLER - "MARIE"

Lost Horizons, the duo of Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), will release the second part of their guest-filled double album, In Quiet Moments, on February 26 via Bella Union. They've just shared "Marie," their collaboration with Marissa Nadler who also featured on the first Lost Horizons album. It's a gorgeous, cinematic track that shines a bright spotlight on Nadler's powerful, smoky pipes.

--

ARLO PARKS - "HOPE"

Arlo Parks' anticipated debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams (preorder it here) is out Friday via Transgressive, and the latest single is "Hope," which Arlo calls her "favourite song on the record." Collapsed in Sunbeams is available to preorder now on limited edition mustard vinyl, with a bonus CD, in our shop.

--

SQUID - "NARRATOR"

After a string of promising singles, UK group Squid have finally announced their debut album, Bright Green Field, which will be out May 7 via Warp. Here's the first single.

--

XIU XIU - "A BOTTLE OF RUM" FT GROUPER

Xiu Xiu's 12th album, OH NO, features collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe, Alice Bag, Haley Fohr of Circuit des Yeux, Owen Pallett, Angus Andrew of Liars, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater/Loma and more. The first single is a collaboration with Grouper.

--

THE VACANT LOTS - "INTO THE DEPTHS" (COLD CAVE REMIX)

Brooklyn darkwave psych duo The Vacant Lots released Interzone, and are about to release a second pressing of the vinyl comes with a bonus 7" featuring a remix of the album's "Into the Depths" by Cold Cave.

--

TUNE-YARDS - "HOLD YOURSELF"

Tune-Yards announced their fifth album, sketchy., and shared its first single, "hold yourself," which Merrill Garbus says "is about feeling really betrayed, by my parents' generation, and at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future."

--

TAKASHI MIYAKI - "GONE"

Los Angeles trio Tashaki Miyaki will release their second album, Castaway, on April 23 via Metropolis Records. This is the first single

--

SOPHIA KENNEDY - "CAT ON MY TONGUE"

"The song is a movie-like bold teenage rebel story - like the world of the Shangri-Las and Lovers-Rock combined with psychedelic Hip Hop," says Sophia Kennedy of the first single from her upcoming second album. "But to me, the real star of the song is the melody. It has this bright addictive Beam and it makes me feel good." Monsters will be out May 7 via City Slang/Pampa.

--

