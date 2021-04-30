So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

I HOPE SO. / OLD PRIDE - SPLIT

i hope so. are a screamy Midwestern-style emo band from Cleveland and old pride is a screamo solo project from the UK, and both bands have kind of a Slint-like post-rock side too. They've just teamed up for this split.

--

BABY KEEM - "DURAG ACTIVITY" (ft. TRAVIS SCOTT)

LA rapper (and Kendrick Lamar associate) Baby Keem continues to rise, and now he has tapped auto-tune rap giant Travis Scott for his latest single.

--

CADENCE WEAPON - PARALLEL WORLD (ALBUM STREAM)

Roland Pemberton is back with his first Cadence Weapon album in three years. "I went all out making this record," says Rollie of Parallel World which features guest appearances from Jacques Greene, Jimmy Edgar, Martyn Bootyspoon, Casey MQ, Korea Town Acid, Strict Face, Little Snake, DNNY PHNTM and AudioOpera.

--

KIRA SKOV & BILL CALLAHAN - "LOVE IS A FORCE"

Danish musician Kira Skov, who has previously collaborated with Howe Gelb and Trentemøller, will release new album Spirit Tree later this year which features collaborations with Mark Lanegan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, and more. She's just shared this brooding new single that's a duet with Bill Callahan.

--

TŌTH - YOU AND ME AND EVERYTHING (ALBUM STREAM)

Tōth, aka Rubblebucket's Alex Toth, has released his second album release its new album, You and Me and Everything, which is loaded with lush, quirky folk pop and features appearances from Flock of Dimes and Angelica Bess.

--

THE MARÍAS - "HUSH"

L.A. band The Marías will release new album Cinema on June 25 via Nice Life Recording Company / Atlantic Records. “The Marías were born from cinema,” says María. “The reason Josh and I started writing music together was because of cinema. Through a friend, we were connected to a music supervisor who would send us requests for music for films. We’d receive a synopsis of a scene, and then we’d have to write music to it within a couple of days. Not only did that teach us how to write songs together fairly quickly, it taught us how to think like filmmakers. We’d imagine worlds in our minds based on the synopses – the colors in the scene, the lighting, the actors, the set design, and of course, the music.” First single "Hush" is definitely on the cinematic tip, modern noir synth.

--

MAXWELL FARRINGTON & LE SUPERHOMARD - ONCE (ALBUM STREAM)

If you love early '70s Scott Walker, Lee Hazlewood and other grandly orchestrated baritones, you're going to dig Once, the collaborative album from French artist Le SuperHomard (Christophe Vaillant) and Australian singer-songwriter Maxwell Farrington.

--

PERTURBATOR - "EXCESS"

Perturbator has shared another song off Lustful Sacraments and this one finds him in the '80s goth/industrial/synthpop realm.

--

URSA MINOR - "CITY OF ELECTRIC LIGHT" (CHAD VANGAALEN COVER)

Late '90s era NYC band Ursa Minor will return with new album Sian Ka'an on June 18 via Jesse Malin and Don DiLego's Velvet Elk Records, and their new single is a Chad VanGaleen cover. "I’ve always loved Chad’s music, and this song in particular," says singer Michelle Casillas. "The surreal imagery is in perfect alignment with the sound that was unfolding on our album. The wonder of the natural world and the edge of the city—coexisting realities." Ursa Minor make the song their own, turning it from lo-fi indie folk into a warm, welcoming indie rock song.

--

CATCHER - "YESTERDAY'S FAVORITE" & "SKIN"

New York's Catcher make bleak post-punk that puts them in similar sonic circles as Iceage and Bambara (and indebted to groups like The Gun Club and The Birthday Party). They've just released their first two tracks: the high-drama “Yesterday’s Favorite” and dirgey “The Skin.”

--

KINGS OF CONVENIENCE - "ROCKY TRAIL"

Norwegian duo Kings of Convenience are finally back with their first new music in 12 years. Peace or Love will be out in June but you can check out the delightful "Rocky Trail" (and its equally fun video) now.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "SOME THINGS LAST A LONG TIME" (DANIEL JOHNSTON COVER)

Sharon Van Etten has released a gorgeous Daniel Johnston cover, which you can read more about here.

--

THE GRID & ROBERT FRIPP - "FIRE TOWER"

King Crimson leader and soundscape maestro Rober Fripp has teamed with old friends The Grid (aka Soft Cell's Dave Ball and onetime Psychic TV member Richard Norris) for a new collaborative album, Leviathan, which will be out June 25. Check out this compelling first single.

--

WARPAINT - "LILYS"

Warpaint's first single in five years was written for HBO Max series Made for Love and you may have seen the band perform it on the show -- for about 10 seconds. Here's the whole thing.

--

LORD HURON - "I LIED"

Lord Huron shared the fourth single off their upcoming album Long Lost, and you can read more about it here.

--

TOM MORELLO & PUSSY RIOT - "WEATHER STRIKE"

Tom Morello and Pussy Riot have teamed up for a collaborative song, "Weather Strike," which comes with a video directed by Ksti Hu. You can read more about it here.

--

BIG SCENIC NOWHERE - "LEDU"

Desert rock collective Big Scenic Nowhere (members of Fu Manchu, Yawning Man, Mos Generator, and more) are releasing one song a month as they gear up for their new album. Read more about this new song here.

--

ROBOTS OF THE ANCIENT WORLD - "AGUA CALIENTE"

Portland's Robots of the Ancient World make psychedelic stoner doom with a hint of Seattle grunge (and they recorded their upcoming album Mystic Goddess with grunge veteran Jack Endino), and vocalist Caleb Weidenbach tops it off with a howl that sounds more than a little like Danzig. Read more about their new song here.

--

STEVENSON (GULFER) - "JENNY"

Stevenson is the slacker indie rock solo project of Gulfer guitarist/vocalist Vincent Ford, and you can read more about new song "Jenny" here.

--

