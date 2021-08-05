20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JORJA SMITH - "ALL OF THIS"

UK soul singer Jorja Smith follows her very good Be Right Back EP with a new single that pairs her powerhouse pipes with a shuffling beat from DJ/producer GuiltyBeatz.

--

FRED AGAIN.. FT. BAXTER DURY - "BAXTER (THESE ARE MY FRIENDS)"

UK artist Fred Again.. has shared a new single, a housey banger featuring the distinctive marble-mouthed vocals -- and creative swearing -- of Baxter Dury. Sexy British Whispering and a four-on-the-floor beats are two great tastes that taste great together and that certainly holds true here.

--

AUDIOBOOKS - "LALALA IT'S THE GOOD LIFE"

audiobooks, the duo of David Wrench and Evangeline Ling have shared a second single from their upcoming sophomore album, Astro Tough. "LaLaLa It's the Good Life" is awesomely unhinged dancepop, with extreme autotune on the chorus and an irresistible arpeggiated synth hook.

--

TELETHON - "TRAVELATOR" (ft. FUTURE TEENS)

Wisconsin indie/punk/power pop band Telethon have shared the fourth single off their upcoming album Swim Out Past The Breakers, and this one features guest vocals from Amy and Daniel of Future Teens. It's another super catchy, very promising taste of this album. (Read more about previous single "Positively Clark Street" in our list of the best punk songs of July.)

--

LORDE - "STONED AT THE NAIL SALON (ROOFTOP PERFORMANCE)"

Lorde shared a new stripped down, acoustic take on her most recent single, "Stoned at the Nail Salon," filmed from the rooftop of NYC's Electric Lady Studios with collaborator Jack Antonoff.

--

DESTROY BOYS - "LOCKER ROOM BULLY"

NorCal punks Destroy Boys will release their new Will Yip-produced album Open Mouth, Open Heart, on October 8 via Hopeless Records, and it'll feature this angst-fueled new single "Locker Room Bully."

--

CHARLOTTE CORNFIELD - "HEADLINES"

Toronto-based artist Charlotte Cornfield has announced a new album, Highs in the Minuses, due out October 29 via Polyvinyl and Double Double Whammy. The first single is the folky "Headlines," about which Charlotte says, "“I wanted to express the joy of seeing people, of those little interactions that happen throughout the day that I missed so much in the last year and a half. When I wrote this song I was spending so much time walking alone through my neighbourhood, and I wanted the video to take place on the same streetscape but be the antidote to that solitude. To me the city is so much about the people in it. Adrienne McLaren Devenyi, the director, came up with this arc of me exchanging objects with people as I move through the neighbourhood and that just created a beautiful jumping off point for these interactions. We had so much fun making this video, and it was such a gift to see everybody.”

--

FINNEAS - "A CONCERT SIX MONTHS FROM NOW"

Billie Eilish's brother/collaborator FINNEAS has announced his debut solo album, Optimist, due October 15 via Interscope, and you can hear the power ballad lead single "A Concert Six Months From Now" now.

--

PAUL WALL, LIL KEKE & SLIM THUG - "STILL SIPPIN"

Three Houston rap vets have teamed up to do what they do best on this very Houston-sounding song.

--

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM - "PRIMAL CHASM (GIFT OF FIRE)"

Atmospheric black metallers Wolves In The Throne Room have shared a towering, monstrous song off their upcoming LP Primordial Arcana (due 8/20 via Relapse).

--

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "SUNSET VILLAGE" (BLOOD ORANGE REMIX)

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is out in December and here's another of the album's reinterpretations -- this one a remix of "Sunset Village" by Blood Orange.

--

DU BLONDE - "RADIO JESUS" FT PAUL SMITH (MAXIMO PARK) AND ROSS MILLARD (THE FUTUREHEADS)

Du Blonde, who you may also know as Beth Jeans Houghton, has just shared a new single featuring two of Sunderland, UK (and the nearby area)'s finest, Paul Smith of Maximo Park and The Futureheads' Ross Millard. It's an ode to the jingles we know from TV and radio.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE – “THIS FRACTURED MIND”

"After I dropped out of college I spent a number of years delivering pizzas and waiting tables while I lived at home and tried to get a music career going," Nation of Language's Ian Devaney says of their latest synthpop single. "One ends up spending a lot of time contending with unrealized dreams and feeling jealousy towards those who have moved on. There’s an inferiority complex that can set in, which if unchecked, can lead down a pretty bitter and self-destructive road. This is a song for driving down that road, as indecision and longing and regret cycle together into mania, until finally, at the end, quiet acceptance and peace wash over." Nation of Language's new album, A Way Forward, is out November 5.

--

CENTRAL HEAT EXCHANGE - "ALMOST TO YOU"

Central Heat Exchange, the Canadian group featuring members of Living Hour, Varsity and Pool Holograph, will release their debut album on September 10 which features appearances by members of Broken Social Scene, Lala Lala, Fran, The Weakerthans, Sun June, Do Make Say Think, and more. "'Almost to You' is a song about that fleeting period of time when you're getting to the next stage of knowing someone beyond the surface," says CHE's Santiago RD. "It's that moment when you aren't close enough to ask them about their secrets, but you don't feel like just asking about their day really cuts it anymore."

--

SADGIRL - GOODBYE QUEENIE

Here's the latest single from L.A.'s twangy SadGirl, who recently released album Water on Suicide Squeeze. "This is an extremely personal song to me, a very candid goodbye to a very very Important person and part of my life," says the band's Misha Lindes. "It came about mostly as a personal cathartic exercise, but I feel it needs to be shared now."

--

DURAN DURAN - "MORE JOY!" FT CHAI

Duran Duran's new album is full of collaborations but the most unexpected has to be this one with Japanese group CHAI that also features Blur's Graham Coxon and Erol Alkan. "Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us," says Nick Rhodes. "To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song."

--

THE LAST GANG - "NOISE NOISE NOISE"

The Last Gang have announced a new album for Fat Wreck Chords and released the reggae-punk title track, which you can read more about here.

--

DANNYTHESTREET - "I WANNA GET TO KNOW ARCHIE GOODWIN"

Florida emo band dannythestreet are gearing up to release an EP, I Wanna Get to Know Archie Goodwin, this fall on Sun Eater Records, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

DAMON AND NAOMI - "THE AFTERTIME"

Here's one more early taste of Damon & Naomi's new album A Sky Record. "The Aftertime" is lovely stuff, with guitarist Michio Kurihara's fluid style washing over it like a gentle wave at sunset. Naomi co-directed the video with fashion designer Gary Graham.

--

FRONTIERER - "GLACIAL PLASMA"

Scotland hardcore/metalcore Frontierer have announced a new album, Oxidized, and here's the extremely chaotic lead single which you can read more about here.

--

