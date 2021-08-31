So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GULFER - "NEIGHBOURS"

Having recently released a split with Charmer, Montreal emo band Gulfer have put out the mathy, anthemic new single "Neighbours."

--

JEREMY IVEY - "ALL KINDS OF BLUE" (ft. MARGO PRICE)

Singer/songwriter Jeremy Ivey has shared a new song, and it features his wife and frequent collaborator Margo Price harmonizing with him throughout the song. "I wrote this very fast," Jeremy said. "As I remember I was sitting at the kitchen table and I was calling lines out to Margo in the other room. I was just trying to get a chuckle out of her. 'You know how many times I’ve dreamt of you?'… 'No, how many?' '5,200,562'. It’s basically an 'I love you' song."

--

KAMASI WASHINGTON - "MY FRIEND OF MISERY" (METALLICA COVER)

After debuting it live in July, Kamasi Washington's cover of Metallica's "My Friend of Misery" from The Metallica Blacklist, the 53-track compilation of covers of songs from The Black Album by various artists, is officially here. It features vocals from Patrice Quinn and is a combustive rendition, relentless with frenetic energy.

--

UNDEATH - "DIEMENTED DISSECTION"

New York death metal up and comers Undeath have shared a monstrous new song for the Decibel Flexi series, and it's more proof this band is one to keep your eyes on.

--

EVAX (RATATAT) - "MANILLA"

E.VAX -- aka Ratatat’s Evan Mast -- will release his new self-titled album on September 17 and he's just released a new single. Set to an infectious groove "Manilla" is the best track yet we've heard. "I like listening to records from other cultures that are clearly influenced by western bands," says Evan. "Like a South American band from the 60s doing their own take on what the Beatles were doing - who were of course doing their own version of what American r&b artists were doing before them. This song is me doing my take on a Filipino band from the 60s imitating western rock music. At least that’s the first half, and then it goes somewhere else entirely. That transition into the last (much mellower) minute of the song is one of my favorite moments on the album.”

--

RADIANT BABY - "SMOOTH" FT. OHARA HALE

Montreal's Radiant Baby will release Pantomime on September 24 via Lisbon Lux and the latest single, "Smooth," features Ohara Hale on lead vocals. "'Smooth' is the song on the album that most naively addresses the theme of fantasy," says Radiant Baby's Felix Mongeon. "The lyrics describe a moment of love at first sight. The protagonist is in perfect harmony with her feeling of love, which is both new and pure. She sings lightly and enjoys her happiness."

--

JD PINKUS (BUTTHOLE SURFERS) - "SLOW CRAWL"

"The 'Slow Crawl,' video was me and my wife tryin to pretend like we didn’t like each other cause we couldn’t afford Sean Penn and Madonna," says Butthole Surfers' JD Pinkus of his new single and video. "I remember screaming at her, ‘I fucking love you so much,’ and ‘I asked for a Snickers and you bring me a fucking Milky Way?!?!,’ Then the glass ‘accidentally’ flew out of her hand onto my frontal lobe. It’s kind’ve about driving home real slow…every day…A big shout out to Josh and Keturah Bishop for capturing these uncomfortable moments and Jon Karr for his visual additions to the project. Thankfully, they all smelled what I was steppin in’." It's from Pinkus' new album Fungus Shui on Shimmy-Disc / Joyful Noise Recordings.

--

EICHLERS - "OHMYGOD"

Hyperpop and ska (or, hyperska) artist Eichlers has returned with a new song, "OHMYGOD." This one leans more heavily on the hyperpop side, and it's super catchy stuff.

--

TITLE HOLDER - "ANIMAL"

Title Holder is a new-ish ska band from Astoria, Queens, formed by Matt Sullivan of pop punk band Card Reader, and their upcoming debut EP was recorded by Man Overboard’s Nik Bruzzese, with production and arrangement contributions from Less Than Jake's Chris DeMakes, trombone from LTJ's Buddy Schaub, and contributions from members of Streetlight Manifesto, Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties, and Keep Flying. Matt might have pop punk roots, but lead single "Animal" isn't pop punk roots masquerading as ska. There's a little punk in the song's DNA, but it's largely got a cleaner, more traditional feel.

--

SAIGON - "NO WITNESS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Saigon and Benny The Butcher both stay true to the kind of rap that dominated New York in the mid '90s, so it comes as no surprise that they sound great together on this new track.

--

THE QUEERS - "VALLERI" (MONKEES COVER)

The Queers are releasing a covers album, Reverberation, on September 24 via Cleopatra Records, and it includes this punky take on "Valleri," a nugget from The Monkees' psychedelic pop era.

--

FULL OF HELL - "REEKING TUNNELS"

Full of Hell have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and compared to the death metal-infused lead single, this one goes in a more mid-tempo noise rock/post-hardcore direction. The band cites Cop Shoot Cop and Shellac as influences, and you can hear those coming through, but in Full of Hell's twisted, death-y way.

--

JOHNNY MARR - "SPIRIT, POWER AND SOUL"

Johnny Marr has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, a new double album that will be released as four EPs, the first of which is out October 15 via BMG. The first single from the album is "Spirit, Power And Soul," a gleaming, synthy rocker with a disco beat and anthemic chorus.

--

LIONLIMB - "LOVELAND PASS"

Lionlimb, aka Angel Olsen collaborator Stewart Bronaugh, will release new album Spiral Groove on November 12 via Bayonet. The first single from Spiral Groove is "Loveland Pass," an instantly appealing, piano-led bit of orch pop about Bronaugh's experience with panic attacks.

--

ACID (IMAAD WASIF & JEFF HASSAY) - "PENETRATION"

ACID, the duo of musician and Yeah Yeah Yeahs collaborator Imaad Wasif and author/publisher Jeff Hassay (Stagger Fancy Press), write and record their songs on atypical instruments, from rewired keyboards and detuned guitars to home-made instruments, including an amplified 2x4. Their sonic experiments have resulted in three new albums -- Romance, Science Fiction with Acid, and Persona -- that will all be out October 29 via Narnack Records. Here's an early taste.

--

DURAN DURAN - "ANNIVERSARY"

Duran Duran have shared another song from their upcoming album, Future Past. Punctuated by John Taylor's signature popping disco bass, "Anniversary" plays with the band's own past and tips its hat to some of their biggest hits.

--

BAT FANGS - "QUEEN OF MY WORLD"

Bat Fangs (mem Ex Hex) have announced their second album (and first in three years), and shared the title track. Read more about it here.

--

MINUS THE BEAR - "ABSINTHE PARTY AT THE FLY HONEY WAREHOUSE" (LIVE)

Minus The Bear have announced a live album recorded at their 2018 farewell tour, and here's one of the tracks. Read more here.

--

WIKI - "ROOF" & "REMARKABLY" (prod. NAVY BLUE)

Wiki has announced a new album entirely produced by Navy Blue and shared two songs from it. Read more about it here.

--

JPEGMAFIA - "TRUST!"

JPEGMAFIA has announced his fourth album (title and release date TBA), and shared this new single. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.