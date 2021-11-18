20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WAJATTA (REGGIE WATTS, JOHN TEJADA) - "DO YOU EVEN CARE ANYMORE?"

Wajatta, the duo of Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada, have announced a new EP, Do You Even Care Anymore?, that will be out December 3 via Brainfeeder. The EP features four originals and a cover of Adamski's "Killer." Check out the very cool 8-bit style video for the EP's housey title track.

NILS FRAHM - “LATE”

Here's another track from Nils Frahm's upcoming Old Friends, New Friends. ‘Late’ was obviously recorded very late,” says Frahm. “When I used to record the piano in my tiny apartment studio in Berlin, which was called Durton studio, I had to play very quietly because I was surrounded by sleeping neighbors. In this track, you can feel this late-night dynamic in an apartment building in Berlin, where you cannot disturb your surroundings… And yeah, it turned into a lullaby that way. I hope you enjoy it.”

MATCHESS - "ALMOST GONE [EXCERPT]"

Chicago artist Matchess will release new album Sonescent on February 25 via Drag City. You can get just a taste now via this ethereal excerpt of "Almost Gone."

FKA TWIGS - "MEASURE OF A MAN" FT. CENTRAL CEE

FKA Twigs' majestic new single "Measure of a Man," which features British rapper Central Coe, is from the soundtrack to period spy film The King's Man, which is due out in December after pandemic-related delays.

MADELINE KENNEY - "I'LL GET OVER IT"

"Here's a new song I made in my basement," Madeline Kenney writes, "celebrating 30 years of being alive, a lot of that making music and trying to learn + be a better person/friend/musician." The song, "I'll Get Over It," is soaring psychedelic pop, mysterious and beautiful.

COMPANION - "HOW COULD I HAVE KNOWN"

Fort Collins, CO-based identical twin sisters Sophia Jo Babb have shared their debut single as Companion, "How Could I Have Known," a gentle folk track. "I started writing ‘How Could I Have Known’ at the beginning of my first autumn in northern Colorado,” Sophia says. “I quickly learned that fall is a fleeting, beautifully short time in the mountains. It takes just a few blustery days for all the yellow aspen leaves to give way to bare trees, snowfall, and early sunsets. At the time, I was engaged to my now husband. He was dealing with some concerning medical issues, and I developed an over-awareness of how quickly I could never see him again. Having lost family members without warning in the past, I became anxiously aware that just as soon as he came into my life, he could leave it, too. Though this thought, at its core, is a very scary one, when I looked beyond the fear of losing something I held so dearly, I could see the incredible gift it is to have something to hold dear in the first place. I showed Jo the beginnings of the song, and we finished it together in an afternoon.”

THE WAVE PICTURES - "THIS HEART OF MINE"

Long-running UK indie band The Wave Pictures will release new double album When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings on May 20. The first single, "This Heart of Mine," finds frontman and songwriter David Tattersall still in fine, literate form.

HAZEL ENGLISH - "NINE STORIES"

Hazel English has shared her first single of the year, an airy, melodic track produced by Jackson Phillips of Dave Wave.

SCRUFFPUPPIE - "WONDERING HOW"

JJ Shubert has announced their debut album as Scruffpuppie, letters to nobody, due out January 28 via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records. Their latest single is "wondering how," which has an urgent pop-punk vibe. "'wondering how' has a combination of both elements from all of the songs on this record, switching from being soft and pretty, like 'paint,' and then going towards more of a rock ballad, like 'assignment song,'" JJ says. "This song talks a lot about the aftermath of my addiction, and the awe-like state that getting clean put me in. How did I get this far? A year ago I was nodding off sitting at my guitar trying to tune it correctly, and now I'm in Los Angeles recording some of the most amazing art I've ever created. 'wondering how' is a perfect example of the hope I have begun to incorporate in my writing."

PINCH POINTS - "REASONS TO BE ANXIOUS" / "BOY"

Australia's Pinch Points make post-punk with a strong emphasis on punk, as you can hear on these two sneering singles. The A-side, "Reasons to Be Anxious," also doubles as the laed single from Pinch Points' upcoming album, due in March via Exploding In the Sound in the US (and Mistletone Records in AUS/NZ).

QUINTON BROCK - "TOUCH"

Multi-genre artist Quinton Brock continues the rock vibes of last year's "The The Moon" single with "Touch" (which you may recognize if you watched Quinton on The BrooklynVegan Show back in April), and this one's a fun, upbeat song that toes the line between funk and indie rock.

GRADE 2 - "MURDER TOWN" (ACOUSTIC)

UK punks Grade 2 are releasing an acoustic EP, Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions, on December 10 via Pirates Press Records. As the title implies, the EP features acoustic versions of songs from 2019's Graveyard Island, and the first single is a very cool version of "Murder Town."

SLO/TIDE (mem UNDEROATH) - "NECK HIGH"

slo/tide is the new alt-pop solo project of Underoath screamer Spencer Chamberlain, and his debut single "Neck High" was co-written with Sir Sly. It's a far cry from Underoath, but Spencer has a real knack for this kind of thing too.

DLTZK - "SEARCH PARTY"

dltzk recently released their new album Frailty, and its song "search party" has been stirring up some buzz this week. It's a mix of mid 2000s emo and current lo-fi electronic pop, and it's easy to see why this very catchy song is catching on.

PERENNIAL - "TOOTH PLUS CLAW" & "PERENNIAL IN A HAUNTED HOUSE"

New England dance-punk/post-hardcore band Perennial have announced a new album, In The Midnight Hour, and you can read more about these two singles here.

NOBODY'S FLOWERS - "MOUNTAINS OUT OF BROKEN MEN"

Nobody's Flowers is the jangle pop project of Nick Fit (of Loss Leader, Neaux, and more), and you can read more about this new single here.

RICO NASTY - "MONEY" (ft. FLO MILLI, prod. BOYS NOIZE)

Rico Nasty teams with Flo Milli and producer Boys Noize for this new rap banger, which you can read more about here.

LOOP - "HALO"

UK psych/shoegaze greats Loop have announced their first album in 32 years and first single "Halo" is killer.

ARCA - "QUEER" FT. PLANNINGTOROCK

Arca announced a third new album, kick iiii, due out in December, and shared a new single from it, which you can read more about here.

EDDIE VEDDER - "THE HALVES"

Here's another new song from Eddie's upcoming solo album Earthling.

--

