KEVIN MORBY – “DOLLY” (TIERRA WHACK COVER)

Kevin Morby recently stopped by the SiriusXM studios for a session and recorded this cover of Tierra Whack's "Dolly" -- a tribute to Dolly Parton -- from her Pop? EP. Morby does a lovely job with it.

--

BADGE ÉPOQUE ENSEMBLE "ZODIAC" (FT: JAMES BALEY)

Badge Époque Ensemble, the jazzy Toronto group led by U.S. Girls collaborator Max Turnbull, have announced new album Clouds of Joy which will be out September 9 via Telephone Explosion. The album features vocals from Dorothea Paas, guitarist Chris Bezant and James Baley who sings lead on this Steely Dan-esque number.

--

FRIENDSHIP - "ALIVE TWICE"

Friendship have shared a new song off their upcoming Merge debut Love the Stranger, and this one pairs Dan Wriggins' plainspoken delivery with something a little synthier and glitchier compared to the folky vibes of the previous singles.

--

FIXATION - "LACHRYMOSE"

Philly hardcore band Fixation (members of Chemical Fix, Drowse, and Wild Red) are releasing their debut full-length The Secrets We Keep on July 22 via WAR Records, and lead single/opening track "Lachrymose" is out now. Vocalist/producer Wyatt Oberholzer cites bands like American Nightmare and Blacklisted as influences, and fans of those bands' dark/heavy yet melodic/emotional hardcore should not sleep on Fixation. Wyatt tells No Echo that the song is "about living with depression, which most of the record is about. Being the opening track on the record, it serves to introduce that theme as a specific moment in time—lying awake in the middle of the night and trying to recall an earlier time in my life, when I didn’t live with this ugly thing hanging over me, and wondering if there will ever be a time where it isn’t there anymore, or if I’ll live the rest of my life with it." Listen here.

--

KIND EYES - "CRUEL WORLD"

Sacramento hardcore band Kind Eyes will release their debut LP Cruel World later this year via Upstate Records, and lead single "Cruel World" is as tough as it is groovy. Vocalist Murphy Katana tells No Echo that the song is "my way of expressing the turmoil of being a targeted as a minority, treated as a threat, recognizing the ones we’ve lost due that irrational fear our oppressors have about brown skin, sympathizing and identifying with those know understand the thin line we walk, understanding a lost soul in a cruel world."

--

AMONG LEGENDS - "MONOCHROME"

Ontario punks Among Legends are releasing their debut LP Take Good Care on July 8 via Little Rocket/Rad Girlfriend/Sounds Of Subterrannia, and new single "Monochrome" is a catchy ripper that kinda sounds like the middle ground between The Menzingers and Alkaline Trio. Cool stuff!

--

SHIIVA - "TTG"

Lancaster, California punks SHIIVA formed in 2020 with members of Life for a Life, The Downsides, Captain Smooth Talk & All Eyez and self-released their debut EP that year, and now they're set to release their new EP Cyclone this summer via Wiretap. The first single is "TTG," which mixes punk energy with classic pop sugar.

--

TENDER SLIT (LEMURIA) - "GEMINI" & "BLUEBERRY"

Lemuria members Sheena Ozzell and Alex Kerns put out two songs under the name Tender Slit. They're a little quieter and more stripped-back than Lemuria, but still scratches a similar itch.

--

CONSEQUENCE - "BLOOD STAIN" (prod. KANYE WEST)

Queens rapper Consequence has worked with Kanye many times over the years, and they teamed back up for this new song, which finds Cons spitting classicist bars over the kind of beat Ye might've made in the 2000s.

--

RUBI ROSE - "WIFEY"

Fresh off opening Summer Walker's tour, rising Atlanta rapper Rubi Rose samples N.E.R.D.'s "Lapdance" on her infectious new single "Wifey."

--

GOGOL BORDELLO - "TEROBORONA" (ft. THE COSSACKS)

Gogol Bordello have released a new song to benefit Ukraine relief, along with a video made in collaboration with Ukrainian YouTube channel Kinodopomoga, and here's what they say about it: "'Teroborona' is Civil Defence Units formed of civilians who stood up to protect Ukraine. Many of our artist & musicians friends had to pick up arms and join Teroborona. This is a dedication to their courage and of course to the courage of each defender. The song is rooted in well known Ukrainian traditional dance-tune 'Arkan,' one of true Ukrainian Hutzul spirit."

--

COUPONS - "WAITING"

If you like punky power pop of the Weezer, Jimmy Eat World, etc variety, check out this catchy new one from Coupons.

--

MOREISH IDOLS - SPEEDY WUNDERGROUND

London's skronky Moreish Idols have announced their debut EP, titled Float and due out August 12 via Speedy Wunderground. The record includes recent single "Speedboat" and you can check out another track from it, the jazzy/punky "Hanger," now.

--

YOUNG GUV - "NERVOUS AROUND U"

Like many of the songs on Young Guv's forthcoming GUV II, "Nervous Around U" recalls the early-'80s new wave pop and he doubles down on that vibe with the song's spot-on music video.

--

JUDE FLANNERY - "QUIET BY YOUR SIDE"

Philadelphia artist Jude Flannery will release new album Quiet by your side on September 20. It was produced by The Walkmen's Matt Barrick and the album also features Quentin Stoltzfus (Light Heat) and Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs). "I wanted to write a song about what it means to be comfortable," Jude says of the album's title track. "For me, that is the ability to quiet my mind. The more I thought about this song, it also feels like my relationship with music - it's always nearby, it moves me and lulls me into a state of listening calm. It's funny but I think that ended up happening when we recorded the song as well - we immediately felt what the song needed and just played it. I started with the acoustic guitar and vocals and Quentin laid down the bass line from the control room as I was recording it. Matt added drums on top of that in what seemed like a single take and Robbie's keys filled in the rest quickly."

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "WRETCHED"

Bartees Strange's new album and first for 4AD, Farm to Table, is out this Friday, and ahead of its release he's shared the fourth single, "Wretched." "This song is about the people who’ve always stood by me, even when I was wretched," Bartees says. "When I was trying to be something other than myself - they saw me even through that and held me down. Folks from past lives, and folks who’ll play a big part in my future - I'm grateful for them and the love they’ve poured into me. This song is for and about them."

--

MYSTIC AM - "ENTERING THE SUBLIME"

Mystic AM, aka the duo of Rod Modell and Astral Industries label founder Ario Farahani, will release new album Cardamom & Laudanum on July 15. Conceived as a soundtrack to a film that doesn't exist, the album "tells the story of a traveller, some centuries ago, and the rather intense metaphysical experience he unexpectedly stumbles into whilst taking shelter on a hot desert night at Zein-o-Din Caravanserai, near Yazd in Persia." Get a taste via the droning, found-sound "Entering the Sublime."

--

THE BETHS - "SILENCE IS GOLDEN"

New Zealand's The Beths will release their their third album, Expert in a Dying Field, which will be out September 16 via Carpark Records. The first single from the album is "Silence is Golden," a typically hyperactive Beths powerpop earworm that bandleader and songwriter Liz Stokes says is "about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise, where each new sound makes you more and more stressed."

--

NAIMA BOCK (EX GOAT GIRL) - "CAMPERVAN"

Former Goat Girl member Naima Bock will release her debut album, Giant Palm, on July 1 via Sub Pop / Memorials of Distinction and she's just shared this bewitching track from it.

--

IN FLAMES - "STATE OF SLOW DECAY"

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames have re-signed with Nuclear Blast, who they were on in the '90s and 2000s, and released new single "State of Slow Decay." Read more about it here.

--

