21 New Songs Out Today

PINK SIIFU & REAL BAD MAN - "LOOKING FOR WATER" (ft. BOLDY JAMES)

Pink Siifu and production/clothing team Real Bad Man are releasing a collaborative album called Real Bad Flights on September 16, and first single "Looking For Water" is a hazy rap song featuring frequent RBM collaborator Boldy James.

ENUMCLAW - "PARK LODGE"

Enumclaw's debut album Save The Baby is out in October, and the latest single is the plaintive "Park Lodge." "This is the song I'm the most proud of on the album and is one of my most honest songs I've written," lead singer Aramis Johnson says. "I’ve wanted to be in the position I am in right now my whole life. I've lived in a 2 bedroom apartment with my whole family and had to watch my mom sleep on the couch every night, I've had to watch my childhood best friend battle with schizophrenia and I wanted to talk about these things because I don't think they get talked about in rock music. I really feel like my life and so many people's lives depend on me changing my whole life, not a little bit of it, not half of it but my whole life."

GOATWHORE - "DEATH FROM ABOVE"

New Orleans black/death/thrash metallers Goatwhore have announced a new album, Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven, due October 7 via Metal Blade. It was produced by Jarrett Pritchard and mixed by Converge's Kurt Ballou, and the first taste is the gnarly ripper "Death From Above."

FAZERDAZE - "BREAK!"

New Zealand's Fazerdaze are back with their first new music since their 2017 debut album -- the Break! EP will be out October 14 via Section1. "I wish I had broken earlier because it was one of the truest things I ever did for myself," says Fazerdaze's Amelia Murray. "This EP is about finally allowing myself to give up. It’s about severing from the people in my life that weren’t good for me, and ditching the false parts of myself that were conditioned and not authentic. It’s everything I wasn’t allowing myself to feel over the past few years; angry, disappointed, cynical, exhausted and over it.” The title track is a fuzzy delight.

7EBRA - "IF I ASK HER"

Malmö, Sweden's 7ebra, aka 25-year-old twin sisters Inez (guitar, vocals) and Ella (keyboards), will release their debut album in early 2023 which was produced by Tore Johansson (The Cardigans, Franz Ferdinand). Here's the charming first taste of that.

UPCHUCK - "FACECARD"

Here's a second track from Atlanta punks Upchuck's upcoming album Sense Yourself. "'Facecard' is about those who are not ambitious enough to step out and try to do something new of their own, but spend their leisure time cozying up to those that do," the band say.

DISQ - "(WITH RESPECT TO) LOYAL SERFS"

Disq are channelling some serious '90s alt-rock vibes on this new track from their upcoming album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet.

LIVING HOUR – “MIDDLE NAME”

Living Hour's new album Someday is Today is out this week and here's one last early taste. "Middle Name" is about “getting stuck with yourself, forever, like an assigned middle name, or DNA,” says singer Sam Sarty. “Some of it’s already built in, but mostly you’ll be walking around as you, doing dishes, meeting people, untangling what it means, being busy being busy.”

HORSE LORDS - "MESS MEND"

Baltimore's Horse Lords have announced new album Comradely Objects that will be out November 4 via RVNG Intl. "Mess Mend" is skronky, mathy and just a little twangy.

FRANKIE COSMOS - "AFTERSHOOK"

Frankie Cosmos' first album since 2019, Inner World Peace, is out in October, and the latest single is "Aftershook," which band leader Greta Kline says is "about processing the past, and grappling with maintaining a balanced ratio of emotional awareness and hopefulness. The clown represents my fear of growing up into the kind of stunted adult that toxically influenced my youth.”

GHOST ORCHARD - "BRUISE"

Grand Rapids, MI resident Sam Hall makes electronic-tinged folk as Ghost Orchard and will release new album Rainbow Music on November 4 via Winspear. "Bruise" is wistful and melancholic.

BOUNDARIES - "REALIZE AND REBUILD"

Connecticut metalcore band Boundaries have shared "Realize and Rebuild," the second single off their upcoming Randy Leboeuf-produced album Burying Brightness, and it's another early-2000s-nostalgia-inducing bone-crusher.

PLAINS (WAXAHATCHEE & JESS WILLIAMSON) - "AIBLENE"

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield's new collaborative album as Plains, I Walked With You A Ways, is out in October, and the latest single is a classic country waltz which you can read more about here.

TURNOVER - "AIN'T LOVE HEAVY" FEAT. BRE MORELL

Turnover tapped Bre Morell of Temple of Angels to lend her voice to the lead single of their upcoming record, Myself in the Way. Her voice marries masterfully with the super-smooth '70s-inspired groove of "Ain't Love Heavy," blending with all the synths and strings.

DAWN RICHARD & SPENCER ZAHN - "MOVEMENT 1"

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have just announced a new collaborative album, Pigments, and have already released the avant-garde LP's first movement: "Coral," "Sandstone," "Indigo," and "Vantablack." The tracks compose a mystifying, sweeping soundscape in which Dawn's rich voice is beautifully and orchestrally accompanied.

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE AND I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE - "JANUARY 10, 2014" (LIVE)

Today TWIABP announced a documentary and live album to be released in tandem in October, and with the announcement comes the live version of "January 10, 2014" off their 2015 album Harmlessness. The track was recorded at their 2021 performance at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Read more about it here.

GOAT - "UNDER NO NATION"

The masked Swedish jazz/funk/psych band are back and this is the first single from their new album Oh Death which is their first in six years.

JESCA HOOP - "LYRE BIRD"

Jesca Hoop shared a stripped down performance video, recorded in Manchester, for the latest single from her new album, Order of Romance. "2020, 2021 were sad sad years for America," she says. "Certain influences blooming. The Pendulum swinging. Divisive forces at work. Irreparable Damage. The myths growing. Tugged between the powers, we have limited time and we have to choose in which faith we act.”

EXHUMED - "DRAINED OF COLOR"

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed have announced a new album, To The Dead, and you can read more about lead single "Drained of Color" here.

FANTASY CAMP - "BLOOD MOON"

Fantasy Camp, the solo project of Jonah Kramer, who also DJs for Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and sings in Wild Red, has just announced his debut album, Casual Intimacy, due 10/28 via Will Yip's Memory Music label. Read more about lead single "Blood Moon" here.

ARCTIC MONKEYS - "THERE'D BE BETTER BE A MIRRORBALL"

Arctic Monkeys have shared the first taste (and opening track) of their anticipated seventh album The Car (due 10/21 via Domino). Read more about it here and pick up the album on custard vinyl.

